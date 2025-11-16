Hey Pandas, What Is Something A Person Said To You That Will Never Leave Your Thoughts? (Closed)

Feel free to share it!
#1
now i dont really wanna say it after reading it all, but uh probably when bee said im cute without my glasses as i think i look really weird without them
#2
All the times my mom insulted me or called me names, mostly as a little kid (6-10) but still sometimes. She’s right every time and I know that the only reason it hurts to think about is because I’m self absorbed and can’t bear to think that I might not be perfect, but everything she says to me always comes back when I’m having an anxiety attack
#3
Your hair looks fake
I was pretty self conscious at the time, so that hurt.
#4
Not as grim as some of the others on here, but when my father said I was more stubborn than he was. You’d have to know my dad, but he’s pretty hardcore, in the context the statement occurred in it was one of the highest compliments I’ve ever received.
Also, when a classmate in college referred to me as “ El vaquero de tenieblas”.
#5
All the times my dad told me he never wanted me, I ruined his life, and he should’ve left before I was born. F**k you, dad. That messed up my mental health so bad. I’m glad I had such amazing friends to help me through it and I’m doing a lot better now. I found people who did want me and enjoyed having me in their lives.
And all the weird sexual comments he said to me after I started dressing more masculine and androgynous (I’m non-binary) and him trying to get me to show more skin but making me uncomfortable every time I did. When he used to smack my a*s and when I got mad he told me it was my fault for not moving out of the way or hearing him coming.
On the brighter side: “Would a friend deserve that? Then neither do you. You’re not special. You’re not different. You’re just like every other girl.” One of my best friends told me that and it really changed the way I thought about myself. It helped a lot.
#6
I had a pretty well respected mentor use the word gentle to describe me. Now, I’m 6′ 230 pounds, so not exactly what comes to mind with the word gentle. But he told me that word came to mind because of how I deal with people. I didn’t really change anything, but it did make me realize that I do want to strive for gentleness.
#7
A break from the dark, depressing ones: “Your eyes are literally so pretty”. This stuck with me because 1) I was really nervous at the time, right before a concert 2) the person who said that is my crush 3) I don’t get compliments very often
#8
When I was in High School a guy told me the following: “You have a really nice a**, but your stomach is not great. I was wearing a bikini. Thanks for the unsolicited body shaming I guess?
#9
My grandma, deceased, once said that I looked complete with my glasses on. She said “you wouldn’t notice without them, but when she wears them it’s like, ‘oh! So that’s what was missing!’ “
My dad called me a flower child, twice. He’s weird and says dumb stuff sometimes, but when I think about it, I could be a hippie. Someone complimented me about looking good in tie dye, and I wear it a lot. Plus my hair is long and never really held up except for dance.
Two of my dear friends have called me kind and smart, at different moments and in different ways. Anytime I hear myself up for being stupid or selfish, I remember what they said to me and think back on the person that I was and that they saw. I can’t talk to them anymore, but I kept at least one quote from each of my friends to remember why I loved them so much.
Some negative remarks:
“They seem to be a bit of a troll.” Another reason for me to believe that I am indeed annoying when I open up to strangers.
Maybe negative:
Someone once said I was like my sister’s older brother. I mean, i kind of act like your typical older brother. I annoy her, play and joke around with her in weird, gross ways, and I get serious when I need her to listen to me, but she’s so stubborn. I don’t know if that’s how an older brother acts? I’m the one who helps my dad out with two person jobs, when normally the stronger older brother would, and, I dunno…
Don’t know how to end this… um…
Ever hear of that theorem where if you cut slices on a pizza and color every other slice one color and the others another colors, and no matter where the center is, the slices of one color will always equal the amount of all of the slices of the other color?
#10
Luck is the when you take advantage of the opportunity in front of you.
#11
Take great care of your emotional health as well as your mental health.
#12
I can make an entire list, woohoo! Some of these are either plain rude while others are just bits of small dialogue from people which I’ve not forgotten for some reason.
1) I won’t give you any chocolates on my birthday – my 5 year old classmate because I argued with him (minor)
2) It’s not “Baloo”, it’s pronounced “Blue”- 1st grade classmate discussing how to pronounce the name of that bear from Jungle Book (minor)
3) Happy Birthday you fat donkey- dad after I called him out for being very rude to me on the morning of my birthday
4) I feel like you have no ambition in life- mom
5) Oh, so you’re suicidal? – dad threatening me with a knife after my former friend told my parents that I had suicidal thoughts
6) Gay love is more impure compared to normal love because normal love has a purpose which is to create babies- mom explaining why she doesn’t like gay folk
I f*****g hate my family so much that I’d do anything I can to get away from them
#13
“Are you dating anyone?”
Idk what to do with this info •-•
#14
My Mom’s ex was really abusive towards me, both Physically and Mentally. The things he has said about me has stuck with me for years.
#15
“Go make me a sandwich” “monkey” (bc I’m Mexican) (note these were jokes with my friends bc one of them is also a Mexican so he calls me monkey)
#16
I love your laugh. I hate my laugh I smiled like an idiot for at least ten minutes
#17
The first time someone asked me if it was okay to give me a hug or touch me at all, it was a small gesture but it hit me in the heart. I never had a choice to say no, if i did it was ignored, and i will always remember that. No one but my friends believe me when i say sudden touch usually makes my anxiety far worse than it usually is.
