Hey Pandas, What’s Something Random You Have On Your Bookshelf?

Take a picture! It could be anything.
#1 Mini Library, Complete With Lights And Little Books You Can Move Around :d
#2 The Cake Toppers From Our Wedding
#3 My Travel Log Around The World. I Collect Tiny Bottles Of Unique Alcohol And Then Fill Them Up With Sand/Dirt/Rocks From That Country
#4 A Rock My Grandma Painted And Two Cute Little Guys A Kid At Work Made Me :)
#5 Smurf Wedding
#6 My Secret Harry Potter Cabinet Hehe
#7 Proper Trump Fashion
#8 Recent Additions To The Collection
#9 I Am Now Officially Ashamed. Completely Forgot The Twiglets Were There
#10 My Little Animal Collection!
#11 But Wait! There’s More
#12 An Old Candle Holder, A Mortar And Pestle And A Model I Made A While Ago For A Research Project
#13 My Very Dusty Witchies
#14 Roadrunner
#15 Little Metal Writer
#16 Hey! How’d Mickey Get In There?
#17 A Bunch Of Random Glass Bottles And Some Stuff My My 8 Year Old Neighbor Made And Gave To Me
#18 There Are Books Behind All Those Skulls
#19 When You Flush And Brown Water Starts Coming Out Of The Loo… I’m Sorry Nearly Headless Nick
#20 Don’t Wanna Take A Pic Of My Shelf Bc It’s Dirty But Golden Girls Figurines
#21 Among Other More Mundane Things A Couple Of Hand Made Dinosaurs One Of My Grandparents Made Me
#22 Guess What Guys, I Know You Wont Believe It, But I Have Books On My Bookshelf 🤯🤯🤯 :)
#23 A 1936 Copy Of Edgar Allan Poe’s Short Stories. Found This Gem Among A Pile Of Books Someone Left At My Fil’s Apartment Lobby
#24 Harry Potter Legos! (It Was More Than A Phase)
#25 My Great-Grandfather Built This Over 100 Years Ago (The Ship, Not The Shell)
#26 My Corner Of Happiness
#27 The Random Bottle Of Buttons And A Velociraptor With My Fox Collection
#28 My Dream Home Model. I’ve Always Wanted A Container Home. My Husband 3D Printed The Containers. I Arranged, Glued, And Painted Them. I Keep It Here So I Know What I Am Working Towards
#29 Elliot, My Book-Loving Dragon Who Moonlights As A Music Box. ♡
#30 Meg Tooth With Gargoyle
Image source: source
#31 Tsuyu Asui From My Hero Acadamia!! Also My Little Narwhal Toki I Got From Sonic One Time, And My Favorite Dangle Earrings, Mushrooms!!
#32 Rainbow Unicorn-Cat, LEGO Portal 2 Diorama, And Some LEGO Models Of A Fox, Protogen, And Dutch Angel Dragon On The Side
#33 Cat Mirror (For My Cat)
#34 My Shelf Is Dedicated To All Things Random And Fantastic
#35 Lament Configuration
#36 A Bat Preserved In Resin, A Taxidermied Alligator Head, A Skeletised Opossum Tail, And A Photo Of My Grandmother
#37 Mha Figurines ✨
#38 Large Agate And Some Rocks And A Piece Of Driftwood From Lake Superior
#39 Dinotopia
#40 My Collection Of Curios From All Over The World, My Favorites Include And Arctic Fox Skull I Foung In Greenland, My Taxidermie Beetles, And My Great Grandmas Paints
#41 In The Middle Of My Massive Bts Collection, There Is Peppa Pig
#42 My Interests
#43 I Have A Toruk And Jake’s Ikran Toy From Kinder Surprise Eggs
#44 Meet The Dragons That Guard My Antique Book Collection. I Call Them My Book Wyrms
#45 A Little Study
#46 Not A Bookshelf, But Found This Picture Of This Hispanic Little Boy From The 70s/80s In Our House Several Years Ago. Don’t Know Who He Is Or His Story, But He Proudly Stays On The Fridge And Has Become An Honorary Member Of The Family
#47 Toys, Books, Dust And My Grandma’s Work Nametag From The 1960’s
#48 Many Strange Things, But The Most Beloved Is My Horsie. He Gets An Elf Hat Every Christmas
#49 Mr Potato Head Before They Changed Him And Became All PC About It
#50 A Little Clay Fox I Made! (I Picked Him Up To Improve The Lighting.)
