Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

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Great parents are extremely supportive of their kids. They encourage them to follow their dreams and trust that they’ll make wise decisions. But if you see your adult child going down a questionable path, it can be extremely difficult not to intervene, especially if their actions are impacting others.

One concerned father reached out to the internet for advice after his daughter became utterly obsessed with the idea of marrying for money instead of love. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the dad shared, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him. 

All parents want to support their children

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when this man’s daughter became obsessed with the idea of marrying rich, he had to give her a reality check

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: No_Reception8930

Later, the dad responded to several readers and shared more details about his daughter’s situation

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Many readers sided with the author, noting that they were worried about his daughter’s mental health

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

However, some thought that his daughter was old enough to make her own decisions

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Then, the dad shared an update after finding his daughter’s alarming social media account

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

So he decided to have a conversation with her, and she finally shared where her behavior was coming from

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check
Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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