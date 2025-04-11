Beauty In Black Season 1 Part 2’s Most Exciting Moments, Ranked

When Beauty in Black returns for Season 2, it must answer burning questions about Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), who has become the new head of the Bellaries cosmetic empire. How will she interact with treacherous members of the family she sidelined to become the beneficiary of Horace Bellarie’s (Ricco Ross) wealth? Will Kimmie again confront her deadbeat mum and abusive stepfather? And what’s Angel’s (Xavier Smalls) fate? These are only some of the unresolved threads the second season should address.
Following Season 1, Part 2’s cliffhanger ending, it’s good to know the drama is getting another season. Tyler Perry confirmed that the show has been greenlit for Season 2, promising to outdo the first season’s wild ride. “We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2,” added the creator. Pending Season 2’s arrival, here’s a ranking of Beauty in Black Season 1, Part 2’s most exciting moments.
1. When Horace Introduced Kimmie As Beauty in Black’s New Boss
With a vengeful ex-wife, a ruthless brother, a scheming daughter-in-law, and lazy sons, viewers understand why Horace Bellarie is determined to keep his family from inheriting his wealth. After rescuing Kimmie and her friends from his brother’s prostitution enterprise, Horace comes up with a breakneck plan to remove his family as beneficiaries to his estate. Marrying Kimmie and introducing her to Bellaries as his new wife and boss of the company brings the series to a climactic end. The implication of Horace’s decision, especially for the family’s head of security, Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield), and Roy (Julian Horton), makes the most exciting moment in Beauty in Black Part 2.
2. When Kimmie Murdered Body And Delinda
From antagonizing Kimmie every step of the way to making her friend get a botched butt lift, Jules’ bottom bit***s Body (Tamera Kissen) and Delinda (Ursula O. Robinson) crossed the line when they dragged Kimmie’s sister into their prostituting fold. With Sylvie (Bailey Tippen) in the mix, Kimmie reaches a breaking point with devastating outcomes for Body and Delinda. Picking up from Part 1’s finale, Part 2’s first episode showed that Kimmie didn’t just ram into Body with a car but ensured she was dead.
Delinda met the same fate when Kimmie broke into her home while searching for Sylvie and blew her brains out with a shotgun. Standing up against Body and Delinda marks a turning point for the character, who has been timid and helpless. Her newfound strength to face her oppressors and free her sister ranks among Beauty in Black Part 2’s most exciting moments.
3. Lena And Olivia Bellarie’s Hospital Scene
@patrients
Olivia and Lena slap the shit out of each other. #tylerperry #tylerperrystudios #tylerperryseries #movie#beautyinblack #bellarie#mallory
Ashley Versher’s Lena is at the forefront of the legal campaign that has become a nightmare for the Bellaries. She is determined to bring a class action against Beauty in Black for its hair relaxer, which has been linked to cancer. While she’s been quite fearless in her quest to hold the family responsible for their dangerous products, her encounter with Horace’s ex-wife, Olivia Bellarie (Debbi Morgan), taught her a crucial lesson. If she must confront the family head-on, being dogged and relentless isn’t enough; she must also be sly and clever. Seeing how quickly she could lose all she had worked for upon returning Olivia’s slaps was an exciting moment that showed viewers how foxy Horace’s ex-wife can be.
4. When Kimmie Confronted Roy
With Jules pimping out Kimmie to his boss’ dense son, Roy seems to find purpose in abusing and degrading the protagonist. She’s like the only means through which he finds value in himself. After several encounters that left Kimmie humiliated, it was uplifting to see her challenge her abuser. Standing up to Roy and speaking the truth to him about his messed-up life was stirring to watch, just as it was thrilling to see her put up a fight. Recovering from that confrontation, which nearly claimed his life, to learn Kimmie is his new boss and stepmum is even more exhilarating for the audience.
5. When Horace Rescued Kimmie From Her Pimp
Drawing close to its climax, Beauty in Black Part 2 delivers a riveting scene that resolves the conflict between Kimmie and Jules. After rescuing Kimmie’s sister from his brother’s whorehouse, Horace returns to rescue Kimmie and Angel who were subjects to physical assault by Jules and his goons. It was rewarding to see Jules helpless as Horace frees the duo from his abuse and exploitation. Making Kimmie his new boss makes the matter worse for Jules. It’d be satisfying to see how the dynamic of their interaction will change going forward. Check out American Primeval’s most brutal moments.
