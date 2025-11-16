Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Are Getting Old? (Closed)

What happened or was said to you to make you feel old?
#1
I’m 70 years old and I’ve had a lot of signs of getting old and I can’t remember the first. I can’t even remember what I had for lunch today.
I was going to write something else here but I can’t remember what it was.
Never mind.
#2
When I realize that my new coworker is the same age as my son.
#3
When I realized my favorite childhood memory was when my back didn’t hurt.
#4
When it became impossible to find decent music on the radio, except for “classic rock” stations…which are now playing ’90s music.
#5
When I started making grunting noises every time I either stood up or sat down.😬😂
#6
When you see a policeman/doctor/nurse, who look as though they just finished potty training let alone being in charge.
#7
So many answers, so little time.
You are afraid to read the obits, because you might see your classmate’s name. There were only 63 kids in my class and they are dying at alarming rate.
You can remember song lyrics from the 60’s and 70’s, but have no idea what tv show you watched last night.
Your favorite bands are in their late 70’s and 80’s
#8
Not me, but my husband.
He was outside doing something in the driveway one night when some neighborhood boys walked by carrying a length of PVC pipe and some other items. My husband recognized the parts for a potato launcher. (For those who don’t know, yes, a means for shooting a potato a long distance at a hard object so it explodes. Or just to see how far. Apparently a boy thing.) He stopped them, asked what they had, and proceeded to explain to them how to modify their system to perform better. Apparently the boys just stood around staring at him, muttered thanks and walked away.
He came in sadly, recognizing that he had become “the old guy down the street”.
#9
When I bought at auction an “antique” that was 11 years younger than me.
#10
Bending down and having to think of how am I getting back up
#11
I have no kids. So in my mind, I am perpetually in my late 20’s
Then my friends will talk about their grandkids. It snaps me right back to reality every time.
#12
It’s when I began to say “I’m too old for this stuff”
#13
When I had to start trimming my eyebrows and chin hairs more often than the hair on my head. So unfair.
#14
When a radio station referred to Alanis Morissette as “retro.”
#15
Hearing the songs I bought being played on the ‘oldies’ radio station.
#16
When Jimmy “JJ” Walker is talking medicare plans. Not so Dyn-o-mite!
#17
When you lift a gallon of milk out of the fridge and it feels like you are lifting 5 gallons of milk.
#18
well, that would be the first time i was in a market and the muzak on the system was playing songs from my youth. like rolling stones, etc. i started paying attention to the muzak in other stores after that and realized that this was common. so, while i had to listen to perry como and johnny mathis when shopping with my mom i now get a stroll down a musical memory lane when i shop.
but, frankly, i have to remind myself that i am 64 because mentally i am not there. physically, i have been old for over half my life due to a degenerative disease that affects my body – one doctor told me when i was 38 that i had the bones of a 100 yr old woman. so, while the flesh may be getting weaker my spirit is still pre menopause.
#19
When my body got assigned its next illness before the latest one’s even finished.
#20
when I listened to the radio and didn’t know one damn song.
when I tried wearing modern fashion but it really doesnt suit me.
when people are staring at me bc of my blue hair.
#21
When I realized that probably won’t live ten more years.
#22
I’m in high school so I’m not really that old haha, but I do have a funny story for this.
My neighbor, a six year old at the time, had come over to give me a card on my fourteenth birthday.
“How old are you?” she asked.
“I’m fourteen now,” I replied.
“Wow. You’re OLD!”
Thanks kid.
Just…
Thanks.
#23
When I stood up too quickly the first time and felt the same as if I had been be drinking heavily.
#24
When people started looking at me as a woman who probably wants to speak to a manager
#25
.When I read the Grammy nominees and recognized almost none of the names!
#26
when I realized that I used to sleep for 7-8 hours but now , 3😢
#27
When my employees were complaining about getting old. I asked how old they were. “26” she replies. I choked and said I’m old enough to be your father! *complete with eyeroll
#28
When my son turned 30.
#29
Haven’t got there yet. I’m only in my mid 60s :P
#30
2018 was 4 years ago
#31
When I started randomly feeling the need to give advice to 20 something kids that won’t understand it for another 20 years.
#32
I realized I was truly old when I began to have more serious health issues, and started doing the math on every death on the news… he’s three years younger than me! She was only two years older than me! OMG HE’S MY AGE!
