80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

A knocked-over glass, a shredded piece of paper, or a suspicious mess on the kitchen floor can tell you a lot about what happened when nobody was watching. And sometimes, the main suspect is sitting right beside the evidence, looking far too pleased with themselves to even pretend they are innocent.
The best part is that these little household disasters often come with a furry face and absolutely no sense of guilt. Thankfully, some pet owners are documenting the evidence instead of letting these crimes go unreported. The Reddit page CrimeCats is dedicated to pictures of cats caught plotting, carrying out, or proudly sitting beside the aftermath of their latest misdeeds.
From suspicious stares to full-blown scenes of destruction, these feline offenders make a compelling case for keeping a close eye on the household. Here are some of the funniest examples shared on the page, and you might want to keep an eye on your own cat while you scroll.
#1 A Woman At Work Said That Cats Are Just Cats They’re Not Like Kids. This Is An Example Of What Cats Do
Image source: AnonymsF43
#2 I Was Just Dusting Them
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#3 I Was Unpacking My Suitcase And I Thought, “Awww, Cute! She Doesn’t Want Me To Leave Again!” Girly Was Using It As A Toilet!
Image source: faelanae
Cats are naturally curious animals, and their tendency to investigate their surroundings comes from instincts that helped their ancestors find food, navigate unfamiliar territory, and avoid danger. According to Catit, cats use their senses to learn about the world around them, whether they are examining a new object, squeezing into a box, or exploring a shelf they have never visited before.
Even indoor cats retain these instincts, which can lead them into places their owners would rather they stayed away from. What looks like suspicious activity may simply be a cat satisfying its curiosity and gathering information about its environment.
#4 Toilet Paper Thief Caught On Camera!
Image source: Effective_Animal_892
#5 Woke Up At 3am
Image source: mbanks1230
#6 The Criminal: A 3-Month-Old Lady With No Guilt Or Remorse. Crimes Committed: Knocking Milk Off The Table
Image source: babylonfish
Their natural hunting instincts also explain why seemingly harmless objects can become targets for feline mischief. Cats retain the urge to watch, stalk, chase, and pounce, even when they no longer need to hunt for their food. Toys that move unpredictably can trigger these behaviors, but so can everyday household items.
Cats also learn through experience, connecting particular actions with specific outcomes. A cat that discovers a cupboard opens when it paws at the door, for example, may repeat the action because it has learned that doing so produces a result. Their ability to remember familiar places, routines, and past experiences makes them surprisingly resourceful little explorers.
#7 Bread Thief
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#8 Someone Stole My Milk
Image source: tardisismine
#9 An Orange Criminal On A Poster
Image source: miserabeau
However, being clever enough to learn from experience does not necessarily mean cats understand when they have done something wrong. The Institute for Environmental Research and Education explains that cats generally do not understand right and wrong in the same moral sense as humans, nor do they necessarily experience guilt as people do.
When a cat is photographed beside a broken object or a freshly overturned plant, its expression may look like an admission of guilt to its owner, but the animal’s actual understanding of the situation is likely very different.
#10 Visiting My Sister For A Couple Of Days, She Warned Me About My Niece Chewing On Wires. I Didn’t Realize My Earbuds Fell Out Of My Bag. Probably Did It When I Was Asleep
Image source: ultradespairthot
#11 Cat vs. Fly Aftermath
Image source: saskia444
#12 Do I Need To Double Child Lock The Freezer Now?
Image source: StormofRavens
A cat that lowers its body, flattens its ears, hides, or avoids eye contact after making a mess may instead be reacting to its owner’s tone of voice, posture, or visible frustration. These behaviors can indicate that the animal senses tension and is attempting to avoid further conflict.
Cats can learn to associate certain actions with unpleasant consequences, but they may not understand why their owners disapprove of those actions. This also helps explain why scolding a cat long after discovering a mess is unlikely to teach it much. The animal may associate the owner’s anger with their presence rather than connect the punishment to something it did earlier.
