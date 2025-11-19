This Viral Online Thread Has 30 Coin Collectors Sharing The Gems Of All Their Collections

While for many, coins are just another form of currency, for others, they are a little bit (or way) more. Most often, these people are coin collectors who strive to gather the most beautiful, rare, and/or expensive coins in their collections that they can. Yet, understanding a piece’s value can be tricky to the naked eye. So, they turn to various online and offline channels for help. 

One such channel is the r/coincollecting subreddit. In it, people are welcome to boast about their findings, ask to determine their uniqueness and worth, as well as just admire what a variety of coins can be found in the wild. Since our list is assembled from images posted by this community, let’s jump in to see what goodies they found, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1 A Puzzle Of Misprinted Nickels

Image source: Far-Foundation-8112

#2 1995 Penny Struck Over A Dime

Image source: thegiftedpanther

#3 1989 Canadian 1 Dollar Coin With A Piece Of 25 Cent Coin Stuck On It

Image source: Just_Aside_2175

#4 Indian $5 From 1909

Image source: Slight-Opening-8327

#5 8 Reales Colonial Mexico Coin From A Year 1740

Image source: Dramatic-Feedback-

#6 Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 2005

Image source: InformationPrimary32

#7 A Box Of Undated Type 1 United States Coins

Image source: Jakethecake127

#8 Double-Struck 1972 U.S. Coin

Image source: bread_with_crust

#9 A 1969 Severe Off-Center Penny Planchette

Image source: BirdSproutBean

#10 Old Brothel Coin

Image source: frog_goblin

#11 1 Oz. American Eagle USA Gold Coin

Image source: Aggravating_Let_5625

#12 1961 Proof Franklin Half Dollar

Image source: Nice-Option-6875

#13 1874 $20 Double Eagle Liberty Head Gold Coin

Image source: leastbadparentsever

#14 Irradiated Dime Of 1942

Image source: Patient_Sector_9643

#15 Magicians Coin From 1967

Image source: THX-138

#16 Fantasy Pirate Coin

Image source: thalonelydonkeykong

#17 1944-S Mercury Dime

Image source: give-me-the-Stonks

#18 The New Orleans Mint Seated Liberty Coin

Image source:  Level_Violinist3547

#19 $2 Vegemite Coin

Image source: anonymous

#20 1944-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Image source: LeatherWeight4729

#21 1923 Peace Coin

Image source: Ok_Efficiency1575

#22 The 1867 $3 Coin

Image source: bluepapernotes

#23 1964-D Roosevelt Dime Silver

Image source: gr33ngiant

#24 Fake United States Draped Bust Quarter

Image source: ReaBllo

#25 Dollar Coin Minted Probably Between 2000 And 2018

Image source: TheFisherman05

#26 Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 1984

Image source: Anon_Jones

#27 Lincoln 1999 Coin’s Vice Job

Image source: jennacapo

#28 1964 Kennedy Half Dollar

Image source: Ninjew

#29 1940 Wheat Penny

Image source: DayzahVu

#30 Possibly Fake 1881 U.S. $1 Coin

Image source: anonymous

