Beauty in Black Season 3: Everything We Know

Beauty in Black season 3 was announced as the final entry in the drama series ahead of season 2’s second part premiere. The third installment is set to explore deeper character development and more conflicts. However, showrunner Tyler Perry has not shared the juicy plot details. Considering how things ended in the second season, there may be unexpected twists that would push the story into bold new territory.
Season 1 ended with a dramatic takeover, in which Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) went from being humiliated as a stripper to running a multi-million-dollar hair-care empire. Like the first stunning outing, Beauty in Black season 2 ended with a bang, whetting viewers’ appetite for the next run. Although it doesn’t match the dramatic events of the previous installment, season 2 ended with numerous unanswered questions, and the answers are expected in season 3. As anticipation for the show’s final outing builds up, here’s everything we know about Beauty in Black season 3.
Beauty in Black Season 3 Plot Details
With the final chapter underway, Kimmie’s survival story is about to have everything she worked for put on the line. In essence, her story is about to reach its peak, and she seems ready for the impact. Beauty in Black Season 3 will focus on Kimmie’s deep dive into a world of wealth and power, surrounded by dangerous people who will get her if she hesitates to get them first. As such, every move counts, and trusting the wrong person could crumble the safety wall she has built around her loved ones.
To give the series a perfect conclusion, a few loose ends beyond Kimmie’s story will also be explored. After the dramatic checkmate move by Kimmie, Mallory (Crystle Stewart), and Horace (Ricco Ross) in the season 2 finale, the rest of the corrupt Bellarie family and their accomplice (Jules), played by Charles Malik Whitfield, should be bidding their freedom farewell. Fans are particularly excited to see how Roy (Julian Horton), Charles (Steven G. Norfleet), Norman (Richard Lawson), and Olivia (Debbi Morgan) will cope with life in prison. However, it won’t be an easy showdown with the Bellarie family’s connections, as they will not go down without a fight.
While the final chapter will focus on Kimmie’s ability to hold on to power after ousting most of the Bellaries, it will also test her new alliance with Mallory. Having been on each other’s necks since season 1, it’s safe to say Kimmie and Mallory can’t maintain an alliance. It doesn’t help that one is just recovering from her rough life as a stripper, while the other has been a classy and successful businesswoman long enough to relegate her own demeaning past to the background. Season 3 is also expected to give Rain (Amber Reign), Angel (Xavier Smalls), and Officer Alex (Bryan Tanaka) the finale treatment as their stories wrap up.
In all, Kimmie is stepping into full power with a huge support system around her. The question, however, is whether she can maintain it as the stakes get higher. Kimmie is one of the smartest and most resilient characters on the show and now would be a good time to explore those traits. Essentially, the building tension and the power struggle set the stage for a thrilling third season. In a March 2026 interview with TVLine, Williams alludes to a bittersweet ending for the series finale.
Beauty in Black Season 3 Cast
The third season will continue the storyline revolving around Kimmie and her complicated relationship with the Bellarie family. As such, it’s safe to say the main cast will return for the next and final run of the Netflix hit show. With the strong alliance they formed in the season 2 finale, Williams will definitely return as Kimmie, alongside Stewart as Mallory, and Ross as Horace Bellarie.
To ensure another dramatic installment, the Beauty in Black season 3 cast will see the return of Morgan as Olivia Bellarie, Horton as Roy Bellarie, Norfleet as Charles Bellarie, and Lawson as Norman Bellarie to complete the greedy Bellarie brood. Whitfield’s Jules also has unfinished business that should secure him a seat on the cast list. Other expected returning cast members include Reign as Rain, Smalls as Angel, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie, and Tanaka as Officer Alex.
When is Beauty in Black Season 3 Release Date?
Fans of Beauty in Black binged their way through season 2, knowing that a third one is in the pipeline. In December 2025, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for a third season ahead of the season 2 part 2 premiere. Perry filmed the entire season, consisting of six episodes, in six days. Thus, production of Beauty in Black season 3 is already complete, and the release date is expected to fall around late 2026 or early 2027.
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