#13 I Painted The Windowsill Just Five Minutes Earlier
Image source: FreddieMonster
#14 I Didn’t Want Tea Anyways
Image source: cookingcatss
#15 Nothing To See Here
Image source: WheelShot5805
One of the most recognizable examples of feline mischief is knocking objects off tables, and Cuteness identifies several possible reasons behind this behavior. Cats use their paws to investigate unfamiliar items, testing whether they move and observing what happens when they are pushed. Small objects can also resemble prey, encouraging cats to bat, chase, and pounce on them.
When something falls and makes a noise, the resulting movement and sound can make the activity even more stimulating. What looks like a deliberate attempt to destroy household belongings may simply be an entertaining way for a cat to explore its surroundings and exercise its natural instincts.
#16 Was Told Not To Climb The Window. Did It Anyways And Got Stuck
Image source: MuffMuff30
#17 My Precious
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#18 Escaped Convict Regrets Decision, Desperately Wants Back In
Image source: fren_of_frens
Boredom and the desire for attention can also contribute to these antics. Indoor cats need opportunities to play, climb, and explore, and a lack of stimulation may encourage them to find their own entertainment. They can also learn that certain actions reliably produce a response from their owners. If pushing a mug off a table brings someone rushing into the room, even an annoyed reaction may provide the interaction the cat was seeking.
Some cats may even associate a dramatic crash with getting food, particularly if their owners regularly respond to such behavior around mealtimes. Of course, not every toppled object has the same explanation, and the motivation behind an individual cat’s actions cannot always be determined from a photograph alone.
#19 Smooth Criminal
Image source: Reallylilguy
#20 Not The Donut Holes!!!
Image source: mechanicrob
#21 The Criminal/The Crime
Image source: grumbo69
There is also a reason people enjoy documenting these little household disasters instead of simply cleaning them up. Cats Protection explains that cats’ unpredictable behavior often makes them funny because it contrasts with the graceful, composed image people associate with them. A cat can spend hours looking perfectly dignified before suddenly sprinting through the house, slipping off a surface, or becoming intensely interested in something invisible to everyone else.
People also tend to attribute human emotions and intentions to animals, interpreting a cat’s expression as smug, offended, or suspicious. This tendency, known as anthropomorphism, turns an ordinary feline behavior into something that resembles a miniature comedy or crime scene.
#22 She Stole My Chicken From The Sink! Evidence Attached
Image source: tardisismine
#23 Go Crimez!
Image source: sagyz
#24 You Were Kinda Asking For It
Image source: Atlantic_Token
That combination of natural instincts, unpredictable behavior, and human interpretation makes cats particularly entertaining subjects for photographs. A cat sitting beside a toppled plant may appear to be surveying the aftermath of a carefully planned operation, even if it was simply investigating the soil. Similarly, a feline staring directly at the camera beside a broken object can look remarkably unrepentant to an amused observer.
Cats may even repeat behaviors that attract laughter, attention, or treats because they learn that those actions bring rewarding results. They probably are not planning jokes in the human sense, but their ordinary behavior can still produce wonderfully convincing evidence of feline mischief.
#25 Our Wallpaper Was Attacked, But The Prime Suspect Had Clearly Been Knocked Out
Image source: beeurd
#26 Attack!
Image source: Atlantic_Token
#27 Come Home From Work And This Awaited Me
Image source: Dontfeedthebears
Whether they’re knocking things off tables, investigating places they have no business being in, or sitting proudly beside the evidence, cats certainly know how to keep their owners on their toes. They might not understand the concept of a crime, but their suspicious expressions and impeccable timing make it awfully tempting to believe otherwise.
And with so many feline antics caught on camera, there’s no shortage of evidence for the prosecution. Now, we want to hear from you! Has your cat ever committed a household crime that left you wondering what was going through its head? Share your stories in the comments, and let us know which of these feline criminals deserves the title of Cat Criminal of the Year!
