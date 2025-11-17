People With Dark Humor Will Probably Like 20 Comics I Created

My name is linni and I am happy to share some of my work.
I love drawing and I love making people laugh. In my comics, I try to combine these two passions. I have always loved comics and been an avid reader ever since I was a child. Donald Duck, Calvin & Hobbes, Blondie – I would read anything I found around the house. The reading material was very much dictated by what my older brothers had brought into the house. And this is how I discovered Gary Larson. Not my favorite at the time – I didn’t really understand it. Now, however, his unique sense of humor always makes me laugh – sometimes just because his work is surreal and absurd. The surreal humor form is inspiring my work at the moment, and I try to play on the element of surprise when creating comics. If the reader can’t predict what comes next, there is a great chance of putting a smile on their face. I hope you enjoy my work!
More info: Instagram
