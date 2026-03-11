People Can’t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk’s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

by

A photo of Elon Musk’s Texas home is making the rounds on social media as people express surprise at its minimalist design and the objects the tech billionaire has lying around his humble abode.

“Elon Musk’s house in Boca Chica, Texas. No fancy things, only what’s essential for living,” reads the caption of the post on X, which has amassed over 4 million views.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

The viral picture shows an open living and kitchen area with white cabinets, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove, and a farmhouse-style sink. It also features a simple dining set with one of Elon’s jackets draped over one of the chairs.

A dark wooden coffee table sits in the center of the room, which appears brightly lit by a window above the sink.

Netizens were not expecting Elon’s house to look so simple. “What does he do with all the money he has?” one user wondered.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: NORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: TheRealThelmaJ1

“What about his 15 children? There are so many things they need…” joked another.

Many others poked fun at the post’s claim that Elon owns “only what’s essential for living.”

I too, ensure my Katana is within arms reach…essential for living!” shared one person, referring to the sword atop Elon’s coffee table.

The tech CEO said he lives in a rented house in Boca Chica, Texas, close to SpaceX headquarters

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: DimaZeniuk

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: mayemusk

“You would know he would have a rocket setting there!” someone else added, pointing to the black and metallic decor on the table, likely a nod to his company, SpaceX.

“And a Dr. Seuss book for light reading,” quipped a separate user.

“Bro got a Dr. Seuss book and ninja sword on the table to keep ‘lil X occupied,” someone else wrote.

Elon is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of over $800 billion, according to Forbes

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Meanwhile, others praised the businessman for seemingly embracing an austere lifestyle despite his wealth and for not spending millions on items he likely doesn’t need. “Simplicity at billionaire level is fascinating,” one fan commented.

MTV Cribs would be funny,” joked one netizen.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: LeaveHeardAlone

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: WasOnceLou

In 2021, Elon posted on X, the social media company he owns, “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.” The home is located near the space tech company’s headquarters.

He added, “Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.”

His residence in Texas also comes with some personal benefits, as the state doesn’t collect state income or capital gains tax for individuals.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: iam_smx

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: johnsemley3000

In 2020, the world’s richest person announced that he would be selling most of his possessions and that he would “own no house.” Following the announcement, he sold seven of his California properties for nearly $130 million.

Responding to the post featuring the living room image, Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, revealed details about his son’s lifestyle, saying he has no food in the refrigerator.

Maye also shared that when she visits her son, she sleeps in the garage and that Elon doesn’t add an extra towel to the shower for her.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: MemeNonLibs

“The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me. When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury,” the model wrote.

Grimes, Elon’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, previously told Vanity Fair that the CEO “doesn’t live like a billionaire” and “lives at times below the poverty line.”

She recalled their time living in a “$40,000 house” with no security, explaining that she felt unsafe and neighbors would often film them.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: blythesylph

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: lisachristinect

The singer shared that they ate peanut butter for eight days in a row and that her side of the mattress had a hole in it. Elon allegedly refused to replace it, suggesting they just switch sides.

According to Forbes, Elon is the richest person ever recorded, with a net worth estimated at $839 billion. Last year, he reportedly gained half of a trillion dollars thanks to a rise in the value of Tesla and SpaceX.

Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, follows far behind Elon in the No. 2 spot, with an estimated net worth of $257 billion.

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Therichest

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: The White House

The list is followed by Sergey Brin, the other Google co-founder, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.

Last month, Elon lamented that, in spite of his immense fortune, he wasn’t leading the life he wanted when he posted, “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”

People were intrigued by the objects found in Elon Musk’s Texas home

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: TrevorDeGraw

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: EarRelevant

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: CarnivoreMan

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: SithLordSpaul

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: michieX069

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: NewarBrian

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: _dlwalker

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: ShksprnDngrMnky

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: DebyEwing

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Cart_Kid_72

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: sleep_deprivado

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: Conor_D_Dart

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: jessicaschick

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: OrdinalsPoker

People Can&#8217;t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk&#8217;s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

Image credits: BlaseNewYorkr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Best Oscar Nunez Roles Outside of The Office
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2018
The Casual Vacancy
The Casual Vacancy Review
3 min read
May, 11, 2015
If You Are Over 30 You Should Know How To Do Most Of These Things
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Times People Came Out And Others Reacted In A Very Wholesome Way
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0: Grover’s Intuition Shines in a Personal Case
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2015
Loki Season 1: A Chaotic Journey Through Time and Trust
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2021