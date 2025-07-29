This Shelter Dressed Up Elderly Cats And Dogs As If They Were Senior Citizens For An Adoption Photoshoot (37 Pics)

The rescue workers at kennels know best about the hardships that abandoned cats and dogs go through in the “wild” streets. They’re hungry, sick, cold, and vulnerable to all kinds of evils lurking outside. Hence, when rescued, they experience a boost in the quality of their life. But even the kennel workers themselves know that this just isn’t enough. The final step towards a better life is adoption.
Yet not everyone gets a fair chance at adoption. Young kittens and puppies are the most popular pick-ups, while the sick, disturbed, and elderly are more often than not ignored. The reason why is probably psychological: young animals tend to be “cuter,” and it’s easier to establish a loving connection with them. But on the other hand, older dogs and cats are much calmer and predictable, they have fewer needs, and all around, they’re wiser and well-disciplined. They also tend to appreciate the tenderness more, as they know what it’s like living without it.
Flagler Humane Society (FHS) did a charitable photoshoot of its elderly petizens to attract deserved attention to the senior dogs and cats. They’ve done it in a very “humane” style, letting them pose in a similar fashion to what our grandmas and grandpas tend to wear, fancy hats and all. It works as a reminder in both ways: it reminds us that our human senior citizens lack attention as well and that both cats and dogs deserve to be respected much like the elderly. So check them out and see what you think! FHS has been sheltering stray and unwanted animals in Flagler County and the surrounding areas. They provide shelter and sanitary conditions, along with food for the little unfortunate ones, as well as protect them from harm. They also do public educational work about responsible care and human issues.
More info: Instagram | flaglerhumanesociety.org | Facebook
Sharpie
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“Meet Sharpie! She’s earned a scholarship in “Treat Tasting” and looking to graduate from the shelter to your home as soon as possible!
She’s kind of a big deal, a celebrity of the shelter!
She is one of our longest residents, found wandering around a golf course for days. We posted her all over, but no one ever came to look for her even though she was well-fed and wearing a collar.
She was scared and sick with heartworms and skin allergies. It didn’t take her long behind our front desk to come out of her shell and flourish into the social butterfly she truly is!
She has been treated and trained and is now looking for her perfect home—preferably one where she is the only pet and gets ALL the love and attention she deserves.”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Bubbles
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“This is Bubbles. She’s a happy, affectionate lovebug that could play all day if you’re up for it!
Bubbles’ biggest fear is thunderstorms. But she loves her “nest” on top of her crate (we know, she’s a weirdo, but we love her anyway!) It’s her safe haven and she’d love to make her nest with you!
She prefers calmer dogs and can play a little rough so small children may not be a good fit for her.
Earning her degree in “Water Sports,” she is obsessed with water! She’ll play with the hose as long as you let her. She’ll jump in the baby pools to cool off. She should have been named ‘Splash.'”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Noke
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“Noke loves you already—and you’ve only just met through the pictures.
We shared her story a few times already and can’t believe she’s still homeless.
She was adopted and returned after adopters didn’t feel comfortable handling a big dog like that. She would probably do best with someone experienced with bigger dogs. Don’t get us wrong; she loves everyone she meets…
Not only that—kids from Rymfire Elementary School spent quite a good amount of time teaching her sit, stay, down, and leave it commands, and she did fantastically! She’s ready to graduate from a small and empty kennel to a home with people to discover the positives of life. She is perfect for chilling by the TV (might be the type that will race you to the favorite spot on the couch), going for walks, sharing meals, playing video games (well, maybe you play, she’ll watch next to you)… she can easily become one of the most important “people” in your life.
