Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Creepy Thing You Have Ever Experienced? (Closed)

Describe.

#1

Ok so when I was younger (about 8 or 9 years old) I was crawling up the stairs with my younger brother on my back (don’t ask it was a game we played). Anyway when I got to the top of the stairs I was looking down at the top step and I saw a pair of old dirty feet.

I quickly looked up to see no one there and no one was upstairs at the time. Of course when I looked back at the floor no feet were there which really creeped me out.

This isn’t the only event that happened in the house. I used to speak to my Grandad when I was 2 years old and he died 6 months before I was born and stuff has flown of the walls and made huge crashing sounds.

#2

One time I was at my dad’s apartment (my parents are divorced) and I was up late at night watching The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror, and Homer came up on the screen in a fashion parodying Alfred Hitchcock, and Homer looked straight into my eyes and then the TV turned off. I still don’t have an explanation, and no, I was not hallucinating

#3

When I’m home alone I hear my parents voices shouting for me

#4

Idk if this is lucid dreaming or not, but sometimes if I’m really tired, and I go to bed late I hear a man’s voice say my name and am covered in cold sweats.

#5

once jan or feb on a i think wensday 1-4 am i woke up randomly and saw a pair of feet going towads my closet, the entire day anything scared me

#6

Well, when I was young I saw a hand under my pillow, but when I lifted the pillow it was gone. Probably just a figment of my imagination, but still.
Or the time I was at our property and saw a ripped apart deer carcass.

#7

Okay. So.. uh.. my mom and I committed a seance…. accidentally.

Backstory: My mom and I are highly spiritual and can tell about spirits and divination… we are skilled in our sixth sense.

Okay, so my mom and I sat in the garage, she smoked her cigarette, I drank my Coca Cola, and… I felt.. cold all of a sudden, and suddenly the smoke turned BLUE! My dead grandfather started to commune with my mother. ( I at the time could only sense presence and not commune) and so she told me what he said. From what I remember, i asked my mom where he was.. and I hugged his spirit. He said “Careful, Don’t get burnt on the cigarette”. When I was 5.. I had burnt myself on Grandpa’s cigarette whilst hugging him. He also said “ Thank you for taking care of our pup” . We had adopted his other dog because we wanted at least one to stay with the family. “She won’t be around forever” She was 8 and only was supposed to live till 10. He talked with my mom about how much they missed us and how much they loved us. He said “ I gotta go now… “ and the smoke turned white and the cold feeling disappeared.

#8

I remember when I still lived in Massachusettes, this really creepy thing happened. I was about 4 or 5, and I was wide awake and couldn’t sleep. I slept kinda near the staircase, and remember seeing Joseph there, crouching. I stared at for a little bit, and said, “Hi Jo!” Then he flippin’ LUNGED AT ME AND DISAPPEARED. VANISHED INTO THIN AIR. I have never thought much about it until now.

#9

Does it count if it happened in a TV show? Because if so, Hannibal S1 EP2. The time when the alleged ‘corpse’ grabbed Will’s leg will haunt me till the day I die…

#10

*i was nine

this summer I was in wolfeboro, nh and me and my 15-yr-old cousin went into town to get ice cream and ths random dude just came up to us and started to talk to us.i said shut the f**k up and turned the corner from the bailey’s bubble.i heard the dude say “whats wrong with HER?” to my cousin.we did not walk home that day.

#11

i was about 13 at the time this was 3 years ago (im 16 now) i was asleep it was about 3am in woke up hearing groaning i thought it was my sister but she was at her friends house no one was in the room with me. I look at the corner of the room to see a shadow figure in the corner watching me…the next day i look in the same corner to find my missing bear and grab it after that i heard giggling and my stuff went missing my family and i moved out of that house but stuff is still going missing and i still hear the giggling and other noises now. idk who or what it is but it dont scare me so.

