The World’s Most Underrated Cities To Put On Your Travel List

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that we all were incredibly happy when, after a couple of years of forced pause, travel became a possibility again. There is nothing you can compare to the feeling of being on the road and meeting new places like you meet new people.
But have you noticed how every time we travel, it is to the same handful of travel locations? Whenever we are looking for new places to visit, we go to a famous destination that someone we know has already been to, or to a “must-see” destination proclaimed on the internet. This is not necessarily bad; those well-known places, obviously, have a lot to offer to tourists, but by concentrating only on the most famous cities, we miss out quite a lot.
This is especially true of European cities. Most people choose the same several cities year after year, not realizing that there might be some great, though underrated vacation spots or historical gems a few miles (sorry, kilometers if you’re traveling in Europe) away.
Most travel destinations in the US have the same fate. Usually, people travel to the places everyone knows about, and although, of course, you might enjoy it, often people complain that because such places are generally flooded with visitors, they end up rather disappointed. Crowds are absolutely not fun, especially when you are on a holiday.
To avoid that, for your next vacation try to choose an underrated place that not many have visited, or at least not many talk about. It doesn’t have to be a trip to a jungle or to the top of a mountain range. Choose an American, Asian, African, or European city that is not among the well-known travel destinations and become its explorer.
If you need any suggestions, below you will find some of the world’s cities that don’t get enough credit. Do you know any other places that people should definitely visit, even though they are not widely known? Share them in the comments.
#1 Bruges, Belgiun
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#2 Bled, Slovenia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#3 Hallstatt, Austria
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#4 Annecy, France
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#5 Delft, Netherlands
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#6 Gdansk, Poland
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#7 Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#8 Stirling, Scotland
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#9 Utrecht, Netherlands
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#10 Bergen, Norway
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#11 Dunedin, New Zealand
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#12 Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#13 Byblos, Lebanon
Image source: pixnio.com
#14 Chiang Mai, Thailand
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#15 Heidelberg, Germany
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#16 Jerico, Colombia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#17 Sintra, Portugal
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#18 Adelaide, Australia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#19 Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#20 Cienfuegos, Cuba
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#21 Kalmar, Sweden
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#22 Kotor, Montenegro
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#23 Lugano, Switzerland
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#25 Thessaloniki, Greece
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#26 Valparaíso, Chile
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#27 Helsinki, Finland
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#28 Alexandria, Egypt
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#29 Eureka Springs, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#30 Molfetta, Italy
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#31 Sibiu, Romania
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#32 Trabzon, Turkey
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#33 Toronto, Canada
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#34 Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#35 Bordeaux, France
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#36 Malaga, Spain
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#37 Tbilisi, Georgia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#38 Calgary, Canada
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#39 Almaty, Kazakhstan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#40 Atami, Japan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#41 Berat, Albania
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#42 Busan, South Korea
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#43 Durban, South Africa
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#44 Fes, Morocco
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#45 Hobart, Australia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#46 Lviv, Ukraine
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#47 Xi’an, China
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#48 Zadar, Croatia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#49 Phoenix, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#51 Muscat, Oman
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#52 Freetown, Sierra Leone
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#53 Tallinn, Estonia
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#54 Aqaba, Jordan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#55 Bukhara, Uzbekistan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#56 Haifa, Israel
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#57 Hue, Vietnam
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#58 Ibadan, Nigeria
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#59 Isfahan, Iran
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#60 Shaki, Azerbaijan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#61 Sitges, Spain
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#62 Osaka, Japan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#63 León, Nicaragua
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#64 Milwaukee, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#65 Asheville, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#66 Baltimore, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#67 St. Augustine, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#68 Indianapolis, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#69 Paraty, Brazil
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#70 Surat, India
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#71 Taipei, Taiwan
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#72 Detroit, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
#73 Kansas City, USA
Image source: commons.wikimedia.org
