Pup And Baby Kangaroo Who Was Hit By Car Form Adorable Friendship After Family Rescues Her

According to official government research, there are more than twice as many kangaroos as people in Australia; therefore, it’s probably not very surprising that each year more than 7000 drivers are involved in, and claim for, collisions with these animals.
After one such accident back in December 2023, a baby kangaroo was left without a mum but, thanks to Tiffany Banton and her lovely family, the little one was not only rescued but also got a wonderful friend.
More info: Maggie Banton
A rescued orphaned baby kangaroo created a very special bond with a puppy named Hazel
Image credits: @maggiebanton
The baby kangaroo was found on Stars Road after her mother was accidentally hit by a car and left on the side of the road. Tiffany got a call from a SeaLink bus driver explaining the situation so went there, collected the terrified orphaned baby right away and, along with her daughter Maggie, has been caring for the kangaroo ever since.
“She was just nine months old at the time and now she’s 18 months and growing strong,” the woman shared. “We named her Star after the road where we found her,” she added.
Taking care of the little kangaroo baby wasn’t an easy task. The family had to keep her warm with an electric blanket that simulated the warmth of a mother’s pouch and bottle-feed with a special food that was advised from a vet.
Despite all of the challenges, Tiffany’s little daughter Maggie wasn’t planning to give up on the little kangaroo and played a key role in the whole process.
“Maggie is very maternal and loves small animals, so she took Star under her wing, always wanting to feed her and look after her,” the woman explained.
Yet the most special bond was the one Star found with the family’s adorably sweet puppy, Hazel.
The two besties love to cuddle and sleep together
Hazel joined the family on the 17th of May in 2024 and immediately got along with the baby kangaroo. They became true inseparable friends who would play and cuddle all day long.
“They’ve grown up together, and their bond is lovely. I think this is literally the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life!” Tiffany shared. “Star doesn’t like being alone and will find someone in the house to be with. Either she is on Maggie’s bed or in the dog’s bed with Hazel. And if she is alone, she makes a sound to make sure we come find her.”
She shared several videos on her social media showing how Hazel gives Star gentle kisses, how they enjoy each other’s company hugging and how they love to take sweet naps together.
Tiffany Banton found the mother kangaroo lying on the side of a road after being hit by a car in December 2023 with the baby kangaroo sticking out of her pouch
Tiffany also runs a wildlife sanctuary on Kangaroo Island, where she takes care of little rescued orphaned animals, whether it’s a kangaroo, a little wallaby, maybe a possum or a magpie.
Kangala Rescue started to work after the bushfires around 4 years ago. They supply milk and other things to help out with animals who, once grown, eventually are released back to the wild.
The woman mentioned that they have 650 acres there on the property—two and 50 acres of natural scrub land and two freshwater lagoons—therefore, it’s a beautiful place to grow up once the animals are released.
As Star also continues to grow, she is already starting to spend more time in the wild.
“She stays with us during the day, but at night, she goes off into the wild, and eventually, she’ll stop coming back,” Tiffany said.
Star and Hazel grew up together and their bond is truly special
Probably not everyone knows that newborn joeys (baby kangaroos) are just one inch long (2.5 centimeters) at birth, or about the size of a grape and weighing less than two grams. Mother’s pouch provides a crucial safe place for the babies to stay until they grow big enough to survive outside the pouch on their own.
Therefore, imagine how desperate and terrified Star was when she suddenly lost mum—the only safe place in her world. Little did the baby kangaroo know at the time that Tiffany’s family would provide her not only a shelter but also the most loving true friend for a lifetime.
People on the internet were overwhelmed with Tiffany’s heartwarming gesture and such a special bond between a puppy and baby kangaroo
