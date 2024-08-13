Grant Ellis from Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette Season to Lead The Bachelor Season 29

The Bachelor has yet again orchestrated a moment that has left fans completely shocked. On Monday night, the stunning news was revealed online right after the latest episode of The Bachelorette. Viewers saw a familiar face step into the spotlight.
Grant Ellis, a day trader from Houston, Texas, who made his mark on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette, has been chosen as the next Bachelor’s leading man. This news came just after Ellis was sent home on Monday’s episode, making it to the final six men vying for Jenn’s heart.
From Contestant to Leading Man
Ellis’ journey on Jenn Tran’s season might have ended in heartbreak, but it opened new doors for him. ABC revealed this major twist with an emotional statement:
After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of The Bachelor.
This announcement highlighted Ellis’ genuine desire for family and commitment – qualities he showcased throughout Jenn’s season. Fans are excited to see him hand out roses when his season premieres next year.
An Emotional Farewell
Leaving the mansion in Seattle, Washington was a heart-wrenching moment for Ellis. He openly shared his feelings with producers:
I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough. Expressing his hope for future happiness, he said,
I want a family… I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love.
Despite these poignant reflections, his journey did not end there. Ellis’ candid emotions resonated with many, securing him another chance at finding true love.
A New Chapter Begins
With this new chapter in his life, fans took to social media to share their excitement. One enthusiastic fan tweeted,
Grant getting eliminated and then Grant being announced as Bachelor giving me whiplash but I’m here for it!!!!! Another noted, I wasn’t expecting that! He’s going to be great.
This switch from contestant to lead character signifies a significant opportunity for Ellis to seek out lifelong companionship. As his season is set to air in 2025, anticipation builds around what this charming day trader will bring to the Bachelor franchise.
