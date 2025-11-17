Rest In Pieces: 30 Hilarious Tombstones That Deserve To Be Shared

“Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true. Just remember that the last laugh is on you,” sang Eric Idle in Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Whatever else happens and in whatever ways we’re all different from each other, there is one common experience we will all inevitably have. And to calm some of that existential dread, we’ve compiled some funny epitaphs from actual tombstones.

This humorous selection features some last laughs from people that were undoubtedly funny during their lifetime. And to find out more about how to approach death with humor, Bored Panda reached out to Jason Roeder, the author of Griefstrike! The Ultimate Guide To Mourning.

#1 Pet Cemetery

Image source: ANdeePanda

#2 Found In Biddeford, Maine

Image source: delicateflowerdammit

#3 The Headstone Of A Lone Texan Liberal

Image source: forty_two

#4 Adams To Atoms

Image source: rakka3187

#5 Saw This Beauty At The Los Angeles Pet Cemetery

Image source: Robotnick_

#6 Mom’s Recipe For Sugar Cookies

Image source: Jane Menster

#7 Let ‘Er Rip

Image source: Pat David

#8 Honestly, The Best Tombstone I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Teklogikal

#9 I Told You I Was Sick

Image source: Patrick Kelly

#10 She’s Surely Going To Hell

Image source: Taed Wynnell

#11 Sucks To Be Me

#12 Things That Make Ya Go… Hmm

Image source: Josie Petrovich

#13 I Do Work For Cemeteries And This Is One Of The More Bizzare Quotes I’ve Seen On A Headstone

Image source: wiskerbiscuts

#14 Oh Well

#15 Do Not Enter

#16 A Cemetery Is The Last Place I Thought I’d Get Rick Rolled

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Rodney Dangerfield’s Funny Tombstone

Image source: Joe McKenna

#18 This Tombstone On A Beach Graveyard

Image source: kdbc1234556

#19 Have A Seat

Image source: Thomas Dwyer

#20 Everything About This Tombstone

Image source: champagnewishesandrvdreams.com

#21 Nobody’s Perfect

Image source: Dormant Braincell Research Project

#22 I Have Nothing Further To Say

Image source: mimielantra

#23 The Doctor Will See You Soon

Image source: Lizzie Fox

#24 Grave Of An Unknown Man Who Died Eating Library Paste. Goldfield Nevada Pioneer Cemetery

Image source: RukaFawkes

#25 Epic Epitaph

Image source: metalsgt90

#26 Went In The Hole With This One

#27 Genealogists Never Really Die

#28 This Is My Favorite Gravestone In The Cemetery I Mow. I Am Amused Easily

Image source: Tswis77r

#29 I Chuckle Every Time I Go To The Cemetery

Image source: kudrew12

#30 A Match Made In Heaven. Taken In A Graveyard In My Town

Image source: Corbendo