#28 The Crime…and The Criminal
Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962
#29 My Kitten Has Discovered A Way Into The Pantry… This Was The Fifth Time In 3 Hours
Image source: CyborgKnitter
#30 I Moved Your Thing
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#31 CSI: Fried Onion
Image source: deferredmomentum
#32 Experienced Criminal
Image source: truecrimesloth
#33 The Criminals Return To The Scene Of Their Crime
Image source: kitty-carousel
#34 Really Spread That Paw
Image source: Dark_Signs8
#35 Delivered Pizza To This Mean Lookin’ Guy The Other Day
Image source: Bobbing_Growler
#36 Cream Cheese Thief Strikes Again!
Image source: DrifterthePirate
#37 Turkish Delight Thief
Image source: Paul8219
#38 He Wasn’t Getting Enough Attention So He Knocked All The Magnets Off The Fridge
Image source: jakemhs
#39 I’ll Start With The Lightly Toasted Loaf
Image source: Atlantic_Token
#40 The Criminal And Her Latest Crime
Image source: Mystic_Cats
#41 Caught In The Act
Image source: Impossible_Mud444
#42 Hello 911?! There’s A Shadowy Figure On My Balcony!
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#43 Official Mugshot. Charges Include Tax Fraud, Theft Of 17 Treats, And Disturbing The Peace At 3 Am. The Suspect Has Shown Absolutely No Remorse And Has Already Reoffended
Image source: adv-vk
#44 The Case Of The Missing Meatball
Image source: alwayslovelyday
#45 The Vomitor Strikes Again
Image source: Crease_Greaser
#46 Maybe Next Time Don’t Hit Your Sister While She’s Still Recovering From Being Spayed
Image source: ultradespairthot
#47 The Crime—the Criminal
Image source: NicolBolasElderDragn
#48 I See You’ve Chosen Demise
Image source: Dark_Signs8
#49 We Thought He Was So Cute Sitting In My Mother’s Bag. He Was Peeing
Image source: devour_feculence___
#50 The Crime And The Culprit
Image source: No-Bit9939
#51 Neighbourhood Bully
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#52 If It Fits It Ships
Image source: Atlantic_Token
#53 I Did Not Doordash A Cat
Image source: mboone73
#54 It Smelled So Bad That She Pulled A Towel Down To Cover It. Then She Ran Away So Fast, She Wiley Coyote’d The Bath Mats (She’s Licking Her Lips Because After She Pooped, She Had To Go Get A Snack And Then Return To The Scene Of The Crime.)
Image source: Catrescuemamma
#55 The Crime And The Criminal
Image source: LeozinhoPDB
#56 Success!
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#57 Civil Disobedience
Image source: GoodHopeful2832
#58 Ruined A 3D Print And Got A Bald Ear As A Result
Image source: other_curious_mind
#59 Offended At Being Accused Of Digging In The Garbage
Image source: Dark_Signs8
#60 The Crime & The Unfazed Criminal
Image source: PatsyStone_aka_Pats
#61 He Puked On The Bed While I Was Asleep
Image source: IAmHalfMEMEZ
#62 Blueberry Every Single Time I Open A Book
Image source: weakaquatic
#63 Larceny Committed In My Home
Image source: cannabisjourneys
#64 Orangegate
Image source: sheepvroom
#65 Soon They Will Sleep
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#66 Respect, Casper, Respect
Image source: Andromeda321
#67 Just Doing A Test Run
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#68 Ongoing Crime
Image source: Potential-Basket792
#69 Busted
Image source: Timbuktu_Bound
#70 Smells Like Mine
Image source: Dark_Signs8
#71 My Candy Bar Was Stuck I Swear!
Image source: Dark_Signs8
#72 A Classic Whodunnit
Image source: Firecracker7413
#73 I Was Planning To Eat It After My Shower But Olive Has Other Plans
Image source: yousef2843
#74 Peeper
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#75 I Stopped Giving Her Scritches
Image source: BeezieBean
#76 Caught: Mid Heist
Image source: gevan14
#77 Well Don’t Look At Me
Image source: Atlantic_Token
#78 The Artist And His Art
Image source: wetkittypaws
#79 He Was Just Closing The Cupboard
Image source: Timbuktu_Bound
#80 The Crime Of Eating My Computer Dock Like A Sandwich
Image source: sk8fasteatsnacks
Follow Us