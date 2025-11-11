21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

If you ever thought that tattoos are just some pretty pictures and adornments, you couldn’t be more wrong. Since the dawn of tattoos in 4 millennia BC, the tattoo designs always had meaning to them. Whether it was religious markings or illustrations about particular humans lifetime achievements, they were always meant to convey a message of some sorts. Skipping forward to our age, some of the tattoo symbols have lost their intended context along the way, but there are still people who like to translate hidden messages and more profound meanings into their tattoo ideas.

If you are searching for some inspiration and drawing ideas, Bored Panda has compiled a list of tattoos with meaning for you to take a look at. They might look ordinary, but on closer inspection, you’ll find that each contains its own special hidden meaning. Some of them change depending on what angle you’re looking at them, some of them only work when combined with others, and some of them even glow in the dark, all the while masking some deeper tattoo meanings.

See for yourself in the list below, and don’t forget to send us your pictures if you have any meaningful tattoos that even a cave dweller would be jealous of!

#1 Cheshire Cat Tattoo Where A Full Cat Appears Under Black Light

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Jake Kalua

#2 Hidden Message Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Weasel

#3 Harry Potter The Marauders Map Tattoo With Words Appearing Under Black Light

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#4 One Foot In The Grave… Literally

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source:  Albatraous

#5 “Everything Has Beauty But Not Everyone Can See It” Black And White Ink Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: dear-sweetheart.tumblr.com

#6 Ambigram Tattoo With A Powerful Message

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Bekah Miles

#7 Anamorphic Skull Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Pablo Garcia

#8 Secret Light-saber Tattoo That Shows Under Black Light

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#9 Connect The Dots Giraffe Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Colleen AF Venable

#10 Trampoline Tattoo Where The Stick Man Jumps When You Bend Your Palm

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#11 When Everyone Thinks You Are A Saint But You Secretly Know You’re A Sinner

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: HotWheeler

#12 Secret Heart Tattoo Which Makes Sense Only When You Hold Hands With Your Significant Other

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#13 Secret Sword Tattoo That Only Makes Sense When You Put Your Hands The Right Way

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#14 Positive You’ll Never Regret Getting It

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: LampSwitch

#15 Two Tiny Tattoos That Make Sense When You Put Your Fingers The Right Way

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#16 Optical Illusion Tattoo Where You Can See Two Things At Once

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#17 Shark Tattoo Only Visible When You Hold Your Hands Like This

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#18 Say “yeah” To Life – Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: sense-arts.com

#19 Connect The Dots Snail House Tattoo

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

Image source: Emon Surakitkoson

#20 Home Is Wherever You Are

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

#21 “…and Life Goes On…” With Open Beginning And End, No Matter What Happens There Is Always Ho

21 Clever Tattoos That Have A Hidden Meaning

