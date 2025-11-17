Hey Pandas, Write A Movie Title As A Clickbait Youtube Video (Closed)

Let’s all guess in the comments what movie it is referring to!
#1
A RAT COOKED MY FOOD (AND I LIKED IT???) WILL MY RESTAURANT BE SAVED???😲😱🤨
#2
Potatoes grown on MARS? Amazing hack that NASA doesn’t want you to know about!
#3
Find out what happened after She shacked up with seven guys in the woods!
#4
The Trash Compactor on Earth saves the human population??? Not Clickbait!!!
#5
PROOF WIZARDS LIVE AMONG US! THE GOVERNMENT DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE THIS VIDEO!
#6
You won’t believe what’s under his chef’s hat! One WEIRD trick to SUPERCHARGE your cooking skills!!
#7
TOP 5 PEOPLE WITH SUPERPOWERS THE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT! 😱😱 NUMBER 5 IS FAST!!!! (NOT CLICKBAIT!!!!)
#8
Nine guys set out on the ultimate hiking journey, only two made it to their final destination….Learn Their Story Now!!! (Emotional)
#9
BALLOONS KIDNAP GRANDPA????!!?! (EMOTIONAL)
#10
The secret fitness craze that nobody can talk about: rules #1 and #2 will SHOCK you!
#11
His revolutionary machine will help you lose 98% of your body mass! See things from a whole new perspective! (SCIENCE-ISH) (LOSE WEIGHT NOW)
#12
Elderly people jump in swimming pool. Become rejuvenated and act like youngsters.
#13
GUY KISSES HIS SISTER THEN FINDS OUT THE BAD GUY IS HIS DAD?????!??!!?!?!!?!?!?!?!? (EMOTIONAL)
#14
THIS CITY IS FILLED WITH FURRIES??? EVEN THE POLICE ARE!!! 😱😲😅
#15
The sins that law enforcement does not want you to know about.
Numer 7 changed my life!
#16
Young boy MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES being LOST AT SEA with a TIGER! (NOT CLICKBAIT)
#17
You won’t believe what happened after this boy wished to be a grown-up! (emotional)
#18
I TRAVELED THROUGH A WORMHOLE AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT I FOUND! (GONE WRONG) (EMOTIONAL)
#19
HUMAN EXPEDITION TO OUTER SPACE GONE WRONG!!! ENDS UP GETTING CONTROLLED BY AI
Click here to find out how they overcame this and will they make it back to earth with their new friend?
#20
People sleep very deeply! You won’t believe what happens next!
#21
18TH CENTURY POLITICANS ARENT AS GREAT AS YOU MAY THINK!!!! (TW CHEATING)
#22
Zombie-Like Virus Infecting Children – You Won’t Believe the Source
#23
CARTOON SPIDER BOY GETS OWNED BY HOTTER SPIDER GIRL *INDIAN SPIDER BOY INCLUDED*
#24
girl stuck in Kansas tornado goes unconscious and wakes up in a town full of little people (totally true and not clickbait)
#25
Starving kids fight to the death for a winner while rich people gamble on who will win.
#26
GIRL GETS KILLED BY A SHARK NAKED???????? PERSON WANTS TO CLOSE BEACH BUT MAYOR WONT LET HIM
AND GETS INTO A GIANT FIGHT WITH SHARK
WHO WILL WIN??????????????????
#27
SCIENTIST creates LIVE PERSON from ANCIENT ALIEN DNA?!?! (Not Clickbait)
#28
DEATH by candy and an EPIC MAKEOVER!! How an absolute wallflower took over a school and sent the popular girl to JAIL! (NO CLICKBAIT HERE BUT THERE IS A SEA MONKEY!!)
