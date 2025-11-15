Hey Pandas, What Does Love Feel Like? (Closed)

Please, describe the feeling as best as you can. Still trying to understand it myself.
#1
It feels like you’re getting the biggest, warmest hug you have ever received and you want to throw up and pass out at the same time
#2
The initial stages feel like butterflies in the stomach. Later stages feel like a deep sense of caring.
#3
Crushing relentless pain.
#4
Well it feels amazing yet horrible at the same time. Like you wanna show that you love them but…you don’t wanna look obsessed. Plus your pupils sometimes get really big when you see someone/something that you love. I feels nice and safe but it can make you very nervous. It is a roller coaster ride but it is so worth it!
#5
Love…love comes in many different shapes and sizes. It’s one of our many emotions we sometimes don’t understand. Like our first crush. True love is when you wish you were a better person because of him/her. True love is always thinking about them every day. One of the reasons you look forward to when you wake up in the morning is seeing your crush. For me personally, my crush is sweet and caring. They don’t have an ego. They are super non-judgemental and respectful of me and my standards. And head over heels the most handsome boy I have ever met. Love can be different in the eyes of other people. Love isn’t just a romantic feeling you have for someone else. It is also the feeling you have with your family, or your friends if you’re not as close with family. It can heal broken hearts, or even break them sometimes. When you love something or someone and you lose that person/thing it breaks your heart. Like when you lose a pet that’s basically a family member, it breaks your heart knowing you won’t see them again for a very long time. I had a pet rabbit that passed away, it broke my heart because I had the rabbit for 3 years. Love can also break your heart when someone in your family or a dearly loved family friend passes on. I had an adoptive gramma that passed away 5 years ago, our whole family was devasted. That was the first time I had ever experienced a funeral before. I was 13 at the time. Love can make you stronger. Love is kindness towards one another, it’s loving someone for who they are and not judging outward appearances.
#6
Probably your heart racing at 10,000 beats per minute, your palms getting all sweaty and wanting to hug/kiss them. At least, that’s what love feels like for me.
Follow Us