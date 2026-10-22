80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

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A knocked-over glass, a shredded piece of paper, or a suspicious mess on the kitchen floor can tell you a lot about what happened when nobody was watching. And sometimes, the main suspect is sitting right beside the evidence, looking far too pleased with themselves to even pretend they are innocent.

The best part is that these little household disasters often come with a furry face and absolutely no sense of guilt. Thankfully, some pet owners are documenting the evidence instead of letting these crimes go unreported. The Reddit page CrimeCats is dedicated to pictures of cats caught plotting, carrying out, or proudly sitting beside the aftermath of their latest misdeeds.

From suspicious stares to full-blown scenes of destruction, these feline offenders make a compelling case for keeping a close eye on the household. Here are some of the funniest examples shared on the page, and you might want to keep an eye on your own cat while you scroll.

#1 A Woman At Work Said That Cats Are Just Cats They’re Not Like Kids. This Is An Example Of What Cats Do

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: AnonymsF43

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

#2 I Was Just Dusting Them

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#3 I Was Unpacking My Suitcase And I Thought, “Awww, Cute! She Doesn’t Want Me To Leave Again!” Girly Was Using It As A Toilet!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: faelanae

Cats are naturally curious animals, and their tendency to investigate their surroundings comes from instincts that helped their ancestors find food, navigate unfamiliar territory, and avoid danger. According to Catit, cats use their senses to learn about the world around them, whether they are examining a new object, squeezing into a box, or exploring a shelf they have never visited before.

Even indoor cats retain these instincts, which can lead them into places their owners would rather they stayed away from. What looks like suspicious activity may simply be a cat satisfying its curiosity and gathering information about its environment.

#4 Toilet Paper Thief Caught On Camera!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Effective_Animal_892

#5 Woke Up At 3am

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: mbanks1230

#6 The Criminal: A 3-Month-Old Lady With No Guilt Or Remorse. Crimes Committed: Knocking Milk Off The Table

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: babylonfish

Their natural hunting instincts also explain why seemingly harmless objects can become targets for feline mischief. Cats retain the urge to watch, stalk, chase, and pounce, even when they no longer need to hunt for their food. Toys that move unpredictably can trigger these behaviors, but so can everyday household items.

Cats also learn through experience, connecting particular actions with specific outcomes. A cat that discovers a cupboard opens when it paws at the door, for example, may repeat the action because it has learned that doing so produces a result. Their ability to remember familiar places, routines, and past experiences makes them surprisingly resourceful little explorers.

#7 Bread Thief

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#8 Someone Stole My Milk

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: tardisismine

#9 An Orange Criminal On A Poster

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: miserabeau

However, being clever enough to learn from experience does not necessarily mean cats understand when they have done something wrong. The Institute for Environmental Research and Education explains that cats generally do not understand right and wrong in the same moral sense as humans, nor do they necessarily experience guilt as people do.

When a cat is photographed beside a broken object or a freshly overturned plant, its expression may look like an admission of guilt to its owner, but the animal’s actual understanding of the situation is likely very different.

#10 Visiting My Sister For A Couple Of Days, She Warned Me About My Niece Chewing On Wires. I Didn’t Realize My Earbuds Fell Out Of My Bag. Probably Did It When I Was Asleep

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: ultradespairthot

#11 Cat vs. Fly Aftermath

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: saskia444

#12 Do I Need To Double Child Lock The Freezer Now?

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: StormofRavens

A cat that lowers its body, flattens its ears, hides, or avoids eye contact after making a mess may instead be reacting to its owner’s tone of voice, posture, or visible frustration. These behaviors can indicate that the animal senses tension and is attempting to avoid further conflict.

Cats can learn to associate certain actions with unpleasant consequences, but they may not understand why their owners disapprove of those actions. This also helps explain why scolding a cat long after discovering a mess is unlikely to teach it much. The animal may associate the owner’s anger with their presence rather than connect the punishment to something it did earlier.

