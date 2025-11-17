Hey Pandas, If You Started A Business, What Kind Would It Be?

It could be a bakery or clothing business or make it as weird as you please.
#1
i’d love to start a therapy business, my pathway for high school is going to be psychology and i love helping people. or maybe a little shop that sells handmade things like soaps and candles and stuff like that.
#2
A Harry Potter coffee shop
#3
I have a Rolex reselling business. I’ve learned a lot about others greed in it. The best customers are the ones who are never satisfied
#4
A vegan food company that wouldn’t charge the Earth.
#5
Definitely a second hand bookstore (my dad and I always wanted one like the Shop around the corner) but maybe with an art studio for teaching kid prosess art on the side.
#6
Actually not really a (money making ) business, but I’ve always dreamed of (winning the lottery) and starting a very elite private school with no tuition fees. I would take ANYONE, (not in any way based on academic ability or financial status) as long as they had no record of disruptive behavior in the classroom AND no record of having obnoxious parents. I would hire the best teachers at the best pay. Teachers would not be hired by how well they were liked by their previous students or principals or how well their students had done in state exams (usually just a measure of how much teaching time your school devotes to test prep). They would be considered for hire based on why others thought they were NOT the best teachers. Why? Often great teachers have ideas or methods that parents, other teachers, or principals don’t approve of. As a long term teacher in public school this has been my if-I-ever-get-the-money fantasy for years and years and years!
#7
photagraphy, videoagraphy, and birthdays so bacisly you would be able to hire me to come take pictures/videos for you or if your having a birthday you could hire me to come dressed as a star wars character
#8
If I was better in math I’d be the funniest guy in NASA
#9
I don’t know how I would manage to get paid for this…but I would love to go to the homes of people who weren’t mentally sound and just take care of them for a few days. Chat with them if they wanted, tidy up, make a nice meal, do the laundry, etc. It’s something that needs to be done for free, to be honest.
#10
A press-on nail salon, for those that have sensory issues, or just don’t like the feel of regular nail salons.
