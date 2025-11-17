35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

by

Let’s kick off this new week with something that will set a positive tone right from the start. And what better way to do that than with a dose of good, occasionally dark humor? The comic series ‘Hoppy Doodle’ by Danish artist Kasper Adsbøll will surely fit this purpose.

These black and white, minimalist strips have a significant fan base, not only on Kasper’s social media profiles but also here on Bored Panda. We’ve featured some of his previous comics in our other posts, so be sure to check them out. This time, we have also reached out to the artist to ask a few questions about his recent work so if you want to know more, scroll down and read our interview.

More info: hoppydoodles.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | reddit.com

#1

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#2

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#3

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#4

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#5

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#6

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#7

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#8

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#9

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#10

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#11

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#12

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#13

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#14

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#15

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#16

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#17

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#18

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#19

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#20

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#21

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#22

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#23

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#24

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#25

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#26

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#27

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#28

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#29

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#30

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#31

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#32

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#33

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#34

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

#35

35 Random Everyday Life Situations Illustrated In Funny And Relatable Comics (New Pics)

Image source: hoppy.doodle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Disney’s Princess Dolls, Just To Have Some Fun
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
158 Cow Puns That Show How Wonderful These Animals Are
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Guy Is Too Embarrassed To Let Anyone See Girlfriend’s ‘Childish’ Apartment, Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 7 Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2017
40 Twitter Users Share Their “Weirdest” And “Rudest” Customer Experiences
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What The Cast of Pete & Pete Looks Like Today
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.