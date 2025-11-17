Hey Pandas, Share Some Nostalgic Memories (Closed)

Share some memories you had as a kid!
#1
We did a lot of hiking when I was a kid. My parents, my sister and me getting up to a mountain, having a nice lunch by the selfmade fire somewhere on the way. Mostly grilling sausages or the occasional chicken. After hiking back down we mostly went to some local restaurant to have something to drink. A well-deserved beer for my Dad (he carried most stuff in his backpack) and for me always “OraMo”. A mix of orange soda and fresh apple juice.
These times are long gone. So is my Dad. But these memories I’ll cherish forever.
#2
Born Under a Bad Sign by Albert King playing on my dad’s record player. It really wasn’t that long ago, but that was always my favorite one and I get so nostalgic when I listen to it now.
#3
I remember in elementary school we would listen to Storytime Online, it was awesome. I miss those days. :(
#4
I remember in kindergarten we would do GoNoodle. What about you guys?
#5
I miss Magic School Bus, the Netflix one isn’t the same. My grandparents have the DVD set at their house, but I’m scared to ask if we can watch lol
#6
Playing outside in the summer sun in elementary school. no hw or school or tests to worry about. no social media, just a bunch of friends playing recess games. we’d stay out rlly late, but it was ok-ish because we live in a neighborhood and we played right in front of our houses. i’d come home and i would eat dinner(white rice usually with some curry- the indian way amiright?😎) and i’d rewatch a few episodes of my fav tv shows at the time until it was time to sleep. my room has a window, and i’d sit and stare outside it while lying in my bed all tucked in, and i would eventually fall asleep, knowing that i would have another fun filled day ahead of me. i miss those days. i would give up anything to experience at least one more day like that.
#7
I’ll share a very distinct memory I have. I remember sitting in the science lab of my high school (in the UK – so age 11-16) and it was first science lesson. There were benches with gas taps and sinks. I opened my brand new exercise book. The teacher, Mr Richards, is saying “write this down – Autumn term”. So, I’m writing ‘autumn term’ down in my best handwriting on the first page, while the sunlight is streaking through the window blinds onto the paper. I look up and I can see little dust particles floating in the streaky sunlight. That was 30 some-odd years ago.
#8
My favourite memories always seemed to take place outside. Playing with my brother and next door neighbour in the parkland behind our house, making fires (still can’t believe we did this and nothing bad happened), climbing trees and going further than our parents said we were allowed to (but they never checked up on us). There was a stick hut that some other people must have built, really well done, with thick walls so probably older people, that we played in a lot. We also had an awesome cubby in our backyard (formally my grandfather’s ‘fernery’) where we made pretend food. My go to was ‘soup’ made of water, sour grass (aka oxalis), lemon juice, parsley, and a pinch of dirt.
Follow Us