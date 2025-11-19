Hey Pandas, What’s Your Idea Of ​​paradise? (Closed)

I like to imagine myself on a sunny beach, surrounded by soft sand and the sound of the sea, reading Franco-Belgian comic strips—Tintin, Asterix, Gaston, and collections from Spirou. Around me, there are lots of dogs and cats having the time of their lives. The dogs are running around, tails wagging with pure joy, while the cats curl up on me, creating a warm, purring blanket under the sun.Oh, and I’m listening to Def Leppard, totally free from judgment! (It’s not as bad as Bon Jovi, right? My boyfriend is judging me hard for this one!)So, what’s your idea of paradise? No judgment here! (Unless you’re into the whole 72 or 100 virgins thing… then, maybe a little.)
Libraries with Michelin star food that I can eat while reading
