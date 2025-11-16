Hey Pandas, What Trend Should’ve Died Before It Ever Gained Popularity? On The Flip Side, What Trend Do You Want To See Make A Comeback?

Idk im bored.
#1
The pee your pants challenge. Why did it even get 1 like? People are literally recording themselves peeing on the floor.
But can we bring back flower crowns PLEASE!
#2
1. The Blue Whale challenge…
____
I think that
PUSHEEN THE CAT
should make a comeback.
I remember how a few years ago, I would get some advertisements about “le catto”.
But not anymore ;-;
#3
Mullets. They’re hideous, and they’re coming back in fashion which sucks.I want fidget spinners to make a comeback- I bought some online out of my pocket money when they were trendy but the trend died before they even arrived- I just want an excuse to actually use them without looking cringy.
#4
Reality TV is hell. Spokie-dokies rock.
#5
The dab thing should’ve fizzled out as fast as the Paul brothers relevance.
#6
I would like to see banana clips come back.
#7
I think leg warmers and arm warmers/long fingerless gloves are actually really useful 😂 im always cold!
#8
Pleated mom jeans. Hideous before & still hideous now.
#9
broski checkup time
#10
Wearing pants halfway down your butt with your underwear or boxers showing. It looks trashy and I don’t care to see your ass! This began in prison, or so I was told, to let others know you were willing to preform sexual acts. I’m not sure how true that is though. If your pants sag, put on a belt. Pants are made to sit at your waist line. Just my opinion.
I would love to bring flare legged jeans make a comeback. I am not a fan of skinny and super skinny legged jeans.
#11
Trends that should’ve died before they happened are The Paul Brothers, TikTok, and Youtube being run by monkeys. Trends that should come back are 1920s Slang, Classic Era Minecraft Let’s Plays, and Maxis.