#51 My Dad Got These In The Philippines, In The 50’s, When He Was In The Navy, Traveling Around The World, The Year I Was Born. He Wrote To My Mom That He Had Bought Something That Would “Spark Conversation”
#52 Jubilee And Pikachu Funkos That I’ve Had For Awhile
#53 Ignore The Bong
#54 My Garfield Family, A Tardis, And All 4 Of My Diplomas In A Photo Cube (2 High School, 2 College)
#55 It Would Be My Entire Shelf But Im Obsessed With These Two
#56 My Manga Shelf With Some Nendoroid Petits, Acrylic Charms, And Phone Charms
#57 Random And Cluttered Like My Mind
#58 My Odd And Old Stuffed Animals Above My Antique Shelf
#59 I Painted The Black Cat And The Mushroom Mural In The Back Myself 🍄
#60 Kiwi Co Box From 5 Years Ago-
#61 A Slinky Dog I Got From Disneyland, A Dinosaur My Brother Got Two Years Ago, And Yes The Third Journal
#62 Most Of My Harry Potter Legos
#63 Derpy Dino
#64 “Here’s Johny !”
#65 A Charming Tea-Pot Made By My Talented Dil Bethany
#66 Getting Ready To Relocate To Another State, So Decided Not To Unbox It Until We’re Done With The Move
#67 Talking Bubba! He Says Silly Stuff, Including Flipping Out Of You Hold His Mouth Shut
#68 A Little Bit Of Everything. Stuff From Around The World. China, Japan, Africa, Egypt, Wales, Turkey, India, France, And Oscar The Elephant With His Sombrero On
Image source: source
#69 Li’l Xenomorph
#70 This Funky Little Moss/Naturecore Pedestal My Sister Made For Me
#71 All This Randomness Lol
#72 Autographed Funko Pops!
#73 Random Childhood Trinkets. Llama From Peru, Chick-Fil-A Cow, Mike The Tiger, Wooden Groot
#74 Bob Ross Funkos And Our Green Zone Memorial
#75 My Mom Bought It For My Brother’s Graduation. He Didn’t Want It, So I Kept It
#76 My Pokemon And Funko Pop Collection
#77 Dried Flowers And Dead Insects I Found This Summer
#78 Chick Fil A Cow
#79 Kirby Collection
#80 All The Random Knickknacks And Childhood Pieces Given And Collected Over The Years(Yes Its A Lot I Knowww)
#81 This Little Gem & Mineral Display Graces The Top Of My Gemology And Lapidary Reference Shelf
#82 Fossilised Lightning (Aka Fulgurite). Hubby And I Like Rocks Of All Sorts. Our Two Kids Are Adults Now So They Don’t Need The Extra Space On This Shelf!
#83 My Life Lol
#84 Idk. Whatever Is Going On Here
#85 This Thing I Made In Science
#86 My Anime Figures And Supernatural Pictures
#87 I Have Many Different Areas Of My Room, But This Is One Of My Favorite Spots
#88 Collection Of Some Dead Bugs I’ve Stumbled Across. (Sorry For The Bad Lighting. Also, Yes I’m Showing Off My Plushies)
#89 Yoda With Hand Made Flowers, Kete With Paua And Feathers, 2nd Hand Jug/Vase And A Pottery Bowl With Seed Heads
#90 The Morbid Corner
#91 It’s Not A Shelf, But My Posters On The Ceiling
#92 Murlocs Anyone?
#93 A Jar Of My Great Grandmother’s Gall Stones
#94 Bebop And Rocksteady On Taco Tuesday!
#95 My Town
#96 Welcome Home Plaque From My Grandads Cake When He Came Home From Ww2
#97 Some Kimetsu No Yaiba/Demon Slayer Mini Figures And Then A Hu Tao Figure :3
#98 🐪🐪
#99 Im Unable To Take A Photo, But I Have This Zinogre Figure!
#100 My Random Trinkets: Lsu Tiger, Canes Dog, Llama From Peru, Chick-Fil-A Cow
#101 I Mean, You Did Say Smt Random…
#102 This Guy. Guardian Of The Written Word
#103 National Lampoon Frog
#104 I Already Uploaded, But I Changed My Spot 🤩
#105 My Fantasy Themed Shelves
#106 The Two Different Bookshelves In My Place! I’m A Huge Fandom Nut As You Can Tell 😂
#107 The Other Shelf Since It Didn’t Show With The Other Submission
#108 Don’t Ask!
#109 Image Title
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us