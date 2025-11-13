Bridesmaids Throw Their Friend ‘The Office’ Themed Bridal Shower (24 Pics)

Kayleigh Brown’s friends just proved that they both know and love her very much. Recently, the gang went the extra mile organizing her bridal shower. It was themed after The Office, and there were so many references, the guests must’ve felt like they were all inside Dunder Mifflin’s building. Naturally, being a huge fan of the show, Kayleigh was blown away by the whole evening.
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
To begin, however, we must introduce the culprits responsible for the wedding in the first place. “I met Ian, my fiancé, on OkCupid,” Kayleigh told Bored Panda. “This December, we will have been together for 7 years and we’re getting married in June! He proposed on May 27, the day before my 30th birthday. Every year I set up as a vendor at Megacon in Orlando, and he drove up as a surprise with my mom to propose at my birthday dinner with friends.”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
And if this bridal shower was just an introduction to the wedding itself, something tells me it’s going to be a memorable ceremony. And it’s all thanks to Kayleigh’s bridesmaids. “I have one matron of honor and 6 bridesmaids. It’s cool because it’s literally our actual friend group, so everything has been super fun and amazing.”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
To Kayleigh, the sign “It Is Your Bridal Shower” was one of the things that really made the bridal shower feel like The Office. “I mean, that episode with Jim and Dwight planning Kelly’s horrible birthday party is classic. But every single detail, from the Meredith mimosa bar to the beer centerpieces… it was so unbelievably well done. I felt like I was constantly noticing little details I had missed. I’d be in a conversation and freak out. ‘This sangria is really go— IS THAT ANGELAS BABY POSTER?!'”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
However, it was seeing the efforts that her girlfriends put into making it such a special day was what really made Kayleigh feel like the luckiest girl on the planet. “I love my friends so much and would do anything I could to make them happy. I don’t really ever expect anything like this in return, so seeing what they pulled off to make my bridal shower so special and amazing and ‘me’… it’s just unreal. I’m so grateful that they’re in my life.”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
And the bridesmaids were the ones who came up with this awesome idea, too. “They knew I plan to have aspects of Harry Potter at my wedding and wanted to choose something that’s equally important in my life. Once they chose the theme, they told me and kept everything else a surprise.”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Making sure her friends get the attention they deserve for their beautiful efforts, the wife-to-be uploaded pics from the bridal shower to Facebook. And they really took off. In just a few days, her post had amassed over 20K likes and nearly 55K shares. “Going into the planning of this, the girls never anticipated that the shower will get this kind of attention,” she added. “We’re just eight friends who really love the office and literally talk about it and use Memes and quotes daily in our lives, and this shower was a literal representation of our favorite things. My mom was so wonderful with helping to bring aspects of a standard bridal shower in with the office theme and I think it was executed so beautifully.”
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Image credits: Kayleigh Kill
Kayleigh also posted a video of the shower to her YouTube channel
Immediately, people started relating to her story in the coolest ways
