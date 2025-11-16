Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Hate With A Burning Passion? (Closed)

People share what they love, but it’s taboo share things you hate. This is a thread dedicated to that.
#1
Animal cruelty. God in heaven help whoever I may come across doing that. Me to the judge: Guilty as hell Your Honor, and yes, I would do it again. Whatever you give me, I’ll have a smile on my face the entire time. It will have been worth it. Others may down vote me, but, I don’t care. I hate this with a BURNONG PASSION.
#2
Racists, Sexists, Homophobes, Assholes, Trump, Karens, and above all, abusive partners.
#3
I’ll go first. People.
#4
Antivaxxers, religious nuts, parents who mutilate their children, often because of religion.
#5
the majority of tiktok
#6
BULLIES!!!!!!!!! ALL. THE. WAY!
#7
Incurious people. Not only are they dull, but their lack of curiosity often leads them to bigotry, misogyny and homophobia because they don’t take the time to wonder about the people and world around them.
#8
Homophobes
#9
Rapists deserve a far worse place than hell and far worse punishment than death.
#10
Wet sleeves!
Auto-correct (mainly for changing that to “wet slaves” 4 times before it accepted what I saying).
Abuse of authority.
But if you’re asking what would make me straight up murder someone, hurting an animal for pleasure in front of/near me. I will commit homicide!
#11
Covid. Diseases in general, and the people who knowingly expose others because they can’t be bothered to change their plans.
#12
When I plug something in but it just barely covers the outlet next to it, especially when I desperately need two things plugged in.
#13
Twice impeached one term pussy grabbing pedophile x-pres. pig s**t.
#14
Covidiots
#15
If I had to narrow it down to the main three things, it would be as follows:
1. Racism. A dachshund and a golden retriever are both dogs. No debate there. So why don’t people see that whites and colors are both humans?
2. Entitled people. The world does not revolve around you, Karen. Move along.
3. Racist entitled people. Worst of both things!
#16
The amount of obscene amount of money politicians and squander that wealth vote/push to and keep Americans poor, dumb, and sick just because it’s profitable. We are set up for failure and do what we can just to get by and the wealthy and people in power like to watch us squirm.
#17
When you have a different opinion from your family and they yell at you and call you “disrespectful”!!! Like b*tch shut the f*ck up!!!
#18
medicine ads where people are always smiling. me and my dad always made fun of them and said “look at me! i’m so happy i have *insert* disease!”
#19
Food Snobs
Let people enjoy what they want to eat and drink. I get so sick of seeing people put down things like american cheese, light beer, anything in a can, or anything else. Hating food that people grew up eating because they were poor or just plain liked it is not a personality trait, you’re just being a jerk.
#20
As an American, I really hate that politicians are allowed to lie without reprecussions. I think if a politician is running for office and during their campaign they are caught lying and it’s not an honest mistake, they should be immediately disqualified from running for office ever again. The damage they have done to our country is astronomical. We wouldn’t have such misinformation being spread or people’s lives being ruined because they believe someone who is stright up lying to them. And I don’t care what political party they belong to. If you lie to the American people you don’t get to lead us. We need to have lawyers at all debates forcing politicians to back up what they’re saying. Someone who speaks on behalf of the people. A lawyer who will question the remarks they’ve made and the candidate isn’t allowed to not answer the question. It would force all campaigns and candidates to really think about what they’re saying and doing if they know they’ll be held accountable for it.
#21
Anyone who bullies, scams or in any way takes advantage of those who cannot stand up for themselves. Especially children and the elderly.
Also: anyone who mentions Jesus dozens of times in our initial conversation.
#22
When people purposefully misgender others. I get accidents can happen, i sometimes call people by the wrong pronouns myself but i apologize and correct myself. It doesn’t hurt anybody to call them what they prefer
#23
I could list so many things but something that I hate that also scares me are the horrendous grammatical errors that I see all over the internet.
