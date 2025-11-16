Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Don’t Like About Your Country?

No country is perfect. What’s one thing that bugs you about yours?
#1
It’s the US, take a wild guess.
#2
The racism and ignorance.
#3
Idiot Prime ministers who think the rules/laws don’t apply to them.
#4
It’s America so the list could go on. but it’s mostly the nationalism, racism, ignorance, and the fact that so many Americans feel entitled to everything.
#5
That it’s only great if you are a tourist visiting! It’s not affordable for living in it! (Greece)
#6
India- The sheer amount of cringe videos like ‘Koreans react to India!!!!!!!!” or ‘ -insert nationality- reacts to Indian food!”. Makes me sick.
#7
Healthcare system is #1 on my list. Non-living wage. Politics.
#8
Colonialism
#9
It rains so much! 😩
#10
our presidents, anti-vaxxers, should i countinue
#11
It’s the US, so it’s hard to narrow down. Specifically, I’d say the insurance. On a macro level: the way corporations control policy.
#12
I’m from USA, and it’s how we worry about Ukraine’s borders but not ours.
#13
Racism/homophobia/discrimination in general/stupidity/governors who don’t follow their own rules/capitalism/celebrities sayin we’re all in this together from their private jets and mansions/etc…
#14
Everything
#15
The Politics
#16
France :
everything is so expensive. Obnoxious people, and you have time for nothing (Paris area, everything closes early, and opens late)
Basically everything xD
Follow Us