Hey Pandas, Which Ideas Cross Your Mind While Showering? (Closed)

If a window knocker was someone who wakes up other people for their jobs before sunrise, who woke up the window knocker? And if the window knocker slept in or forgot to wake someone, who was liable if someone ended up late for their job?
#1
BP reworded my question. I was just asking about shower thoughts. Not necessarily thoughts you get in the shower.
#2
a frequent one is that since everything we do takes time, aren’t we constantly traveling through time?
#3
The window knocker usually woke themselves up often using basic alarms or just habit. If they slept in, there was no real liability; it was all based on trust. If they missed someone, that person was just late… and probably looked for a more reliable knocker next time
#4
Maybe the planet is so dirty because since the first sign of life the life forms have been poooping on the planet.
#5
If streets were man made, how long did it take for the entire roads, and side walks, ALL over the world to get bulit?
#6
For some reason after I stumble into the shower, I keep trying to conceptually solve Unified Field Theory. Despite having zero mathematical or theoretical qualifications. But my tired dumb a*s fixates anyway. So far no breakthroughs.
Follow Us