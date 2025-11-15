Hey Pandas, How Do You Ward Off Bad Luck? (Closed)

by

I’m very social and tend to go out often. That said, I meet a lot of people. If I feel drama in the air or catch a strange vibe, I say a little chant. I have to say it out loud (but quietly, usually in the restroom) exactly 22 times. Super odd but it works.

#1

i sleep. even there i get bad luck lol

#2

I’m usually not a very superstitious person. Generally speaking, I abide by two things in particular told to me by a beloved social studies educator who I had:
“Be safe and make wise decisions!”

#3

You can ward it off?

