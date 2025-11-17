Rest In Pieces: 30 Hilarious Tombstones That Deserve To Be Shared

“Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true. Just remember that the last laugh is on you,” sang Eric Idle in Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Whatever else happens and in whatever ways we’re all different from each other, there is one common experience we will all inevitably have. And to calm some of that existential dread, we’ve compiled some funny epitaphs from actual tombstones.
This humorous selection features some last laughs from people that were undoubtedly funny during their lifetime. And to find out more about how to approach death with humor, Bored Panda reached out to Jason Roeder, the author of Griefstrike! The Ultimate Guide To Mourning.
#1 Pet Cemetery
Image source: ANdeePanda
#2 Found In Biddeford, Maine
Image source: delicateflowerdammit
#3 The Headstone Of A Lone Texan Liberal
Image source: forty_two
#4 Adams To Atoms
Image source: rakka3187
#5 Saw This Beauty At The Los Angeles Pet Cemetery
Image source: Robotnick_
#6 Mom’s Recipe For Sugar Cookies
Image source: Jane Menster
#7 Let ‘Er Rip
Image source: Pat David
#8 Honestly, The Best Tombstone I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Teklogikal
#9 I Told You I Was Sick
Image source: Patrick Kelly
#10 She’s Surely Going To Hell
Image source: Taed Wynnell
#11 Sucks To Be Me
#12 Things That Make Ya Go… Hmm
Image source: Josie Petrovich
#13 I Do Work For Cemeteries And This Is One Of The More Bizzare Quotes I’ve Seen On A Headstone
Image source: wiskerbiscuts
#14 Oh Well
#15 Do Not Enter
#16 A Cemetery Is The Last Place I Thought I’d Get Rick Rolled
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Rodney Dangerfield’s Funny Tombstone
Image source: Joe McKenna
#18 This Tombstone On A Beach Graveyard
Image source: kdbc1234556
#19 Have A Seat
Image source: Thomas Dwyer
#20 Everything About This Tombstone
Image source: champagnewishesandrvdreams.com
#21 Nobody’s Perfect
Image source: Dormant Braincell Research Project
#22 I Have Nothing Further To Say
Image source: mimielantra
#23 The Doctor Will See You Soon
Image source: Lizzie Fox
#24 Grave Of An Unknown Man Who Died Eating Library Paste. Goldfield Nevada Pioneer Cemetery
Image source: RukaFawkes
#25 Epic Epitaph
Image source: metalsgt90
#26 Went In The Hole With This One
#27 Genealogists Never Really Die
#28 This Is My Favorite Gravestone In The Cemetery I Mow. I Am Amused Easily
Image source: Tswis77r
#29 I Chuckle Every Time I Go To The Cemetery
Image source: kudrew12
#30 A Match Made In Heaven. Taken In A Graveyard In My Town
Image source: Corbendo
