50 Times People Sat To Eat Only To Get Their Appetite Ruined By Weird And Gross Discoveries

When ordering at a cafe or purchasing groceries, we typically don’t expect to find surprises in our food. Yet, errors in production lines or daydreaming chefs can lead to inedible but intriguing things ending up in our food. Discovering items such as spiders, fishing hooks, or screws in your meal poses safety issues. Statistics show that approximately 600 million people fall ill after consuming contaminated food.

Given these potential risks, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list of photos showcasing some of the most unexpected items people were shocked to find in their food. Luckily, these items were noticed long before reaching someone’s mouth.

It’s a reminder to be extra observant the next time you sit down for a meal, and let’s hope you’re not snacking as you scroll through this list.

#1 Found A Treble Clef In My Arby’s Curly Fries Once

Image source: bisforbodkin

#2 While Eating A Piece Of Lettuce, I Discovered This Metal Object That I Almost Swallowed, But Fortunately, I Didn’t. I’ve Included A Banana In The Photo For Scale Reference

Image source: acquamarina600

#3 He’s So Adorable, Is This My Starter Pokémon?

Image source: simoncurtis

#4 My Orange Had A Tiny Mini Orange Growing Inside Of It

Image source: _Ineption

#5 Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet

Image source: c3r3n1ty

#6 I Almost Ate A Praying Mantis That Was In My Salad

Image source: DirgeofElliot

#7 My Chinese Food Has A Carrot That’s Cut Up Like A Fish

Image source: mrbaoss

#8 Found A Starfish In One Of My Mussels

Image source: DalhousieU23

#9 I Bought Sausage, And Then Found This

Image source: prmhp

#10 Frog Flavor

Image source: JannikAhoi

#11 My Wife Cut Open Some Squid While Making Dinner To Find The Squid’s Dinner

Image source: Mr_Kealy

#12 This Shell In My Sea Salt

Image source: codmac

#13 Found A Pearl In My Oysters

Image source: Wallywutsizface

#14 A Scorpion Tail Was Found In This Ice Cream

Image source: micheas08

#15 Couldn’t Get This Beer Open For 10 Minutes Straight. Pried Off The Top To Find Another Top

Image source: Caca5ta1n

#16 With Added Ferrum

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Cut The Top Of A Green Bell Pepper At Work To Find It’s Smiling At Me

Image source: GalaxiaOvis

#18 Found This Feathery Bastard Standing In My Dinner Last Night, He’s Refusing To Move

Image source: drinkbeerwithastraw

#19 Potato In My Potato Chips

Image source: Bright-Tax5628

#20 Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

Image source: AlwaysAlpharius

#21 My Ice Cream Was Solid Ice On The Inside

Image source: m4cc663

#22 My Bag Of Mixed Veggies

Image source: therealmikechadwick

#23 Found The Spoon, Honey

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Got A Surprise In My Pizza Tonight

Image source: JumboJon85

#25 I Found This In My Bag Of Cheetos And I Have No Clue What It Is

Image source: DeafLizardX28

#26 I Found These Crystals At The Bottom Of A Bottle Of Maple Syrup That Sat In The Back Of My Refrigerator For A Few Years

Image source: cutelyaware

#27 This Egg Had Two Full Layers Of Egg Shell

Image source: Zephyrus_Phaedra

#28 My Kid Got A Box Of Onions Instead Of Nuggets In His Happy Meal

Image source: Pit_it_and_quit_it

#29 I Found A Single Piece Of Bicycle-Shaped Pasta In My Penne

Image source: petit_juju

#30 Found A Living Black Widow Between My Organic Grapes

Image source: flexdogwalk3

#31 Found This In My Dinner

Image source: thelegendxsonx

#32 This Dijon Mustard Came Without A Lid, And The Expiration Date Was Printed Onto The Mustard Inside

Image source: EthanGLD

#33 My Oyster Had A Little Crab Inside Of It

Image source: 3xTheSchwarm

#34 I Just Bit Down On A Screw In My Bagel From Noah’s Bagels

I felt a sharp pain as I bit down and couldn’t believe what I just found. Location was in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Image source: aztechfilm

#35 This Beautiful Salt Crystal That Formed Inside My Instant Ramen’s Sauce Packet

Image source: goat_water

#36 My Frozen Pizza Had The Cardboard In Between The Toppings And The Crust

Image source: CF_Gamebreaker

#37 Just Found A Lug Nut In My Fruit Bar

Image source: HaemmerHead

#38 This Rotisserie Chicken My Sister Bought Came With The Rod Still Attached

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Found A Dead Bee Inside My Honey

Image source: remiUP

#40 I Wondered Why My Chips Had No Flavor. All The Seasonings Were Clumped Together In The Shape Of A Rock

Image source: Fluffy-Bluebird

#41 Today I Found A Tiny Shell In My Sea Salt

Image source: JustPonsie

#42 A Bullet Was Found In My Moose Ribeye

Image source: Hushi88

#43 Found This In My Take-Out From My Favorite Chinese Restaurant

Image source: nthensome

#44 Found This Is In My Bag Of Peanuts Today

Image source: Californias0ul

#45 Found This Steel Plate In My Papa John’s Pizza Takeout

Image source: Peekatew

#46 Found A Live Spider In My Unopened Queso After Breaking The Seal

Image source: starbunny02

#47 Found A Yellow Airhead Bite But It Doesn’t Exist According To The Flavor Guide

Image source: Moundsy

#48 Opened A Clif Builder Bar To Find A Piece Taken Out

Image source: Snowedin-69

#49 My Friend Ordered A Burger And It Arrived With A Metal Screw

Image source: poppukonvision

#50 This Folded Pringle My Friend Found In The Can

Image source: blurryface140

#51 I Found A Tiny Rock In My Potato

