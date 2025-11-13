People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

by

As New York City Design Week 2019 rocked the Big Apple between May 10 and 22, hundreds of artists and designers flocked to the city to showcase their work. With numerous events, exhibitions, and installations, no wonder thousands of attendees were there to see it all. And while most of the art and design pieces were displayed in predetermined locations like galleries and parks, some branched out to unexpected spaces… like metal poles on the corner of the street.

More info: donttakethisthewrongway.com

These punching bags appeared in Manhattan last month

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: studio_dtttww

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: studio_dtttww

Titled “Public Punching Bags”, the project aims to address how human emotions are exhibited and dealt with in a public setting. “The concept explores designing common spaces for the frustrations we all face [ones] that go beyond designed systems and happen, well, because we are human,” the studio explains.

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: studio_dtttww

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: persnicketyfox

The yellow punching bag works as an outlet for those emotions. The team behind donttakethisthewrongway hopes that the project could, perhaps, help people find a healthier way to “address personal and collective issues in a public setting.”

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: persnicketyfox

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: cgbam4789

One of the people who had a chance to interact with the installation, took to Instagram to share her thoughts and experiences. “This is AWESOME. I don’t know who to thank for this – OH MY WORD – THANK YOU! We need more of this. A public punching bag!” she wrote under a picture of herself punching the bag.

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: plat4om

People In New York Can Now Let Their Anger Out By Punching These Bags That Were Set Up Around The City

Image credits: donttakethisthewrongway

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
season 2 of Hollywood Darlings
Season 2 of Hollywood Darlings: An Interview With Its Co-Executive Producer
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2018
Bitz The Whippet Made From Random Stuff
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Taylor Lautner in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
Taylor Lautner Taps Back into His ‘Twilight’ Roots in New Series ‘Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter’
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2025
19-Year-Old Black Cat Turns Into A Marble Beauty, Most Likely Due To A Rare Skin Condition
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
22 Emoji Decorate An Apartment Building As Modern Day ‘Gargoyles’
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Undeclared
Undeclared Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs”
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.