Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Useful Thing You Own? (Closed)

by

The most helpful for the most things.

#1

My hook pole. I attached a hay bale hook to the end of a 10 foot pole to clean trash out of a bar screen. It’s come in handy for so many other things like pulling up floats, holding open check valves…I’ve had people arguing over who was going to borrow it first.

#2

My home. It’s where my wife and I can be safe and comfortable – and it has room for all of my stuff!

#3

I have a set of screw drivers on my keychain. They’re small, about 1 1/2 inch long, standard sized heads with a flap part to turn them with. I use those a whole heck of a lot more thank I thought I would. I need to get a new set soon because my flat heads bent. They were less than $4.

#4

My mind.

#5

Most used – my kettle.

Most useful – my drill set. From working in machine shops I have all drill sizes (number, letter, fractional and metric) that go up to 1/2″ or 12.5mm

#6

My husband.

#7

My toaster oven. I bought it almost 10 years ago from Aldi and I use it nearly every day. Uses lots less energy than my oven (in the stove) and it’s perfect size for almost anything I make that requires baking.

#8

My pocketknife- It looks cool, I can protect myself and others with it, cut things, open things, do my nails… It’s man’s oldest tool second to a freaking rock and my mom is still terrified of them .

