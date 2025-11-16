Hey Pandas, Who Is An Extremely Underrated Music Artist You Think More People Should Listen To? (Closed)

Post your fav music artist who you think should get more listens.
#1
Hüsker Dü! Quickly evolving from punk to post-punk to power-pop in the 80’s and very influential to bands like Foo Fighters and Green Day. Start with “Zen Arcade”, then try “New Day Rising”, Flip Your Wig”, and “Candy Apple Grey”. They have more greatness, but these are the most solid. Melodies, harmonies, poetry, angst, madness.
#2
Ruckus roboticus. TGIF (thank God it’s funky) with Spanky Wilson is amazing. It’s become my Friday ritual at work.
#3
BAND MAID!!!! just listen to “Unleash”.. awesome song and great anime MV!!
#4
Thirds. You can find him on spotify, he does lots of really chill music that is perfect for working.
#5
The midnight. It’s synthwave, and nobody around me knows them.
#6
Bear Ghost. They sound like they specialize in music for Phineas and Ferb Halloween specials.
#7
The instrumental band Moon and Bike. Melodic and complex, interwoven acoustic and electric guitars.
#8
Lewberger. It’s a band. Here’s a line from one of their songs:
“I wish I could be a Disney Princess, so I could marry a homeless Arabian man…”
It’s mostly dark humor songs
#9
BoyWithUke! He’s awesome
