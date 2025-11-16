Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Don’t Like About Your Country?

by

No country is perfect. What’s one thing that bugs you about yours?

#1

It’s the US, take a wild guess.

#2

The racism and ignorance.

#3

Idiot Prime ministers who think the rules/laws don’t apply to them.

#4

It’s America so the list could go on. but it’s mostly the nationalism, racism, ignorance, and the fact that so many Americans feel entitled to everything.

#5

That it’s only great if you are a tourist visiting! It’s not affordable for living in it! (Greece)

#6

India- The sheer amount of cringe videos like ‘Koreans react to India!!!!!!!!” or ‘ -insert nationality- reacts to Indian food!”. Makes me sick.

#7

Healthcare system is #1 on my list. Non-living wage. Politics.

#8

Colonialism

#9

It rains so much! 😩

#10

our presidents, anti-vaxxers, should i countinue

#11

It’s the US, so it’s hard to narrow down. Specifically, I’d say the insurance. On a macro level: the way corporations control policy.

#12

I’m from USA, and it’s how we worry about Ukraine’s borders but not ours.

#13

Racism/homophobia/discrimination in general/stupidity/governors who don’t follow their own rules/capitalism/celebrities sayin we’re all in this together from their private jets and mansions/etc…

#14

Everything

#15

The Politics

#16

France :
everything is so expensive. Obnoxious people, and you have time for nothing (Paris area, everything closes early, and opens late)
Basically everything xD

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Married at First Sight: Season 12 Couples, Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2023
I Reimagined Sailor Scouts In The Star Wars Universe
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Spent 2 Freezing Weeks Sleeping In The Car To Capture These Photos Of Iceland In Mid Winter
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Which Element Hides In Your Shadow?”: Find Out In 27 Quick Questions
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2025
194 Breathtaking Photos Of Dancers In Motion Reveal The Extraordinary Grace Of Their Bodies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Celebrities Who Totally Fan Girled Over Another Celebrity
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.