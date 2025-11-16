Hey Pandas, Who Is An Extremely Underrated Music Artist You Think More People Should Listen To? (Closed)

by

Post your fav music artist who you think should get more listens.

#1

Hüsker Dü! Quickly evolving from punk to post-punk to power-pop in the 80’s and very influential to bands like Foo Fighters and Green Day. Start with “Zen Arcade”, then try “New Day Rising”, Flip Your Wig”, and “Candy Apple Grey”. They have more greatness, but these are the most solid. Melodies, harmonies, poetry, angst, madness.

#2

Ruckus roboticus. TGIF (thank God it’s funky) with Spanky Wilson is amazing. It’s become my Friday ritual at work.

#3

BAND MAID!!!! just listen to “Unleash”.. awesome song and great anime MV!!

#4

Thirds. You can find him on spotify, he does lots of really chill music that is perfect for working.

#5

The midnight. It’s synthwave, and nobody around me knows them.

#6

Bear Ghost. They sound like they specialize in music for Phineas and Ferb Halloween specials.

#7

The instrumental band Moon and Bike. Melodic and complex, interwoven acoustic and electric guitars.

#8

Lewberger. It’s a band. Here’s a line from one of their songs:
“I wish I could be a Disney Princess, so I could marry a homeless Arabian man…”
It’s mostly dark humor songs

#9

BoyWithUke! He’s awesome

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Was Your COVID-19 Vaccine? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Father Of 4 Daughters Refuses To Sugarcoat His Instagram Pics, Already Has Almost 1 Million Followers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Dragon Slippers With Crochet Scales To Keep Your Toes Warm Because Winter Is Coming
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Victor Creel: A Deep Dive Into the Stranger Things Character
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2023
I Visited Greenland Off-Season And Had The Chance To Hike Everywhere All Alone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boy Walks 4.8 Km In Freezing Cold To Attend His School, And His Living Conditions Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.