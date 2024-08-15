Highlights of Liv Warfield’s Journey and Performances on America’s Got Talent

If this was the Olympics for singing, you would have won the gold medal, Simon Cowell said.

Liv Warfield performed her song “Stare” during her America’s Got Talent audition. Her presence was commanding, and every note she sang seemed to resonate with the audience, highlighting her passion and dedication to music.

After a two-week break for the Paris Summer Olympics, America’s Got Talent returned with live quarterfinal rounds. Eleven acts took the stage, but it was Peoria, IL, native Liv Warfield who stole the show with her powerful rendition of “The Unexpected,” a song written for her by Prince.

Warfield had already made waves with her Golden Buzzer-winning audition. She brought an emotional intensity to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that left the judges in awe.

I’m just glad to be here to be able to do the music and do what I love. she expressed, showcasing her dedication to The Unexpected.

Backed by her horn-laden band, she delivered a performance that wowed the judges and audience alike. Simon Cowell described it as unbelievable.

If this was the Olympics for singing, you would have won the gold medal, he continued. Sofia Vergara was equally impressed, calling Warfield’s performance Perfection! Howie Mandel also offered high praise for Warfield’s act.

A pre-performance interview reflected on Warfield’s journey: I’ve been grinding for a long time. Backing up Prince was a dream. But I still haven’t reached the heights I know I can reach.

The audience’s response was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Many took to social media to voice their support; one commenter noted, The fact she shared a stage with Prince and sang a song he wrote for her—that alone is amazing.

Liv Warfield‘s appearances on AGT highlighted not only her talent but also her remarkable journey as an artist.

