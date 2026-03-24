Woman Becomes Obsessed With The Idea Of Dating A Billionaire, Her Dad Gives Her A Reality Check

Great parents are extremely supportive of their kids. They encourage them to follow their dreams and trust that they’ll make wise decisions. But if you see your adult child going down a questionable path, it can be extremely difficult not to intervene, especially if their actions are impacting others.
One concerned father reached out to the internet for advice after his daughter became utterly obsessed with the idea of marrying for money instead of love. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the dad shared, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him.
All parents want to support their children
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But when this man’s daughter became obsessed with the idea of marrying rich, he had to give her a reality check
Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Lazy Artist Gallery/Pexels (not the actual photo)
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Later, the dad responded to several readers and shared more details about his daughter’s situation
Many readers sided with the author, noting that they were worried about his daughter’s mental health
However, some thought that his daughter was old enough to make her own decisions
Then, the dad shared an update after finding his daughter’s alarming social media account
Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
So he decided to have a conversation with her, and she finally shared where her behavior was coming from
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)
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