People Can’t Believe What The Inside Of Elon Musk’s House Looks Like As Some Notice Odd Details

A photo of Elon Musk’s Texas home is making the rounds on social media as people express surprise at its minimalist design and the objects the tech billionaire has lying around his humble abode.
“Elon Musk’s house in Boca Chica, Texas. No fancy things, only what’s essential for living,” reads the caption of the post on X, which has amassed over 4 million views.
The viral picture shows an open living and kitchen area with white cabinets, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove, and a farmhouse-style sink. It also features a simple dining set with one of Elon’s jackets draped over one of the chairs.
A dark wooden coffee table sits in the center of the room, which appears brightly lit by a window above the sink.
Netizens were not expecting Elon’s house to look so simple. “What does he do with all the money he has?” one user wondered.
“What about his 15 children? There are so many things they need…” joked another.
Many others poked fun at the post’s claim that Elon owns “only what’s essential for living.”
“I too, ensure my Katana is within arms reach…essential for living!” shared one person, referring to the sword atop Elon’s coffee table.
The tech CEO said he lives in a rented house in Boca Chica, Texas, close to SpaceX headquarters
“You would know he would have a rocket setting there!” someone else added, pointing to the black and metallic decor on the table, likely a nod to his company, SpaceX.
“And a Dr. Seuss book for light reading,” quipped a separate user.
“Bro got a Dr. Seuss book and ninja sword on the table to keep ‘lil X occupied,” someone else wrote.
Elon is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of over $800 billion, according to Forbes
Meanwhile, others praised the businessman for seemingly embracing an austere lifestyle despite his wealth and for not spending millions on items he likely doesn’t need. “Simplicity at billionaire level is fascinating,” one fan commented.
“MTV Cribs would be funny,” joked one netizen.
In 2021, Elon posted on X, the social media company he owns, “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.” The home is located near the space tech company’s headquarters.
He added, “Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.”
His residence in Texas also comes with some personal benefits, as the state doesn’t collect state income or capital gains tax for individuals.
In 2020, the world’s richest person announced that he would be selling most of his possessions and that he would “own no house.” Following the announcement, he sold seven of his California properties for nearly $130 million.
Responding to the post featuring the living room image, Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, revealed details about his son’s lifestyle, saying he has no food in the refrigerator.
Maye also shared that when she visits her son, she sleeps in the garage and that Elon doesn’t add an extra towel to the shower for her.
“The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me. When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury,” the model wrote.
Grimes, Elon’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, previously told Vanity Fair that the CEO “doesn’t live like a billionaire” and “lives at times below the poverty line.”
She recalled their time living in a “$40,000 house” with no security, explaining that she felt unsafe and neighbors would often film them.
The singer shared that they ate peanut butter for eight days in a row and that her side of the mattress had a hole in it. Elon allegedly refused to replace it, suggesting they just switch sides.
According to Forbes, Elon is the richest person ever recorded, with a net worth estimated at $839 billion. Last year, he reportedly gained half of a trillion dollars thanks to a rise in the value of Tesla and SpaceX.
Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, follows far behind Elon in the No. 2 spot, with an estimated net worth of $257 billion.
The list is followed by Sergey Brin, the other Google co-founder, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.
Last month, Elon lamented that, in spite of his immense fortune, he wasn’t leading the life he wanted when he posted, “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”
