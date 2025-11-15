Hey Pandas, I Am Bisexual, How Do I Tell My Parents? (Closed)

Share tips!
#1
Im bi and my parents dont know yet. Im scared to tell them. But maybe come out through texts. Or just say i gotta tell you something, have them sit down, and explain so mom/dad you know how you like girls and guys. Or just bake the well known rainbow cake.
#2
1. Talk to them about it ( have it last 5-10 minutes)
2. If they support you, make sure they do (parents should be supportive) If they don’t then
3. Call them out. I hope this helped you.
#3
Your parents don’t need to know. Your sexuality isn’t really any of their business. Coming out might cause you problems if your parents are anti-lgbt+. So just live your life. You don’t need them to validate your sexuality.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us