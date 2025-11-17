“Lazy Coworkers Get Paid As Much As You”: People Share 30 Honest Answers To What Employment Has Taught Them

Ever wished you knew something sooner? Something that would’ve made your life a tad easier, perhaps?
We toil away at our jobs for the bulk of our lives, and it’s no big news what kind of effect it has on our well-being. A discussion recently arose online – that garnered a whopping 115K upvotes – about the biggest lessons folks ever learned throughout their careers. And although the observations listed below will not make your retirement age come faster, taking a thing or two into consideration could definitely help you feel a little more in control!
More info: Reddit
#1
The reward for good work is more work.
#2
I saw this over and over again. A productive employee gets buried and burnt out while the slackers enjoyed a work-life balance and smokes with the Boss.
#3
Do 1,000 tasks, and 999 of them are done perfectly, but guarantee the 1 that wasn’t perfect is the only task that will be talked about.
#4
Loyalty is expected but not reciprocated.
#5
Toxic work environments do not change. Get out quickly.
#6
Always get the promotion or raise in writing. Never trust a manager’s hand shake.
#7
Nobody at work gives a s**t about your well-being. You have to be the one that looks out for yourself. Take the damn sick day and don’t feel bad about it. You got one life and trust once you die they’ll replace you before you’re even cold. Be happy.
#8
One of the earliest lessons imparted to me by an older co-worker in one of my first jobs was: “Never get good at something you hate doing. Once you’re good at it, they’ll never let you do anything else.”
#9
Lazy coworkers (probably) get paid as much as you.
#10
80% of work is done by 20% of employees
#11
Being a convincing bullshi***r is more important than being a competently talented.
See Elon Musk.
#12
We had a deadline to turn in our month’s worth of work. My wife had previously worked there, and advised me to get my work done ahead of the deadlines, but be secretive about it, and turn it in at the end of the month. Worked like a charm.
#13
I am 78 years old and I learned decades ago that every one can be replaced, even the higher-ups.
#14
The dumbest people are usually managers
#15
if you leave earlier than the slow workers then you will be considered a lazy employee-regardless of output/efficiency/quality of work
#16
The second they find out you know anything about computers, you are now IT for the entire department.
#17
Most employers would engage in slavery in an instant if it became acceptable again. They want soooooo badly to have your work for free (most minimum wage/entry level jobs)
#18
You cannot get promoted if your performance is too good.
#19
Work taught me that even if you report harassment by a coworker nothing will get done about it. I’m dealing with it right now and the guy keeps calling me a rat and threatening me.
#20
This year I asked for time off (no pay) and it was denied because it was too hard to replace me. So I gave my notice and said I’m willing to stay 2 months if I can get those two days off.
Took the time off, stayed two months. And they replaced me with 2 people lol. Two others left after I did.
#21
I’ve been working since I was 14. Now I’m Corporate America in various roles for over 2 decades. No one EVER says they regret not working harder, not doing more OT, or spending more time with their family. Do not give your personal time to your place of employment. I live by the “8 and skate” motto and LOVE detaching from this world. We literally spend more time with coworkers than our own fam.
Live to work or work to live?
#22
When starting any new job. Make sure you do the same amount of work as your coworkers. There’s nothing like a new over achieving employees to p**s off all their coworkers by showing them up. And the boss will expect more from you forever. Slow down and don’t blow the curve.
#23
Once you have the job you no longer need to impress anyone so just do enough to not get fired
#24
when you’re new, you notice the “highschool cliques”. pretty embarrassing.
#25
Lazy workers are the most efficient, they want to do as little as possible to get the same result.
#26
You could fall over dead at work and the opening for your position will be posted the next day. If they decide to wait that long.
I work for a great company, I love working for this company. But even they won’t drag their feet in replacing me if something happens. In fact, I applied for my position before the person I replaced was officially fired.
#27
Standard technique is to do work quickly then play games for the rest of the day
#28
Confidence, and even over confidence, gets you further than hard work does. Perception is everything, the work matters the least. At least in corporate jobs.
#29
Closed mouths don’t get fed. Putting in the work? Don’t wait to be noticed. Bring that up every single chance you can and if it’s not getting you anywhere, jump ship.
#30
People who add value to a business are given the opportunity to add more value. Any business worth running is on the lookout for more people able to add more value.
Now if you’re working your a*s off without ever reaching for opportunities, it’s like revving a chainsaw without ever setting it to wood. Of course you’re not going to get ahead.
If you’re working your a*s off and that business is run by s**tbags eager to exploit you, that’s like reviving a chainsaw and setting it to a rock or a car or a chain link fence. You’re in the wrong place. Go find a place where your tools are recognized for their worth. And for the love of money don’t rage quit, having a job is the best way to get a job.
But if the desire is to complain to comfort yourself to make it through the day, you can do that too. But you’re gonna have a lot more s****y days and a lot more s**t to talk about the unfair reasons other people get ahead while you don’t.