#33
It really hit home for me that I’m “old” when I started googling people that I had dated over the years and saw that they are all dead now.
Many had grandchildren.
Also, when I had to change my hair color on my identification cards and passport to “Gray”.
#34
Upon seeing someone on a float in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade labeled as a ‘TikTok Star’. Are you ****ing kidding me?!?!?! The word “celebrity” now sits atop the garbage heap of words that used to mean something. TikTok Star. Give me a ****ing break. #eyeroll
#35
When you start to fail. I found a Petechiae on my arm. I have arthritis. My hair is greying. Its the start…husband was quite a bit older than me and I watched the slow deterioration with him, so I know now it’s my turn. I’m 59.
#36
When my sister turned the age our grandmother was when she died.
#37
Our daughter’s friend said her Grandma is 51.
My husband is 50.
#38
When I started growing hair in places I didn’t want it to & losing it in the one place I did.
#39
When my 8 year old grandson showed me how to switch the TV to DVD mode. (Respect to him for not making fun of me!)
#40
When I noticed the coaches of sport teams where younger than me.
#41
When I learned that my dentist’s first name is Kevin… and the receptionist is Britney. I remember when these were completely new fashion names (in Germany) that german people gave their german children to be cool :-)
was it really 30 years ago ?
#42
When I would fall asleep in like 20 seconds…now is 2+ hours. And I used to have to sleep with a laundry machine jn my room and my uncle on the computer all night
#43
At a store. Found an “antique globe” that is the same one my elementary school teacher used in our geography class.
#44
When I turned on the oldies radio station and songs from my teenage years were playing
#45
When I noticed that suddenly I always feel like it’s freezing cold and have to wear 2 pair of warm socks and warm clothes in order to feel good (not very long ago it was always to hot for me, even in the winter)
#46
When all my heroes started dying – especially the ones that are my age.
#47
I knew I was old when I started to buy clothing from the Edinburgh Wool Mill.
#48
1. Maths slowly starts turning from numbers to alphabets
2. Relatives keep on reminding you by saying , ” OH DEAR !! YOU’VE GROWN UP A LOT”. Oh YoU CrAcKeD tHe cAsE ShErLoCk!!!
3. Periods ✌️
4. Slowly , you start having secrets and you’re not that close to ur parents anymore
5. You’re sad most of the times and try to find small reasons to stay happy but its hard because every moment you feel like you’re losing the real you in the pressure of becoming the perfect person everyone expect you to be
6. You’re finally getting insecure about ur body
#49
I realized I was getting old when I turned a quarter of a century old!
#50
You start backing off on the sports you love to spare your joints further wear and tear. Goodbye running. What’s next?
#51
The white hairs have become a streak.
#52
When a former boss/owner at a hotel I worked at took all of the workers out to lunch at a sports bar and I heard Chevelle (one of my fav bands) playing on a “classic rock” station.
#53
When a night with the wrong pillow left me feeling as bad as a 3 day booze binder used to 😂🤣 and looking at a glass of wine gives me a hangover
#54
Probably around the time that the PlayStation 2 was dubbed “retro”, seeing as that was the first game console I got as an adult. Over 20 years ago now, how the years fly by!
#55
When they stopped asking for my ID at the liquor store.
#56
Just talked to a good friend. She tutors an 11 yr. old who is reading To Kill a Mockingbird. She suggested that she watch the movie, but was told, “no, it’s in black and white!” Seems to be a thing these days. They have no idea what they are missing!
#57
When I was 24, I worked a 2nd shift at a convenience store after my normal day job to pay some bills off. There was a beautiful woman who would stop in every night and buy some things on the way home from her job as a waitress. We hit it off and she said she stopped by every night because she likes talking to me. Eventually I asked her out and she turned me down but kept coming in every night. A couple weeks later she comes in excited to buy her first legal cigarettes because it was her 18th birthday. In 3 seconds, I had became the creepy old guy who hit on a teenage girl. I apologized profusely for asking her out and she replied she thought it was sweet. I reminded her of her uncle who was a science teacher. I never hit on another woman at work after that.
#58
When I heard one of my favorite songs from high school on an “Oldies” radio station.
#59
When I had to ask my mid-30s daughters how to use a QR menu code.
#60
When I turned 30 yrs. old, I thought my life was over. I.m now 78 and wondering “WHY?”