#13 I Painted The Windowsill Just Five Minutes Earlier

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: FreddieMonster

#14 I Didn’t Want Tea Anyways

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: cookingcatss

#15 Nothing To See Here

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: WheelShot5805

One of the most recognizable examples of feline mischief is knocking objects off tables, and Cuteness identifies several possible reasons behind this behavior. Cats use their paws to investigate unfamiliar items, testing whether they move and observing what happens when they are pushed. Small objects can also resemble prey, encouraging cats to bat, chase, and pounce on them.

When something falls and makes a noise, the resulting movement and sound can make the activity even more stimulating. What looks like a deliberate attempt to destroy household belongings may simply be an entertaining way for a cat to explore its surroundings and exercise its natural instincts.

#16 Was Told Not To Climb The Window. Did It Anyways And Got Stuck

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: MuffMuff30

#17 My Precious

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#18 Escaped Convict Regrets Decision, Desperately Wants Back In

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: fren_of_frens

Boredom and the desire for attention can also contribute to these antics. Indoor cats need opportunities to play, climb, and explore, and a lack of stimulation may encourage them to find their own entertainment. They can also learn that certain actions reliably produce a response from their owners. If pushing a mug off a table brings someone rushing into the room, even an annoyed reaction may provide the interaction the cat was seeking.

Some cats may even associate a dramatic crash with getting food, particularly if their owners regularly respond to such behavior around mealtimes. Of course, not every toppled object has the same explanation, and the motivation behind an individual cat’s actions cannot always be determined from a photograph alone.

#19 Smooth Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Reallylilguy

#20 Not The Donut Holes!!!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: mechanicrob

#21 The Criminal/The Crime

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: grumbo69

There is also a reason people enjoy documenting these little household disasters instead of simply cleaning them up. Cats Protection explains that cats’ unpredictable behavior often makes them funny because it contrasts with the graceful, composed image people associate with them. A cat can spend hours looking perfectly dignified before suddenly sprinting through the house, slipping off a surface, or becoming intensely interested in something invisible to everyone else.

People also tend to attribute human emotions and intentions to animals, interpreting a cat’s expression as smug, offended, or suspicious. This tendency, known as anthropomorphism, turns an ordinary feline behavior into something that resembles a miniature comedy or crime scene.

#22 She Stole My Chicken From The Sink! Evidence Attached

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: tardisismine

#23 Go Crimez!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: sagyz

#24 You Were Kinda Asking For It

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Atlantic_Token

That combination of natural instincts, unpredictable behavior, and human interpretation makes cats particularly entertaining subjects for photographs. A cat sitting beside a toppled plant may appear to be surveying the aftermath of a carefully planned operation, even if it was simply investigating the soil. Similarly, a feline staring directly at the camera beside a broken object can look remarkably unrepentant to an amused observer.

Cats may even repeat behaviors that attract laughter, attention, or treats because they learn that those actions bring rewarding results. They probably are not planning jokes in the human sense, but their ordinary behavior can still produce wonderfully convincing evidence of feline mischief.

#25 Our Wallpaper Was Attacked, But The Prime Suspect Had Clearly Been Knocked Out

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: beeurd

#26 Attack!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#27 Come Home From Work And This Awaited Me

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dontfeedthebears

Whether they’re knocking things off tables, investigating places they have no business being in, or sitting proudly beside the evidence, cats certainly know how to keep their owners on their toes. They might not understand the concept of a crime, but their suspicious expressions and impeccable timing make it awfully tempting to believe otherwise.

And with so many feline antics caught on camera, there’s no shortage of evidence for the prosecution. Now, we want to hear from you! Has your cat ever committed a household crime that left you wondering what was going through its head? Share your stories in the comments, and let us know which of these feline criminals deserves the title of Cat Criminal of the Year!

