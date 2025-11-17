Hey Pandas, What Was The Closest You’ve Been To Death?

Share your near death encounters!
#1
Hmmm
I almost drowned, almost suffocated in my sleep, went on a rollercoaster when i was too small for the saftey bar, etc
#2
Had the absolute stupidest plan ever to kms a couple years ago but never ended up getting to carry it out because my friend was actually paying attention to her phone at the time I sent her a suicide note. Fun times. I doubt it would’ve worked even if I had tried to go through with it. I would never have made it lol
#3
1) I was bitten by a brown recluse. I didn’t seek treatment until 24 hours later. I have a compromised heart as well. I start antibiotics. Apparently I didn’t start them soon enough. The infection went further up my leg and created a ping pong ball sized lump. I ended up having it lanced the next day. I go back for a follow up and the nurse tells me if I had waited one day then I would have died according to my vitals.
2) An Uber was taking me home late one night from work. He stops in the middle of the intersection as a fuel truck is coming towards us. At this point, I’m staring the trucker in the face, speechless. That truck is a foot from the car when the driver finally hits the gas. I ran into my apartment crying!
#4
Oh this is easy…back in late August I got admitted to the hospital under emergency conditions and had a left leg amputation below the knee. I was hospitalized for almost a month due to the full systemic infection and sepsis. I was hallucinating and couldn’t speak properly. Doctors told me I almost didn’t make it.
#5
almost ran over by a car (twice)
almost fell out of my bedroom window (which is very high up)
a lot more than the average person ig
#6
We recently had someone fail to sufficiently tighten a fitting onsite. The result was that at 800 psi a ~5lb steel plug became a projectile. Thankfully everyone onsite payed attention to the safety meeting where it was commanded to “stay away from anything with pressure on it!”
Don’t mess around with pressure.
#7
I was swimming in my friends pool with the friend and my sister. When I’m in the shallow end my sister likes to jump on me and make me.give her a piggyback ride. Well I had just jumped off the diving board and came back up so I was already a little disoriented ya know? She came over and hopped on my back while I was treading water. Keep in mind this was a nine foot deep pool and I am under 5’9. I got forced down and I was trying to get her to stop and I was panicking because the water was going in my lungs and just overall drowning. At the last moment a tiny part of my brain told me what to do, which was dive down so she’d dislodge and pop back up near the wall. I couldn’t even get out of the pool it took too much. Also two suicide attempts but the drowning one sticks with me
#8
Had a horrible wreck in 2007 that was totally my fault. We were on a little day trip and in the middle of nowhere, going down an incline on the highway, my wife and I both were looking out the driver side window (at what I can’t remember) and when I looked up, a pickup truck had come out of literally nowhere and was stopped in the middle of the highway. I swerved right to try and miss him but hit the corner of the truck.
I sent him into the incoming lane. I hit his truck so hard I knocked his tail lights out of their sockets. I spun our truck around and it flipped over on the driver’s side, sliding backwards towards a creek. When we finally stopped, my wife had to climb out the passenger window, which was sticking up in the air and I had to kick out the windshield to get out. She had her seatbelt on and like a dumbass, I didnt. By all rights I should have died or been seriously injured but neither of us were seriously hurt. I was doing around 65mph when I hat that guy, totalling both our trucks.
#9
I once got hypothermia pretty badly. I was on a camping trip with friends when the snow was still melting, and there was an epic snowball/slush fight. I got soaked and was shivering like crazy. I had nothing dry to change into before bed, so I slept in my wet clothes. Luckily, I woke up in the morning and was fine.
#10
Low blood sugar
#11
I almost broke my neck when I was 11 and trying to do a double frontflip
#12
My d.u.m.b.a.s.s cousin decide it would be funny and cool to shoot a little 7 year old my with a BB gun the bb lodged itself in my chest and if it went about .75 of a inch further into me it would of hit my heart. He ended up getting grounded for only 1 week
#13
A little over a year ago, my little brother shot and killed his next door neighbor. My brother ran and disappeared for a week, then showed up at our dad’s house and took him hostage. His plan was to wait for police to get there, shoot our dad, point the gun at the police, and then the police would have to shoot him. It didn’t quite work out that way–dad escaped. My brother ended up dying by suicide.
It wasn’t until afterwards that I found out that my brother had planned on taking me and my husband hostage and shooting us, but he didn’t have enough gas in his car to make it to our house.
#14
In 1992, I was 22 and still living at home while working. I was awakened by a stomach pain right above my belly button- somehow my brain made me think I needed to use the bathroom. I kept getting up in the night but nothing was happening. I ended up calling in to work that am and telling my boss “I’m sure I’m fine, I’ll see you tomorrow”. The pain got a bit worse but didn’t move. Finally, around noon, my stepmother, a nurse, came home and made me go back to the hospital with her. Turns out I had appendicitis. Once it was decided I needed an appendectomy, my stepmom, who, as head of ambulatory surgery, knew every surgeon, waited for a specific surgeon to be available rather than the one who was immediately available. Something about this lady being more “old school” and opening me up vs the new guy who would do it laparoscopically. We waited for new guy. Because of that waiting, and bc I had already waited, and then bc he apparently didn’t fully visualize what was happening, nobody knew that my appendix had already leaked into my abdominal cavity. He just removed my appendix and pronounced me able to go home once I used the bathroom. That never happened. I developed an abscess the size of a grapefruit that choked off my bowel and my bowel became necrotic. The pain was excruciating. They kept giving me laxatives and stool softeners thinking I was just backed up from pain meds rather than something literally closing off my bowel- like trying to poop through a closed fist. They finally figured out the problem but not before I became seriously ill with peritonitis. I spent about a month in the hospital (3 weeks and change), much of it a fuzzy memory. The clearest memories I have are of my stepmom crying (she never cried) and of her nurse colleagues being extremely concerned- you know you’re really bad off when nurses are worried. I can remember feeling sort of disappointed that I might die just when my life seemed to be getting interesting.
Twenty years later I still have issues arising from all these complications. Can’t have kids, have tons of adhesions, lots of pain, etc, but at least I’m alive.
#15
I have a history of almost getting hit by cars (sometimes my fault, sometimes not) and choking (my mom has saved my life at least seven times cause I was choking. I once choked on a cheerio, and that’s saying something, because those are designed to not be choked on with the hole in the middle)
#16
When I was 39 I had a giant cell tumor in my left femur. It was removed and was non-malignent. The bone graft I recieved didn’t take and my 3rd surgery, to get a knee replacement, I contracted MRSA. That made my life hell. I lost 80 pounds in 9 months, had no appetite, lived on Slimfast diet shakes. I lived like this for 3 years. After the 6th time I was taken to ER and the attending physician said “Mr. Henderson, now is the time to talk to clergy, I had the leg amputated. I had 5 surgeries to clean the infection out and it had gotten into the muscle tissue. It took me 15months to regain my health after the amputation. My leg was amputated 20 years ago.
#17
I mean I almost got ran into by a car near the crosswalk of a school light is working to tell drivers “hey school time is almost on slow down” yet driver was going 40 it was close I didn’t see it cause I was in elementary at the time and I was looking behind. But multiple times I seemed to nearly pass out, very lighted headed, eye sight is going out and was near stairs, or things that aren’t soft like a couch so I wouldn’t know if I would break my neck, hurt myself or if something is going wrong either internally.
