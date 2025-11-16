Hey Pandas, What Did Your Wedding Outfit Look Like? (Closed)

by

Show me what your wedding outfits and dresses looked like. And no, I don’t care who you married, I support everyone.

#1 My Wedding Dress I Sourced Off Of Etsy

#2 Fell In Love With The Dress Immediately, Wanted The Shoes To Match

#3 Got Married In The Gambia, This Is Traditional Wedding Gear :-D

#4 Like This. I Just Wish The Bright Yellow Birkenstocks Made It Into The Pic!

#5 Finally…. The Big Day Has Arrived! Mrs. Harold Cornelius 15/06/2022

#6 Homemade And Still Happy With It

#7 Halloween Theme Wedding

#8 I Personally Spent $15 USD From An Antique Store

Spent $8 on eyelets and 3 bucks for a ribbon and got my dream black dress.

#9 Fairytale Themed, We Were Red Riding-Hood And Wolf. Everyone Attending Were In Costumes

#10 With My Love .. On The Banks Of Loch Ness

#11 My Dad Walking Med “Down The Isle”

#12 Autumn In New York, 2000- Here We Are Across From The Spot Where We First Met

#13 My Red Rose Wedding. The Veil Also Had Red Flowers With Swarovski Crystals On Them Along The Edges

#14 Cheap Dress From Asos, Slightly Altered. No Traditional White, Only Us And Witnesses. Perfect

#15 Prom Dress. Spent $150 And Was The Perfect Size

#16 You Guys Asked. Here’s The Front. With My Flower Girls

#17 Walking With My Son

#18 My Veil Was My Great Grandmother’s Veil. My Mum Wove The Bodice Of My Dress

#19 I Got It Because I Thought It Would Never Go Out Of Style. And It Had Pockets. Absolute Winner Of A Dress

#20 Straps And Hand Embroidered Cape Veils I Added To My Wedding Dress. Veils Detach From The Hand Embroidered, Posable 3D Butterflies On The Back Of The Straps. We Had A Leap Day Wedding In 2020, Art Deco Themed With No Flowers. *i* Was The Flowers On My Wedding Day

#21 DIY Everything

#22 My Husband Had His Suit Tailor Made, And The Pocket Watch Was My Wedding Present To Him

#23 It Was All About Us

#24 Dress Was Hand Sewn By My Husbands Mom. Including The Had Beading On The Bodice. She Used The Left Over Material To Make Me A Dressing Gown.she Used

#25 Me And My Men Of Honor. We Had A Medieval/Fantasy Wedding

#26 Loved My Train!

#27 Long Beach Museum Of Art

#28 This Photo Pretty Much Sums Up My Life With My Husband

#29 Always Dreamed Of Getting Married In A Red Dress With My Dad And Dog (Rip Little Lucky) Walking Me Down The Aisle

#30 My Fairly Traditional Dress With A Gold Highlight

#31 Just Two Women Who Love Each Other Eternally!

#32 It Was Perfect

#33 The Only Clothing Purchase Between Both Of Us Was My $15 Dress From A Thrift Store. Here We Are A Few Minutes Before Our Elopement. It Was Perfect

#34 I Could Claim I “Designed” It… All I Did Was Take My Clumsy Drawings To A Dressmaker

#35 My Beautiful Red Wedding Lehenga

#36 Yorkshire Day Wedding 2017

#37 I Love Colour! A White Dress Was Never Going To Work On Me

#38 Registry Office

#39 Long Beach Museum Of Art

#40 Almost Had Huge Wedding/Reception To Having Small Party. Dress- Target.com,felt So Beautiful

#41 Designed By Me. Dress Made By Grandmother Inlaw. Now Divorced. Still Love This Dress

#42 Decades Ago, We Eloped To Vegas. Made My $14 Dress & Got To Wear Every Wedding Dress I Liked!

#43 Surprise Wedding, Everyone Was Invited To A Party Cellebrating Our Milestones

#44 Kentish Countryside