I know it sounds ridiculous to be afraid of a grammatical error but some mistakes are so bad it makes it clear that the writer never reads and doesn’t think.
How can someone say “My boyfriend and I’s grandmothers…”? Or “4 month-year-old twins”?
It’s as though some people have only the vaguest idea of what words mean and their minds work like search engines. You write a word and they respond with the nearest phrase that matches up.
I once said that I love to diagram sentences and one response I got was “Said no one ever.” But I just said it!
What makes it scary is that these people who don’t know how to think, will soon be, or are already, running the world.
#24
Kanye West, Child and animal abusers, people who cry “racist ” at the drop of a hat, and people who are so convinced their side is the only right side that they refuse to see or hear another perspective.
#25
The hatred itself
#26
Capitalist society that claims you just need to bootstrap and people who won’t change things for the better because they are worried it will invalidate their suffering
#27
Lack of consideration for others: Drivers and Anti-vaxxers. Also: Influencers. Kardashians. Jenners. Jim Nantz. Chris Berman. I got this. You got this. We got this. Country Music. The following Downton Abbey characters: Edith, Denker, Gillingham, Gillingham’s Valet, Green. Susan Flintshire, Rose.
#28
Mayonnaise. Self-entitlement. Slow drivers in the passing lane. Music with accordions.
#29
People who are toxic for no reason what so ever, waking up (I really love sleeping), losing things I need, headaches, and people in general.
#30
I am so sick of people who think they are experts when they are neither trained, have experience in, or have the self awareness to be humble enough to admit it.
Add to this, those who read a comment or short explanation of an issue or topic and they vehemently agree with it with out understanding or looking into the facts. They are just agreeing with what often amounts to another ignorant comment, or propaganda to get a knee-jerk reaction.
#31
Extremists of all kinds (left, right, religious):
They always come up with justifications for behaving in the worst kind that is humanly possible and anybody not in line is automatically labelled as enemy. (Note: German perspective and definitions)
Activists in the entertainment industry:
They recycle old content and sacrifice anything entertaining for forced lecturing. Often those are the biggest hypocrites, promoting something by exactly doing the things they speak against. Many franchises people enjoyed got ruined thanks to them and their unnecessary virtue signaling. Usually blame their failure on the fans or anything else except lacking skill.
Besides that just the common stuff: Bullies, criminals, cheating AI’s in video games etc.
#32
Racism especially. Also religious zealots who hate all but themselves. “If you can’t eat a pork chop you’re going straight to hell!”
#33
Corporations, lobbyists, politics in general, empty promises, narcissists, liars, bullies, abusers, predators, insomnia, farts in cars, Facebook, capitalism, “Karens”, mental illness, U.S. healthcare system/government/wages/education/student loan debt/homelessness, apathy, Ted Cruz, entitlement, feeling bloated, billionaires, white supremacy, loud neighbors, ridicule, extreme weather, organized religion, circuses, WAR, sweating in my sleep, chronic pain, indifference, litter boxes, neglectful parents, global warming, extremists, lack of accountability, racism, sticky hands, “moist”, new/modern country music, fame, poverty, addiction, animal farms, being woken up, nepotism, phobias, willful ignorance, squirrels, Ben Shapiro, driving, pooping in public bathrooms, grocery shopping, authority, housework, internet trolls, the cost of car repairs, that all the food that tastes good is bad for you, flat earthers, when my socks fall down into my shoes, stuffed bell peppers, the end of the season of a really good show, popcorn kernels stuck in my teeth, falling down, exhaustion, pills, zoos, homophobia, abuse of authority, sexism, basically anything that causes another human being to suffer unnecessarily.
#34
butter and mashed pata- oh wait wrong post sorry i mean uh lets see.. homophobes, racists, people that shame people for they’re religions, karens, etc
#35
Depression. My mom and I just call it, ‘the dark place’. Easy to fall into, almost impossible to escape.
#36
Human trafficking, rapists, molesters, anti-vaxxers, lack of common courtesy,left lane loafers.
#37
Animal Cruelty.
