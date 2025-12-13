“He Risked Our Future Child’s Health”: Woman Blows Up At Husband After Exposing His Lie

When your partner tells you something, it’s only natural to take their words at face value. Why would you assume that they’re lying? But sometimes, it is wise to push back to ensure that they’re not hiding anything. Otherwise, you might be stuck with regrets years later when the truth finally comes out.
This woman’s husband had been hiding his steroid use from her for years. When she finally found out, she believed that she had shut it down. But apparently, there was more to the story. Below, you’ll find a post that she recently shared on Reddit seeking advice, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.
This woman’s bodybuilding husband swore that he stopped taking Testosterone when they got married
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
But now that they’re trying to have a child, the truth has come out
Image credits: GaudiLab / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: s_kawee / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PixelPicklePie
Later, the author responded to a couple of readers and shared more details about her situation
Steroid use is extremely prevalent in the bodybuilding world
Image credits: markusgann / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
If you’re familiar with the bodybuilding world, you know that it’s often more about appearances than health. Yes, it’s important to be strong and lean. But many bodybuilders have no problem making certain sacrifices that can negatively impact their health to win a gold medal.
According to the UK Anti-Doping agency, over one million people in the country are currently taking steroids. And one young bodybuilder told the BBC that he believes 90% of his peers are doing so. Meanwhile, an online survey found that 75% of male gym users had considered taking steroids to bulk up.
Unsurprisingly, bodybuilders are under extreme pressure to sculpt their bodies into the “perfect” form. Even plenty of men who aren’t competing feel the need to grow their muscles. It’s estimated that 10% of men in the gym have “bigorexia,” or muscle dysmorphia.
“Muscle dysmorphia is a preoccupation with the idea that one isn’t big enough, isn’t muscular enough,” Rob Willson, chair of the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation, told the BBC. “There are thousands upon thousands with it, who are going to be excessively concerned about their appearance, having very poor self-esteem, and also feeling very anxious and very worried.”
This can take a huge toll on an individual’s mental health, often leading to depression and sometimes even athletes taking their own lives.
Now, there are valid reasons for taking anabolic steroids. They can be used to treat delayed puberty in teen boys, certain types of breast cancer in women, endometriosis, osteoporosis, primary male hypogonadism, and more. But like any other medication, it doesn’t come without risks.
Misusing anabolic steroids can be dangerous
Image credits: FoToArtist_1 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
The Cleveland Clinic warns that taking anabolic steroids, such as Testosterone, can cause acne or oily skin, ankle swelling, stimulation of the prostate, breast enlargement in men, worsening of sleep apnea, and changes to a woman’s menstrual cycle.
Meanwhile, individuals who misuse these medications can experience even more serious side effects. These can include high blood pressure, blood clots, heart issues, stroke, liver damage, male-pattern baldness, aggression, mania, and delusions. And, as the author of this story found out the hard way, infertility.
Orange County Urology Associates reports that, in many cases, taking anabolic steroids can have a devastating impact on a man’s fertility. The risk of this happening will increase the longer someone uses these substances. While stopping steroid use can help a man increase his chances of having a child, it will take time for his fertility to recover.
He may be able to speed up the process by taking natural supplements, such as zinc, folic acid and CoQ10. But it will be wise for him to consult a doctor and create the best course of action with their guidance.
It’s also important to note that many users who decide to stop taking anabolic steroids will experience withdrawal and will have to detox. This can be a painful process which can last anywhere from a few days to two weeks.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you do if you were suddenly in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar marital drama, we’ve got the perfect article to check out next right here.
Some readers were brutally honest with the woman, noting that it won’t be easy for her husband to quit cold turkey
And others left supportive replies, warning the author that her husband is exhibiting major red flags
Meanwhile, some readers thought that both spouses had made poor decisions
And finally, some called out the author for judging her husband for his steroid use
Follow Us