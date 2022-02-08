Peacemaker: “Murn After Reading” Recap

It kind of feels as though Peacemaker really can’t trust anyone these days, especially since everyone apart from Vigilante and Peacemaker know that Murn is a butterfly. Murn’s passionate speech to Leota about taking over the real Murn’s body was kind of convincing though since apparently, Murn was a truly despicable person, perhaps even worse than Peacemaker, who is having second thoughts about how he goes about obtaining peace. The fact that he was bothered by watching several police officers being killed in cold blood indicates that redemption might be a very real possibility in his future. For the time being, however, he’s on the run from the cops as usual, and Murn’s reveal ends up being kind of funny as even Economos knows, though he’s adamant about not knowing as much as he can since he doesn’t want to appear to be keeping anything from Amanda Waller, who might not know anything about Murn being a butterfly. With that in mind though, the problem of the butterflies is only compounded since it’s already known that they’re numerous enough to be a global threat, and they have positions in government that can be problematic for everyone involved.
If that’s not bad enough, the butterfly that Peacemaker ended up keeping manages to escape and take over one of the agents that was leading the charge against Peacemaker. Even worse, she summons an entire horde of butterflies that soon enough infiltrate the police station and enslave everyone on the force, and even within the prison as law enforcement and the criminals they were holding are seen walking side by side. If things haven’t hit critical mass yet they’re certainly getting closer with each step as the butterflies are fully intent on taking over as Murn says, but somehow he was compassionate enough to dissent, becoming the only known butterfly to value humanity.
That’s sweet and all, but when the butterfly-dominated chief of police announces that a diary was found in Peacemaker’s trailer, the same diary that Leota was charged with planting, it becomes even more apparent that he can’t trust the team he thought had bonded a short while back. Now it would appear that none of that really matters, at least when it comes to Peacemaker and Leota. The fact is that Leota isn’t cut out for this work and she knows it, but she’s still in too deep to just back out, no matter that her wife suggests that she doesn’t owe anyone. That’s true enough, and she’s in a spot that she doesn’t need to be in since it could very easily be the end of her. But for her character arc, it feels as though Leota might see a bit of redemption coming eventually since as one of the more important characters it feels as though she might have more to contribute to the group. In the meantime, it would appear that Harcourt is starting to see a little more value in Peacemaker, though not quite as much as one might think since she’s warming to him just a bit. It was even seen that something definitely happened between Peacemaker and his brother when they were kids that scarred him for life and could be part of his origin story.
On the darker side of things, Peacemaker’s father Auggie, the White Dragon, is fully prepared to do what he feels he should have done a long time ago, which is to kill his son. After being released from prison he hooks up with his old cronies and does his own thing for a short while before donning the imposing suit that was left in his arsenal, and it’s fairly obvious that a showdown is coming in the next episode that will make people wonder what in the world lies between Peacemaker and his father that would make the White Dragon want to kill his son so badly. Shedding a little more light on this story would be nice since so far we know that Peacemaker’s brother died under mysterious circumstances and that this is one reason why his father resents him to such an extent. That’s something at least, but a lot of people are already hoping that we’ll get more before all is said and done.
One question has been posed by quite a few fans, and that’s how in the world Peacemaker learned to play the piano in that manner since it doesn’t feel like something that Auggie might have pushed on his sons when they were younger. It’s a bit random really, but it’s still something that a lot of people want to know. But more pressing than this is the fact that Peacemaker and the team now have a butterfly-dominated army coming toward them, and if they can’t find a way to get ahead of the swarm it’s a good bet that they won’t last long enough to tell anyone that can do something about it.