#28 The Crime…and The Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962

#29 My Kitten Has Discovered A Way Into The Pantry… This Was The Fifth Time In 3 Hours

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: CyborgKnitter

#30 I Moved Your Thing

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#31 CSI: Fried Onion

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: deferredmomentum

#32 Experienced Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: truecrimesloth

#33 The Criminals Return To The Scene Of Their Crime

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: kitty-carousel

#34 Really Spread That Paw

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#35 Delivered Pizza To This Mean Lookin’ Guy The Other Day

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Bobbing_Growler

#36 Cream Cheese Thief Strikes Again!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: DrifterthePirate

#37 Turkish Delight Thief

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Paul8219

#38 He Wasn’t Getting Enough Attention So He Knocked All The Magnets Off The Fridge

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: jakemhs

#39 I’ll Start With The Lightly Toasted Loaf

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#40 The Criminal And Her Latest Crime

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Mystic_Cats

#41 Caught In The Act

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Impossible_Mud444

#42 Hello 911?! There’s A Shadowy Figure On My Balcony!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#43 Official Mugshot. Charges Include Tax Fraud, Theft Of 17 Treats, And Disturbing The Peace At 3 Am. The Suspect Has Shown Absolutely No Remorse And Has Already Reoffended

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: adv-vk

#44 The Case Of The Missing Meatball

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: alwayslovelyday

#45 The Vomitor Strikes Again

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Crease_Greaser

#46 Maybe Next Time Don’t Hit Your Sister While She’s Still Recovering From Being Spayed

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: ultradespairthot

#47 The Crime—the Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: NicolBolasElderDragn

#48 I See You’ve Chosen Demise

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#49 We Thought He Was So Cute Sitting In My Mother’s Bag. He Was Peeing

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: devour_feculence___

#50 The Crime And The Culprit

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: No-Bit9939

#51 Neighbourhood Bully

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#52 If It Fits It Ships

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#53 I Did Not Doordash A Cat

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: mboone73

#54 It Smelled So Bad That She Pulled A Towel Down To Cover It. Then She Ran Away So Fast, She Wiley Coyote’d The Bath Mats (She’s Licking Her Lips Because After She Pooped, She Had To Go Get A Snack And Then Return To The Scene Of The Crime.)

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Catrescuemamma

#55 The Crime And The Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: LeozinhoPDB

#56 Success!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#57 Civil Disobedience

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: GoodHopeful2832

#58 Ruined A 3D Print And Got A Bald Ear As A Result

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: other_curious_mind

#59 Offended At Being Accused Of Digging In The Garbage

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#60 The Crime & The Unfazed Criminal

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: PatsyStone_aka_Pats

#61 He Puked On The Bed While I Was Asleep

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: IAmHalfMEMEZ

#62 Blueberry Every Single Time I Open A Book

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: weakaquatic

#63 Larceny Committed In My Home

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: cannabisjourneys

#64 Orangegate

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: sheepvroom

#65 Soon They Will Sleep

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#66 Respect, Casper, Respect

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Andromeda321

#67 Just Doing A Test Run

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#68 Ongoing Crime

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Potential-Basket792

#69 Busted

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Timbuktu_Bound

#70 Smells Like Mine

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#71 My Candy Bar Was Stuck I Swear!

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Dark_Signs8

#72 A Classic Whodunnit

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Firecracker7413

#73 I Was Planning To Eat It After My Shower But Olive Has Other Plans

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: yousef2843

#74 Peeper

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#75 I Stopped Giving Her Scritches

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: BeezieBean

#76 Caught: Mid Heist

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: gevan14

#77 Well Don’t Look At Me

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Atlantic_Token

#78 The Artist And His Art

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: wetkittypaws

#79 He Was Just Closing The Cupboard

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: Timbuktu_Bound

#80 The Crime Of Eating My Computer Dock Like A Sandwich

80 Hilarious Cat Crimes That Prove These Furry Suspects Are Always Up To Something

Image source: sk8fasteatsnacks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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