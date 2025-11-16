The World’s Most Underrated Cities To Put On Your Travel List

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that we all were incredibly happy when, after a couple of years of forced pause, travel became a possibility again. There is nothing you can compare to the feeling of being on the road and meeting new places like you meet new people. 

But have you noticed how every time we travel, it is to the same handful of travel locations? Whenever we are looking for new places to visit, we go to a famous destination that someone we know has already been to, or to a “must-see” destination proclaimed on the internet. This is not necessarily bad; those well-known places, obviously, have a lot to offer to tourists, but by concentrating only on the most famous cities, we miss out quite a lot. 

This is especially true of European cities. Most people choose the same several cities year after year, not realizing that there might be some great, though underrated vacation spots or historical gems a few miles (sorry, kilometers if you’re traveling in Europe) away.   

Most travel destinations in the US have the same fate. Usually, people travel to the places everyone knows about, and although, of course, you might enjoy it, often people complain that because such places are generally flooded with visitors, they end up rather disappointed. Crowds are absolutely not fun, especially when you are on a holiday. 

To avoid that, for your next vacation try to choose an underrated place that not many have visited, or at least not many talk about. It doesn’t have to be a trip to a jungle or to the top of a mountain range. Choose an American, Asian, African, or European city that is not among the well-known travel destinations and become its explorer. 

If you need any suggestions, below you will find some of the world’s cities that don’t get enough credit. Do you know any other places that people should definitely visit, even though they are not widely known? Share them in the comments.   

#1 Bruges, Belgiun

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#2 Bled, Slovenia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#3 Hallstatt, Austria

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#4 Annecy, France

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#5 Delft, Netherlands

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#6 Gdansk, Poland

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#7 Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#8 Stirling, Scotland

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#9 Utrecht, Netherlands

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#10 Bergen, Norway

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#11 Dunedin, New Zealand

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#12 Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#13 Byblos, Lebanon

Image source: pixnio.com

#14 Chiang Mai, Thailand

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#15 Heidelberg, Germany

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#16 Jerico, Colombia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#17 Sintra, Portugal

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#18 Adelaide, Australia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#19 Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#20 Cienfuegos, Cuba

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#21 Kalmar, Sweden

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#22 Kotor, Montenegro

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#23 Lugano, Switzerland

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#25 Thessaloniki, Greece

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#26 Valparaíso, Chile

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#27 Helsinki, Finland

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#28 Alexandria, Egypt

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#29 Eureka Springs, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#30 Molfetta, Italy

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#31 Sibiu, Romania

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#32 Trabzon, Turkey

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#33 Toronto, Canada

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#34 Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#35 Bordeaux, France

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#36 Malaga, Spain

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#37 Tbilisi, Georgia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#38 Calgary, Canada

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#39 Almaty, Kazakhstan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#40 Atami, Japan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#41 Berat, Albania

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#42 Busan, South Korea

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#43 Durban, South Africa

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#44 Fes, Morocco

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#45 Hobart, Australia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#46 Lviv, Ukraine

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#47 Xi’an, China

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#48 Zadar, Croatia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#49 Phoenix, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#51 Muscat, Oman

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#52 Freetown, Sierra Leone

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#53 Tallinn, Estonia

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#54 Aqaba, Jordan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#55 Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#56 Haifa, Israel

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#57 Hue, Vietnam

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#58 Ibadan, Nigeria

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#59 Isfahan, Iran

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#60 Shaki, Azerbaijan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#61 Sitges, Spain

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#62 Osaka, Japan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#63 León, Nicaragua

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#64 Milwaukee, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#65 Asheville, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#66 Baltimore, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#67 St. Augustine, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#68 Indianapolis, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#69 Paraty, Brazil

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#70 Surat, India

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#71 Taipei, Taiwan

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#72 Detroit, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

#73 Kansas City, USA

Image source: commons.wikimedia.org

