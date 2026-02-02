These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

by

At first glance, the cartoons by İlker Altungök look simple, almost minimalist. But give them a little more time, and the real magic happens. His illustrations rely on sharp visual timing, quiet absurdity, and situations that slowly click in the reader’s mind, often triggering a delayed laugh that feels even more satisfying.

If you enjoy humor that trusts the intelligence of the viewer and finds comedy in subtle visual logic, İlker Altungök’s cartoons are guaranteed to leave you smiling, even if it takes a second or two to get there.

More info: Instagram | uykusuzdukkan.com.tr

#1

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

Speaking to Bored Panda, the artist explained that his ideas usually emerge during long hours at his desk. “I usually come up with my jokes by spending time working at my desk,” he said. “Very rarely, some cartoon ideas suddenly come to me during the day, and when that happens, I feel really happy. First, I decide on the idea, then I think about it and make rough sketches to find the joke.”

#2

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#3

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

Born in Istanbul in 1988, where he still lives today, Altungök is deeply aware of how culture shapes humor. However, he makes a conscious effort to keep his work accessible to everyone. “Turkish people love to laugh,” the artist said. “There are many things I’m definitely influenced by Turkish culture, but I personally prefer creating more universal cartoons.”

#4

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#5

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

One of the most interesting aspects of his work is that he does not try to impose a fixed meaning. His cartoons often feel open-ended, allowing readers to project their own interpretations onto each scene. “I don’t actually have a specific message I want to give,” Altungök told Bored Panda. “My only aim is to make the reader smile, but of course, these drawings may convey different messages to different people.”

That philosophy is clearly reflected in his comics. Some make you laugh immediately, others take a moment to sink in. But almost all of them reward patience, proving that sometimes the smartest jokes are the quiet ones.

#6

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#7

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#8

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#9

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#10

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#11

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#12

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#13

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#14

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#15

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#16

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#17

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#18

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#19

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#20

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#21

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#22

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#23

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#24

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#25

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#26

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#27

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#28

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#29

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#30

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#31

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#32

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#33

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#34

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#35

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#36

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#37

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#38

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#39

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#40

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#41

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#42

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#43

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#44

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

#45

These 35 Subtle Cartoons By İlker Altungök Might Make You Laugh… But Only After You Look Twice

Image source: ilkeraltungok

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cats Vs Dogs: 6 Differences Illustrated By Bird Born
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Business Reopens Its Doors After 53 Days Of Closure Due To Quarantine Only To Find All Of The Leather Products Molded
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
India’s Green Success Story: Setting A Guinness World Record For Planting 66 Million Trees In Just 12 Hours
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Diet-Obsessed Mom Keeps Food-Shaming Daughter, Finally Gets Called Out After Complaining About Pie
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
I Create Abstract Paintings, And Here Are 7 Of My Recent Works
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
32 Stories Of Folks Suddenly Realizing “Compulsory” Things In Life Were In Fact Optional
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2025