Management Criticizes Worker For Taking “Longer Breaks” Although He Works Through His Usual Ones, Is Surprised When Equipment Starts Breaking

While there are employees who go above and beyond to make sure they get their work done, sometimes it remains unnoticed.
This is what happened to a machine maintenance worker who shared his story on the Malicious Compliance community on Reddit. In a post that amassed 9.1k upvotes, the author explained that it’s rare he’d take his breaks on time because machining jobs simply can’t wait.
More so, working through his breaks to fix things would save the company “lots of money,” so you may suspect the management would be happy with it. Well, that’s not exactly the case.
An employee got scolded for taking longer breaks even though he used his own breaks for work
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: jed292
Micromanaging is one of the key signs of a bad boss, an expert says
In Bored Panda’s previous interview with Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts, he explained that micromanaging is one of the telltale signs of an incompetent or toxic boss. “Constantly checking on employees, not delegating responsibilities, and not trusting their team can lead to employee frustration and decreased productivity.”
A bad boss, according to Dr. Gleb, can also refer to a leader who lacks communication skills, fails to provide feedback, set clear expectations, or listen to employee concerns. “This can create a negative work environment and result in misunderstandings.”
Moreover, a bad boss may blame others for their mistakes, fail to take responsibility for their actions, or fail to hold themselves or their team accountable for their performance. In addition, a lack of empathy is another warning sign, Dr. Gleb warns. “A boss who is insensitive to the needs of their team may not be able to effectively support them or address their concerns,” he explained.