#38
People who start arguments online. If I said I was gay, someone would comment “Ew gay” or something dumb and then continue. It’s not funny, cute, or quirky in any way. I try not to engage with these people.
#39
Bullies and people in my school- particularly bullies that bully for your name. You don’t decide on your name so I think it is a ridiculous thing to bully for. Note- I think all bullying is ridiculous, not just name shaming. This never happened to me, but it did happen to my ex (I still care about him) and he just so happened to not be from this country, hence the different name. ALL the boys in my class called him names and bullied him. He also has anger issues so it did not end well.
#40
Climate change. The current mass extinction going on. Queer people who gatekeep LGBTQ+. People who support capitalism even though it’s completely toxic. Religious extremists, NOT faith in general. My school’s principal, he’s a pretentious controlling moron.
#41
Whining. You know, that sound small children (and some spoiled adults) make when they are letting you know they are unhappy in the most annoying way possible. Hate it with the burning passion of a thousand suns.
#42
Ignorance. It is the root of all evil.
#43
Abusers and Pedophiles, As well as Rapists, They have a special place in hell, and this is coming from an atheist
#44
Alzheimers and cancer
#45
Toxic positivity. As a chronically ill person and as someone who has lost a child the worst quotes I’ve ever heard are:
“Everything happens for a reason”. Nope.
“We all have the same 24 hours in a day”. Nope.
“If you work hard enough, anything is possible”. Aaand nope.
#46
People who talk down to other people because they think money, career, position, age, height makes them better than all in the land.
No one cares how much money you make in an hour. No one’s impressed. If you need that kind of validation I suggest you seek a therapist.
#47
Disingenuous people and liars. Discourteous people (particularly drivers).
The fact that we continue to develop and consume plastic in more and more ways. Undoing laws that protect the environment. The fact that almost everyone in the GOP has mistaken dollar bills for Jesus.
Bigoted LEOs. A tell would be when one calls NY a communist state…
#48
That we as a species will go extinct because of our hubris. I’ve always been an optimist and believed we would start to pull together and do the right thing when things started to hit the fan. COVID has taught me we will go down in literal flames as the climate changes. If people refuse to wear a mask to save a child’s life, I can’t expect them to skip a meal to save a child when a crop fails.
#49
my teachers. they have dumb rules like these:
1} restricted bathrooms- they allow only 2 people in a bathroom at a time including girls on the periods which is horrible (i’m a girl)
2} during exams phones have to be handed in to student reception and they broke my best friends phone.
3} No hoodies or coats in school.
4} detention it your late by less than a second.
5} if you wear a jacket for pe when it’s winter and it’s cold outside you have to take it off or have a detention.
These rules are so stupid, especially the bathroom one. Prisoners get more freedom than us with this. they are allowed to go whenever as they have toilets in their cells.
#50
People who have no critical thinking skills. And, the phrase, ‘As you know,…’.
#51
Tiktok, discrimination, all the child stars who grew up to be a-holes, stigmatization of mental illness, the self-righteous people who bullied me growing up, the list goes on and on.
#52
Smokers, Vapers.
#53
How people tell others how to do something but it’s not the right way to do it.
#54
My best friend’s boyfriend. He’s a terrible person to everyone around her.
#55
when an adult yells at someone else’s kid.
#56
To build a lead-in; cigarette ads in the old days with doctors smoking, alcohol ads with famous people telling us all how much fun it is and how good it tastes; dinner time and the ads for every ugly, deadly disease we have now (often caused by cigarettes and alcohol) while we TRY TO ENJOY DINNER. This includes special treatment facilities which probably aren’t covered by your health insurance anyway.
#57
People who gatekeep or are like “oh well _____ is doing ______ next season sooo I don’t like that show anymore” like Celia I didn’t ask..yes this has happened to me… yes her name is Celia and yes we are friends..
#58
Anything that constantly pisses me off.
