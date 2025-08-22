Tearful Influencer Blames ChatGPT For Missed Flight, Claims AI Took “Revenge” For Her Insults

A Spanish woman missed an international flight after asking ChatGPT for key information about the required travel documents.
In a video, YouTuber Mery Caldass blamed the AI chatbot for causing her to miss her flight as tears rolled down her face.
Caldass had asked ChatGPT if she needed a visa to enter Puerto Rico from Spain, and the bot said no.
The woman clarified that she usually does her research but had made an exception this time, relying on the AI assistant used by 500 million people each week.
“That’s what I get for not getting more information…I don’t trust that son of a b*tch anymore,” she said.
Caldass went on to speculate that the AI chatbot may have taken “revenge” on her for all the times she insulted it and called it “useless.”
The video, recorded by Caldass’ boyfriend—who could be heard laughing on the other side of the camera—was posted by the influencer with the caption, “If there’s an AI uprising, I will be the first to be annihilated.”
ChatGPT was correct in telling Caldass, a European Union citizen, that she didn’t need a visa to enter the United States (as long as her stay didn’t exceed 90 days).
However, it seemingly forgot to mention that she still had to complete the ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), an online application submitted in advance to determine a person’s eligibility to enter the country.
The video has gone viral on Reddit and TikTok, with users reflecting on the risks and consequences of trusting ChatGPT with crucial information instead of consulting government websites or other reliable sources.
“Why is ChatGPT the first step and not, idk, googling the airport’s website or flight number?” one user asked.
“I wouldn’t even trust ChatGPT to tell me if the sky is blue let alone rely on it for airport/flight info,” stated another.
“The problem is you still should verify the sources it drew from,” added someone else. “I’ve caught it being entirely wrong several times and quoting questionable sources.”
“We’re in extremely dark times as a society,” an additional Redditor lamented.
A separate person wondered how people had lost “the ability to Google so fast,” to which one user replied, “Google now leads with the AI overview so now people assume ChatGPT = Google. We are living in the dumbest timeline.”
Others mentioned that they asked ChatGPT whether they needed a visa to travel from Spain to Puerto Rico and it did inform them about the ESTA application.
The influencer asked ChatGPT if she needed a visa to enter the United States
The use of the AI chatbot is growing exponentially, particularly among young adults. Today, 58% of adults under 30 say they have used ChatGPT, up from 43% in 2024 and 33% in 2023, according to Pew Research data.
Among US adults overall, more people have used it for tasks at work (28%) and to learn something new (26%) than for entertainment (22%.)
In a survey by Adobe, 77% of US adults said they use ChatGPT as a search engine, with 22% (mostly Gen-Z), reporting that it’s the first source they consult when researching information.
Its most common uses include answering everyday questions, brainstorming or seeking creative inspiration, completing work-related tasks, fact-checking, product research, recipes, and tech troubleshooting.
The woman said the chatbot might have been seeking “revenge” for past insults
Additionally, 22% of respondents said they have used AI for mental health advice.
Asked what they liked about the chatbot, respondents said it summarizes complex topics effectively, delivers information with fewer clicks, and feels more personal and conversational.
In July, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced the release of ChatGPT agent, which they said “thinks and acts.”
The agent works by using its own computer to handle more detailed tasks and requires manual oversight at specific points.
“You can now ask ChatGPT to handle requests like ‘look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,’ ‘plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four,’ and ‘analyze three competitors and create a slide deck,’” a company statement reads.
A survey shows 77% of adults in the US use ChatGPT as a search engine
“Connectors allow ChatGPT to see information and do things like summarize your inbox for the day or find time slots you’re available for a meeting—to take action on these sites, however, you’ll still be prompted to log in by taking over the browser,” the statement continues.
“ChatGPT will intelligently navigate websites, filter results, prompt you to log in securely when needed, run code, conduct analysis, and even deliver editable slideshows and spreadsheets that summarize its findings.
“As ChatGPT works, you can interrupt at any point to clarify your instructions, steer it toward desired outcomes, or change the task entirely.”
Some people said ChatGPT gave them the correct answer, while others said they preferred relying on official sources of information
