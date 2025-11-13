Polish Photographer Travels Across India To Show How Incredibly Beautiful Its Local People Are

Meeting people from different cultures and understanding that you’re both unique yet also the same really broadens your horizons. Yet most of us can’t travel to all the corners of the world. However, just because we can’t shake hands with a person from a distant place doesn’t mean we can’t get introduced to these beautiful people as well. Enter professional photographer Magdalena Bagrianow.

This UK-based Polish photographer has traveled to India with a camera in her hand and took quite a few portrait photography shots of the locals. And they’re so powerful, and you can almost feel the emotions the subjects were going through at the time. Many of the travel pictures were taken in their usual surroundings as well, only strengthening the sense of sincerity.

Although India’s population growth has been steadily decreasing since the beginning of the 1990s, the country still ranks as the second most inhabited. The 1,3 billion people that live there equate to about 17.5% of the total world population. If you’re interested in how the people there look – check out Magdalena’s amazing travel photography shots!

More info: Instagram

#1

Portrait of a beautiful Kalbelia gypsy named Suman, taken at Pushkar fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#2

Portrait of a Sadhu, Hindu Holy man, taken in the streets of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#3

Portrait of a cute gypsy boy, taken at the Pushkar fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#4

Beautiful Kalbelia girl with her baby sister. Portrait taken in the outskirts of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#5

Beautiful Suman from Kalbelia caste, portrait taken at the annual fair in Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#6

Portrait of an old Rajasthani woman, taken in the streets of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#7

Papu and Mamtu, mother and daughter from the Bhopa caste, both considered to be one of the most beautiful women in Rajasthan

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#8

Maya, gypsy girl from Bhopa caste

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#9

Portrait of a beautiful gypsy girl from the Kalbelia caste

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#10

Young gypsy girl from the Kalbelia caste

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#11

Portrait of an old Rajasthani herder taken on the cold morning at the camel fair

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#12

Portrait of a little Omani girl, taken in the Mutrah Souq

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#13

Portrait of a little Rajasthani girl, taken in the streets of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#14

“FORGET YOUR TROUBLES AND DANCE” – Bob Marley. Sagina, beautiful girl from Kalbelia caste dancing at the Pushkar Fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#15

Portrait of a Rajasthani camel trader, taken during annual Pushkar Fair

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#16

Portrait of Suman, beautiful girl from Kalbelia caste, taken at the annual Pushkar Fair

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#17

Portrait of a Sadhu, Hindu holy man, taken in the streets of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#18

Portrait of a gypsy girl from the Bhopa caste, taken in the outskirts of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#19

Portrait of a little Rajasthani boy, dressed as a Hindu God Lord Shiva. Photo was taken in the streets of Pushkar, where he was accepting money/offerings from the passing by locals and tourists. In the Hindu religion/culture offerings are considered to be a good luck.His mother was at his side all the time, watching over him. It’s custom for kids and adults to get dressed up as a Hindu Gods/Goddesses during religious festivals.

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#20

Green eyed gypsy named Mamtu from Bhopa caste

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#21

Portrait of beautiful girl from the Kalbelia caste, taken at the Pushkar Fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#22

Taj Mahal on the foggy morning

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#23

Portrait of a Rajasthani baby boy, taken at the Pushkar Fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#24

Portrait of a Rajasthani camel trader

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#25

Portrait of a Sadhu, taken in the streets of Pushkar

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#26

Portrait of a Rajasthani boy with dead cobra on his neck. Photo taken at the Monkey Temple in Jaipur

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#27

A cross-dresser dressed up as a Hindu Goddess is offering his blessings in return of money from the tourists and local people

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#28

Rajasthani herder amongst his camels at the Pushkar Fair

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#29

Portrait of a gypsy mother and her son, taken at the Pushkar fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

#30

Four sisters gathered at front of their family tent at the Pushkar fair grounds

Image source: 9magdalenabagrianow9