#59
People who act like they know everything just to make you feel like you know nothing. Also, the majority of the time, these people don’t even know what they’re talking about -_-
#60
There’s a lot but something that came to mind was people who tell members of certain LGBTQ+ branches to “pick one.” To pan and bi sexuals they say pick one. To non-binary and gender fluid etc. people say pick one. Like no…that’s not how that works.
#61
Mornings. I do my very best to avoid them by getting up at noon.
#62
People who believe completely that they can say or do anything to someone else and that there will not be any repercussions because they are untouchable. First amendment rights! I’m a cop! Road ragers. Plane ragers. People need to wake the f#ck up and get over themselves before someone shows them just how touchable that they are!
#63
1) Any animal cruelty
2) Racism
3) kale
#64
My PE teacher, some people, and loud noises in the morning
#65
ASMR/Mukbangs
I’ll never get how people can listen to other people eat so noisily. Its one of my biggest pet peeves.
#66
People who listen to music on their phone without friggen headphones. I don’t want to hear your bad taste in music.
#67
The ribbon in your head decor and the ribbon covers your eyes. So annoying!!
#68
I could go on a while list buy in short, lettuce, greedy people, and oatmeal raisin cookies,
#69
politicians, racists, celery, peta, hasbro, and scalpers
#70
When arrogance and ignorance is paired with persistence.
#71
Anyone who is too devoted to a political party
#72
Using a culture for aesthetic.
I don’t know why, but whenever someone talks about their ‘chakras’ (it’s not pronounced like that, BTW) or healing cancer with reiki crystals, it annoys the hell out of me. Stop trying to sound spiritual with all that. You don’t. If you actually understand and agree with the work of the ancients, that’s fine. But merely using it to sound smart or because you want to look good for Coachella is NOT fine.
#73
Gorbachev. I hate the man. You see, i was queueing for the liquor store with my friend, and i was angry that the line stretched out across the entire road. So i said to him, “I’m sick of this queue! I am going to kill Gorbachev!” So, i walk to Moscow, because my car was broken and the bus couldn’t go because of the queue, but then somewhere in Ryazan, i’m stuck in this other queue. I ask the guy in front of me, what the long queue is for, and he says, “This is the queue to kill Gorbachev”.
#74
Retired LEO NYS Trooper: Uniform supervisors who would call you to come to HQ for “counseling” regarding traffic tickets written or lack thereof. I entered law enforcement to help not harass people. TROOPERS HAD PEOPLE THAT loved WORKING TRAFFIC..NOT ME. Assigned to the Adirondack Mtns. at that time (80s + 90s) Very few full time residents. So few if the 14 officers assigned to cover that area wrote “paper” as wanted by bosses we would soon have written anyone who resided in area. My Lt. was a PITA and once a month the call for counselling came over my last 2 years on duty. I always respectfully asked the Lt. to “give me a number” HE would seethe and dismiss me. ( he could not “give me a number” quotas are illegal in the now Communist State of NY. 90 miles back to my patrol area to finish my day.
#75
TV shows that run 10, 15, 30 seconds past their scheduled end time. The DVR cuts them off midsentence, usually just when they’re solving something, or setting up next week’s topic. Yeah, I know you can set up the program to add a minute or 2. Problem there is I TiVo most everything I watch (hate commercials) and an extra minute on 1 show can mean a lost minute on another.
#76
a kid at school who calls me goofy
#77
My mother. Psychotic, abusive, perverse and controlling. Hated my wife on sight. Needs a lobotomy.
#78
Those that don’t wait for people to get off the elevator before rushing in.
#79
(This list is not in order)
1. People blasting loud music out of their car.
2. 5-Minute-Crafts that make your home look like crap.
3. Bots
4. Dating Ads
5. Early Morning Construction WHEN IM TRYING TO SLEEP.
And many more…
If you want the full list, ask in the comments.
#80
life
#81
Gyms. Excersizing for the sake of excersizing is one of the stupidist things ever. There is no end goal. At least when one plays a sport it is fun.
#82
myself
