People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

by

My name is linni and I am happy to share some of my work.

I love drawing and I love making people laugh. In my comics, I try to combine these two passions. I have always loved comics and been an avid reader ever since I was a child. Donald Duck, Calvin & Hobbes, Blondie – I would read anything I found around the house. The reading material was very much dictated by what my older brothers had brought into the house. And this is how I discovered Gary Larson. Not my favorite at the time – I didn’t really understand it. Now, however, his unique sense of humor always makes me laugh – sometimes just because his work is surreal and absurd. The surreal humor form is inspiring my work at the moment, and I try to play on the element of surprise when creating comics. If the reader can’t predict what comes next, there is a great chance of putting a smile on their face. I hope you enjoy my work!

More info: Instagram

#1

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#2

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#3

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#4

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#5

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#6

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#7

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#8

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#9

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#10

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#11

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#12

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#13

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#14

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#15

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#16

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#17

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#18

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#19

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

#20

People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

