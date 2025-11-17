Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

by

While there are employees who go above and beyond to make sure they get their work done, sometimes it remains unnoticed.

This is what happened to a machine maintenance worker who shared his story on the Malicious Compliance community on Reddit. In a post that amassed 9.1k upvotes, the author explained that it’s rare he’d take his breaks on time because machining jobs simply can’t wait.

More so, working through his breaks to fix things would save the company “lots of money,” so you may suspect the management would be happy with it. Well, that’s not exactly the case.

An employee got scolded for taking longer breaks even though he used his own breaks for work

Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

Image credits: jed292

Micromanaging is one of the key signs of a bad boss, an expert says

In Bored Panda’s previous interview with Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts, he explained that micromanaging is one of the telltale signs of an incompetent or toxic boss. “Constantly checking on employees, not delegating responsibilities, and not trusting their team can lead to employee frustration and decreased productivity.”

A bad boss, according to Dr. Gleb, can also refer to a leader who lacks communication skills, fails to provide feedback, set clear expectations, or listen to employee concerns. “This can create a negative work environment and result in misunderstandings.”

Moreover, a bad boss may blame others for their mistakes, fail to take responsibility for their actions, or fail to hold themselves or their team accountable for their performance. In addition, a lack of empathy is another warning sign, Dr. Gleb warns. “A boss who is insensitive to the needs of their team may not be able to effectively support them or address their concerns,” he explained.

People shared their reactions to the story in the comments

Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

Others shared similar stories that happened to them

Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking
Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographer Uses 19th Century Techniques To Create Striking Photos Of The Erie Canal
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
73 Chaotic Pets Who Decided To Be A Menace Just Because They Can
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Rosario My Rainbow Baby Born After 4 Pregnancy Losses
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
27 Stories Of Calls That Went Completely Off The Rails, Shared By Those Who Were There
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
I Create These Magical Beetles From Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
80 Drunken Moments So Ridiculous And Embarrassing They Deserve Their Own Hangover Movie
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.