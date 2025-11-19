Hey Pandas, Who Was Or Is Your Favorite Wrestler? (Closed)

by

I know it isn’t for everyone, but I just saw some clips from back in the day when I was a little cub that made me remember watching WWF(now WWE) and WCW. My friends all liked The Rock, StoneCold, The Undertaker, but I personally always liked Kane for his story and presence. I’m bored, so tell me who was your favorite and why.

#1

Going back some years now. Kendo Nagasaki. And who can forget the likes of Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks? They do not make them like that any more.

#2

Ultimate warrior or hacksaw jim duggan

#3

Keeping aside how they were used, and purely based on in-ring performance, I loved watching Low-ki and Amazing Red on early TNA. They were inventing the future.

#4

Former: Rey Mysterio
Current: Shinsuke Nakamaura

#5

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Patrick Penrose
