This Viral Online Thread Has 30 Coin Collectors Sharing The Gems Of All Their Collections

While for many, coins are just another form of currency, for others, they are a little bit (or way) more. Most often, these people are coin collectors who strive to gather the most beautiful, rare, and/or expensive coins in their collections that they can. Yet, understanding a piece’s value can be tricky to the naked eye. So, they turn to various online and offline channels for help.
One such channel is the r/coincollecting subreddit. In it, people are welcome to boast about their findings, ask to determine their uniqueness and worth, as well as just admire what a variety of coins can be found in the wild. Since our list is assembled from images posted by this community, let’s jump in to see what goodies they found, shall we?
More info: Reddit
#1 A Puzzle Of Misprinted Nickels
Image source: Far-Foundation-8112
#2 1995 Penny Struck Over A Dime
Image source: thegiftedpanther
#3 1989 Canadian 1 Dollar Coin With A Piece Of 25 Cent Coin Stuck On It
Image source: Just_Aside_2175
#4 Indian $5 From 1909
Image source: Slight-Opening-8327
#5 8 Reales Colonial Mexico Coin From A Year 1740
Image source: Dramatic-Feedback-
#6 Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 2005
Image source: InformationPrimary32
#7 A Box Of Undated Type 1 United States Coins
Image source: Jakethecake127
#8 Double-Struck 1972 U.S. Coin
Image source: bread_with_crust
#9 A 1969 Severe Off-Center Penny Planchette
Image source: BirdSproutBean
#10 Old Brothel Coin
Image source: frog_goblin
#11 1 Oz. American Eagle USA Gold Coin
Image source: Aggravating_Let_5625
#12 1961 Proof Franklin Half Dollar
Image source: Nice-Option-6875
#13 1874 $20 Double Eagle Liberty Head Gold Coin
Image source: leastbadparentsever
#14 Irradiated Dime Of 1942
Image source: Patient_Sector_9643
#15 Magicians Coin From 1967
Image source: THX-138
#16 Fantasy Pirate Coin
Image source: thalonelydonkeykong
#17 1944-S Mercury Dime
Image source: give-me-the-Stonks
#18 The New Orleans Mint Seated Liberty Coin
Image source: Level_Violinist3547
#19 $2 Vegemite Coin
Image source: anonymous
#20 1944-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar
Image source: LeatherWeight4729
#21 1923 Peace Coin
Image source: Ok_Efficiency1575
#22 The 1867 $3 Coin
Image source: bluepapernotes
#23 1964-D Roosevelt Dime Silver
Image source: gr33ngiant
#24 Fake United States Draped Bust Quarter
Image source: ReaBllo
#25 Dollar Coin Minted Probably Between 2000 And 2018
Image source: TheFisherman05
#26 Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 1984
Image source: Anon_Jones
#27 Lincoln 1999 Coin’s Vice Job
Image source: jennacapo
#28 1964 Kennedy Half Dollar
Image source: Ninjew
#29 1940 Wheat Penny
Image source: DayzahVu
#30 Possibly Fake 1881 U.S. $1 Coin
Image source: anonymous
Follow Us