I Capture Layers Of Time In Nature

Some stories cannot be told by a single frame.
By using in-camera double exposure technique and layering moments I strive to capture the atmosphere and emotions that the surrounding world evokes in me, capture the spirit of a place, show how the light and other elements of the scenery change over time.
A double exposure image, composed of two or more shots, is a flight from reality and a departure into the unknown, it enables capturing a vision in a unique and personal way that cannot easily be reproduced.
The results are photographs that portray nature in a way like classic impressionistic paintings.
More info: Instagram | nandorlang.com
Poppy field
Locust tree in the storm
Filemot
Cherry tree
Rowan tree
The ancient oak
Beech tree
Reds of May
A modest landscape
A snowy vision
In bloom
Rusty strokes
Silver lines
Birchlines
Seven days of fall
Morello tree
The wraith’s dance
