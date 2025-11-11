21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

If you ever thought that tattoos are just some pretty pictures and adornments, you couldn’t be more wrong. Since the dawn of tattoos in 4 millennia BC, the tattoo designs always had meaning to them. Whether it was religious markings or illustrations about particular humans lifetime achievements, they were always meant to convey a message of some sorts. Skipping forward to our age, some of the tattoo symbols have lost their intended context along the way, but there are still people who like to translate hidden messages and more profound meanings into their tattoo ideas.
If you are searching for some inspiration and drawing ideas, Bored Panda has compiled a list of tattoos with meaning for you to take a look at. They might look ordinary, but on closer inspection, you’ll find that each contains its own special hidden meaning. Some of them change depending on what angle you’re looking at them, some of them only work when combined with others, and some of them even glow in the dark, all the while masking some deeper tattoo meanings.
See for yourself in the list below, and don’t forget to send us your pictures if you have any meaningful tattoos that even a cave dweller would be jealous of!
#1 Cheshire Cat Tattoo Where A Full Cat Appears Under Black Light
Image source: Jake Kalua
#2 Hidden Message Tattoo
Image source: Weasel
#3 Harry Potter The Marauders Map Tattoo With Words Appearing Under Black Light
#4 One Foot In The Grave… Literally
Image source: Albatraous
#5 “Everything Has Beauty But Not Everyone Can See It” Black And White Ink Tattoo
Image source: dear-sweetheart.tumblr.com
#6 Ambigram Tattoo With A Powerful Message
Image source: Bekah Miles
#7 Anamorphic Skull Tattoo
Image source: Pablo Garcia
#8 Secret Light-saber Tattoo That Shows Under Black Light
#9 Connect The Dots Giraffe Tattoo
Image source: Colleen AF Venable
#10 Trampoline Tattoo Where The Stick Man Jumps When You Bend Your Palm
#11 When Everyone Thinks You Are A Saint But You Secretly Know You’re A Sinner
Image source: HotWheeler
#12 Secret Heart Tattoo Which Makes Sense Only When You Hold Hands With Your Significant Other
#13 Secret Sword Tattoo That Only Makes Sense When You Put Your Hands The Right Way
#14 Positive You’ll Never Regret Getting It
Image source: LampSwitch
#15 Two Tiny Tattoos That Make Sense When You Put Your Fingers The Right Way
#16 Optical Illusion Tattoo Where You Can See Two Things At Once
#17 Shark Tattoo Only Visible When You Hold Your Hands Like This
#18 Say “yeah” To Life – Tattoo
Image source: sense-arts.com
#19 Connect The Dots Snail House Tattoo
Image source: Emon Surakitkoson
#20 Home Is Wherever You Are
#21 “…and Life Goes On…” With Open Beginning And End, No Matter What Happens There Is Always Ho