She needs this one more chance…”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Uce
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“I am a fun-loving family dog who doesn’t know his own size. Any lap is a good lap to lay on. I will give you all the affection you can handle. As long as I’m with my family, I am happy.”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Caliber
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“My name is Caliber. I’m handsome, I know. I love playing with tennis balls and running in the fenced yard. I’ve been here a while, and they treat me well, but I need to get out to a real home. I’ve been fostered before and have had issues around food and water bowls, so my trainer says I need to be fed in my crate. But that’s okay with me. I like it there! I may be 7 years old, but the collie and lab in me make me act like I’m much younger, so a big yard and many exercises are what I love! I need an experienced dog owner who can meet my special needs and be a strong leader to follow. Are you that person? Please, please, please! Take a chance on me!”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Karma
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“Karma here. She was adopted (as a puppy) and surrendered (as a senior) to us with her best friend when her owner was moving to a new location and could NOT have pit bull-type dogs there.
She knew the other dog for years and they were best friends. Her best friend was adopted pretty quickly. She lost her home, her person, and then her friend. Karma is still with us and we seriously don’t understand why.
Her personality is great. She is considered a senior, but trust me, she doesn’t know it and definitely doesn’t act like it. She loves people, she loves walks, she can be sassy and cuddly.
Karma deserves another chance. She has so much life and love in her.”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Meatball
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“This hunk of love is Meatball. He is handsome, active, and ready for his forever home. This sweet lover boy is plenty spunky for his age. Meatball likes to play with other dogs, but is the dominant one in the relationship. He plays rough sometimes, so not every dog can handle him! He would like nothing more than to bring you his favorite toy when you get home and snuggle up with you on the couch. Although he has a rare blood disorder, he hasn’t slowed down one bit. IMHA is manageable and inexpensive to treat! He immediately loves everyone he meets, and we know he’ll love you too. Will you take a chance on this young-at-heart boy?”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Bambi
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
This sweet senior girl is Bambi. She was so scared when she first came to us. It didn’t take her too long to warm up to the staff, and we’d love to get her into a loving home as soon as possible! Don’t let her age fool you. Bambi is ready for walks, play, snuggles, and rolling in the grass whenever you are! Dog selective!
Bambi’s Canine-ality: goofball. “I’m a fun-loving, happy-all-the-time, glass-is-half-full kind of dog looking for someone who loves to laugh and play around. Must have a great sense of humor and some time to spend with me. I’m a dog on a mission to please you.”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Kale
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“This is Kale! This sweet senior boy is looking for a second chance at the life he deserves. While he has some limits to his vision, it doesn’t stop him from being right next to his people and soliciting all the love and affection he can get! He is an excellent walking partner that still has plenty of play left in him—though, he’d rather just lounge around with you. He doesn’t require much but a soft bed to lay on, food, walks, and plenty of butt scratches. Great with adults and children of all ages. He’d love to find a spot on your couch to live out his golden years. Be a goodie and adopt this oldie today!”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Crystal
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“Crystal here checking in!
She’s a favorite of many.
She had a home for 6 years and was surrendered to us when other pets stopped accepting her. She’s 7 years old now and just looking for someone who will keep her weight in check and inspire her to exercise a bit.
No, she’s not fat! She’s just fluffy… With suspended adoptions, we are still open to video conversations and no-touch delivery for fosters (with some restrictions).
If you’re interested, please go to our website and fill out the application. If you get approved, someone will get in touch with you in a day or two.”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Cloe
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
“Meet Cloe! This girl just can’t get enough love and attention. Don’t let her age fool you. She has plenty of spunk and play in her. She’s looking for a home to get her exercise and be spoiled as the only dog. She seems to be okay with cats. She loves everyone she meets and always has a smile on her face. Adopt this girl today and let her light up your life!”
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Image credits: flagler_humane_society
Wookie
“This handsome boy’s name is Wookie! Not only is he a snappy dresser, but he’s also a great walking buddy. Still young at heart, he enjoys playing with other dogs (tends to be dominant) and seems very tolerant of children. He was uninterested in the cats. He’d love to curl up at your feet while you read a book. Take a chance on this older guy, and you won’t be sorry!”
Follow Us