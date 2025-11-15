In all the world of pandas, what are the poems of you?
#1
Roses are red,
Violets are blue.
I platonically like all of you.
-for my friend on Valentine’s Day.
#2
This one my brother made: I never thought in all this city, that there would be an orange kitty!
#3
All I want to do
is eat fried chimcken
But sadly cows go MOO :(
Which means my dreams of Chimcken
are no more
for, chimcken only makes my ba-donka-donk thicken
which shakes me to my core,
for life is nothing but a piece of kale
and our hopes and dreams, mere bugs on the leaves
and in all the world there is one last whale.
while everybody greaves
those of us who start to sicken
and those with weird pet peeves
So that puts and end to my dreams of Chimcken!
#4
I’ve only ever written a poem once, and it’s never happened since.
I can only remember the first few lines of it though, something like:
My father and mother are arguing
But I keep playing with my toys
Because I’m six.
Not the best thing I’ve ever written.