#29
STRANGEST CREATURES SPOTTED AT WALMART (3AM NOT CLICKBAIT) *cringy thumbnail poorly photoshopped with arrows and a circle*
#30
People DIE seven days after watching this video!!! YOU’LL NEVER BELIEVE HOW! (SHOCKING) *SCARY*
#31
Town Girl BEFRIENDS WOLF Girl In Ireland – YOU WILL NEVER GUESS WHAT THEY DO
#32
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 74 YEARS 22 PEOPLE DIE? **NOT CLICKBAIT** (EMOTIONAL)
#33
Man explodes watching this video
#34
WHAT BROKE THE BACK OF THIS MOUNTAIN??!? FIND OUT…*HERE*!!!
#35
World War Two death scene! Trapped in a beach as they die! Churchill isn’t doing ANYTHING! They are going to die!!
#36
SLEEP DEPRIVED Husband Cheated on Cinnamon roll With HER DISTANT COUSIN?!!?! 😱(not clickbait)
#37
3 Very Not Nice Girls and One from The Safari
#38
How to get clicks on youtube
#39
FAMILY SECRETS REVEALED AFTER OLD AUTHORS DEATH!! CAREGIVER IN ON IT????
#40
mean restaurant cook almost fires worker, instantly regrets it I Dhar Mann
#41
Big monster follows US *SCARY* (emotional)
#42
Not a movie (technically), but here goes.
TEENAGE BOY ENTERS SECRET EXPERIMENTAL MILITARY ROBOT!!! YOU WON’T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT! (not clickbait)
#43
What NASA doesn’t want you to know! Could YOU be an ALIEN?! FIND OUT [HERE] !!!
#44
The longest walk ever with strangers to return a single item becomes most violent trek ever.
#45
Breaking News: New Indestructible Ship in town, just in time for an ice-breaker quiz…
#46
#47
Kim reveal was really inside her butt.
#48
Dude tries to murder his sister for the family home after their dad dies.
#49
WAS HE REALLY ALL JACKED UP ON MOUNTAIN DEW??? (A DEEP DIVE)
#50
TELEPORTED TO AN ALTERNATE SPERIT DIMENSION FOR 24 HOURS?!?!? (RADDISH SPERIT?!?!?!) NOT CLICKBAIT!!!
#51
Kid wakes up at 3AM on birthday, parents dont care, Stranger busts through door, what happens next will SHOCK YOU!!!!
#52
I GOT EXCEPTED INTO A SECRET MAGIC SCHOOL!!!🥳🥳🥳
#53
YOU’LL NEVER GUESS WHAT LIVES IN THIS WASHINGTON TOWN!!! *SHOCKING*
#54
Going fishing in shark infested water (GONE HORRIBLY WRONG)
#55
DOCTOR LEFT SCIENCE AND EMBRACED MAGIC (is science fake?)
#56
Three missing teens now sought for criminal acts! What they did will shock you!
#57
SPONTAEOUS CLOWN ATTEMPTS TO KILL A GAY CHILD, THEN SUCCEEDS 27 YEARS LATER!!! (EMOTIONAL!!)
#58
Major corruption in the police force! Homicidal maniac on the loose! CAN U PROTECT YOURSELF!?!
#59
#60
#61
Man defies physics and kidnaps an asian boy to avenge dead wife- GONE WRONG
#62
LITTLE BOY IN SICILY WHO LOVES MOVIES ENDS UP LIVING IN A THEATER?!!! 🤯😧
#63
I FOUND A SPIRIT IN THE WOODS WHEN I MOVED!!! CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED!!!
hint- ghibli movie
#64
GAY TEENAGER SNEAKS HIS WAY TO A MYSTERIOUS LAND, WHAT HE FOUND WILL SHOCK YOU!!!!
#65
Astonishingly accurate predictions about the future of America (brought to you by Carl’s Jr)
#66
I WAS TORTURED BECAUSE OF MY DEPRESSION?!?! IT CURED ME???
#67
You could be dreaming RIGHT NOW!! CLICK HERE FOR A HACK THAT COULD SAVE YOU!! (MATERIALS SUCH AS A COIN OR SPINNING TOP NEEDED)
#68
NSFW!! OLD BEEKEEPER PUNISHES NAZIS WITH WHIP!!!
