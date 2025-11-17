I Re-Created Famous Memes From A Parallel Universe Using Artificial Intelligence (16 Pics)

When I first decided to use AI to revamp some of the Internet’s most iconic memes, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But the outcomes were nothing short of surreal. These reimagined images felt like they were straight out of a parallel universe where our cherished memes had evolved differently.
It is like looking into a bland and boring parallel universe compared to the original memes…
More info: anttikarppinen.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us