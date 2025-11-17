50 Times People Sat To Eat Only To Get Their Appetite Ruined By Weird And Gross Discoveries

When ordering at a cafe or purchasing groceries, we typically don’t expect to find surprises in our food. Yet, errors in production lines or daydreaming chefs can lead to inedible but intriguing things ending up in our food. Discovering items such as spiders, fishing hooks, or screws in your meal poses safety issues. Statistics show that approximately 600 million people fall ill after consuming contaminated food.
Given these potential risks, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list of photos showcasing some of the most unexpected items people were shocked to find in their food. Luckily, these items were noticed long before reaching someone’s mouth.
It’s a reminder to be extra observant the next time you sit down for a meal, and let’s hope you’re not snacking as you scroll through this list.
#1 Found A Treble Clef In My Arby’s Curly Fries Once
Image source: bisforbodkin
#2 While Eating A Piece Of Lettuce, I Discovered This Metal Object That I Almost Swallowed, But Fortunately, I Didn’t. I’ve Included A Banana In The Photo For Scale Reference
Image source: acquamarina600
#3 He’s So Adorable, Is This My Starter Pokémon?
Image source: simoncurtis
#4 My Orange Had A Tiny Mini Orange Growing Inside Of It
Image source: _Ineption
#5 Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet
Image source: c3r3n1ty
#6 I Almost Ate A Praying Mantis That Was In My Salad
Image source: DirgeofElliot
#7 My Chinese Food Has A Carrot That’s Cut Up Like A Fish
Image source: mrbaoss
#8 Found A Starfish In One Of My Mussels
Image source: DalhousieU23
#9 I Bought Sausage, And Then Found This
Image source: prmhp
#10 Frog Flavor
Image source: JannikAhoi
#11 My Wife Cut Open Some Squid While Making Dinner To Find The Squid’s Dinner
Image source: Mr_Kealy
#12 This Shell In My Sea Salt
Image source: codmac
#13 Found A Pearl In My Oysters
Image source: Wallywutsizface
#14 A Scorpion Tail Was Found In This Ice Cream
Image source: micheas08
#15 Couldn’t Get This Beer Open For 10 Minutes Straight. Pried Off The Top To Find Another Top
Image source: Caca5ta1n
#16 With Added Ferrum
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Cut The Top Of A Green Bell Pepper At Work To Find It’s Smiling At Me
Image source: GalaxiaOvis
#18 Found This Feathery Bastard Standing In My Dinner Last Night, He’s Refusing To Move
Image source: drinkbeerwithastraw
#19 Potato In My Potato Chips
Image source: Bright-Tax5628
#20 Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First
Image source: AlwaysAlpharius
#21 My Ice Cream Was Solid Ice On The Inside
Image source: m4cc663
#22 My Bag Of Mixed Veggies
Image source: therealmikechadwick
#23 Found The Spoon, Honey
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Got A Surprise In My Pizza Tonight
Image source: JumboJon85
#25 I Found This In My Bag Of Cheetos And I Have No Clue What It Is
Image source: DeafLizardX28
#26 I Found These Crystals At The Bottom Of A Bottle Of Maple Syrup That Sat In The Back Of My Refrigerator For A Few Years
Image source: cutelyaware
#27 This Egg Had Two Full Layers Of Egg Shell
Image source: Zephyrus_Phaedra
#28 My Kid Got A Box Of Onions Instead Of Nuggets In His Happy Meal
Image source: Pit_it_and_quit_it
#29 I Found A Single Piece Of Bicycle-Shaped Pasta In My Penne
Image source: petit_juju
#30 Found A Living Black Widow Between My Organic Grapes
Image source: flexdogwalk3
#31 Found This In My Dinner
Image source: thelegendxsonx
#32 This Dijon Mustard Came Without A Lid, And The Expiration Date Was Printed Onto The Mustard Inside
Image source: EthanGLD
#33 My Oyster Had A Little Crab Inside Of It
Image source: 3xTheSchwarm
#34 I Just Bit Down On A Screw In My Bagel From Noah’s Bagels
I felt a sharp pain as I bit down and couldn’t believe what I just found. Location was in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Image source: aztechfilm
#35 This Beautiful Salt Crystal That Formed Inside My Instant Ramen’s Sauce Packet
Image source: goat_water
#36 My Frozen Pizza Had The Cardboard In Between The Toppings And The Crust
Image source: CF_Gamebreaker
#37 Just Found A Lug Nut In My Fruit Bar
Image source: HaemmerHead
#38 This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Found A Dead Bee Inside My Honey
Image source: remiUP
#40 I Wondered Why My Chips Had No Flavor. All The Seasonings Were Clumped Together In The Shape Of A Rock
Image source: Fluffy-Bluebird
#41 Today I Found A Tiny Shell In My Sea Salt
Image source: JustPonsie
#42 A Bullet Was Found In My Moose Ribeye
Image source: Hushi88
#43 Found This In My Take-Out From My Favorite Chinese Restaurant
Image source: nthensome
#44 Found This Is In My Bag Of Peanuts Today
Image source: Californias0ul
#45 Found This Steel Plate In My Papa John’s Pizza Takeout
Image source: Peekatew
#46 Found A Live Spider In My Unopened Queso After Breaking The Seal
Image source: starbunny02
#47 Found A Yellow Airhead Bite But It Doesn’t Exist According To The Flavor Guide
Image source: Moundsy
#48 Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out
Image source: Snowedin-69
#49 My Friend Ordered A Burger And It Arrived With A Metal Screw
Image source: poppukonvision
#50 This Folded Pringle My Friend Found In The Can
Image source: blurryface140
#51 I Found A Tiny Rock In My Potato
Follow Us