Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Quote? (Closed)

#1
“This planet has – or rather had – a problem, which was this: most of the people living on it were unhappy for pretty much of the time. Many solutions were suggested for this problem, but most of these were largely concerned with the movement of small green pieces of paper, which was odd because on the whole it wasn’t the small green pieces of paper that were unhappy.”
― Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
#2
“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
-Albus Dumbledore
Harry Potter
#3
“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you.” Winnie the Pooh
A. A. Milne
#4
“All that is gold does not glitter,
Not all those who wander are lost;
The old that is strong does not wither,
Deep roots are not reached by the frost.
From the ashes a fire shall be woken,
A light from the shadows shall spring;
Renewed shall be blade that was broken,
The crownless again shall be king.”
– J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
#5
“Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t you think?”
― Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
#6
“I’ve seen boredom. And I’ve seen excitement. And boredom was best.”
Rincewind, wizzard, in “Colours of Magic” (Terry Pratchet)
#7
“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”
– George Orwell, Animal Farm
#8
i survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me
Aelij Galathynius
#9
“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.” Dune Frank Herbert
#10
Milo: “I never knew words could be so confusing.”
Tock: “Only when you use a lot to say a little.”
-Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth
#11
“The act of opening the Bible lets the devil know that you exist.” -Christopher Moore, can’t remember which book but it has creeped me out for years
#12
“When given the choice between being right or being kind choose kind.”
-Wonder by RJ Palacio
But to be honest I like any quote from that book
#13
“Reputation is what others know of you. Honour is what you know of yourself.” Lois McMaster Bujold – A Civil Campaign
#14
‘You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing’-E.B White, Charlotte’s Web
#15
“The ships hung in the sky, in much the way that bricks don’t”
Hitchhikers Guide. Not inspirational at all, but it’s a great anti-simile.
#16
Some humans would do anything to see if it was possible to do it. If you put a large switch in some cave somewhere, with a sign on it saying ‘End-of-the-World Switch. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH’, the paint wouldn’t even have time to dry.
Thief of Time by Sir Terry Pratchett
#17
“Takes all kinds of people to make up a world” – some Kurt Vonnegut book
#18
Let everything happen to you
Beauty and terror
Just keep going
No feeling is final
– Rilke
#19
“All that glisters is not gold
Often you have heard that told.
Many a man his life hath sold
But my outside to behold.
Had thou been as wise as bold
Young in limbs, thy judgement old
Thy answer had not been enscrolled.
Fare thee well, they suit is cold.”
–the Golden Casket, the Merchant of Venice.
“Our cause is no more in danger than when a human, no longer desiring, but still intending, to do our Enemy’s will, looks round upon a universe from which every trace of Him seems to have vanished, and asks why he has been forsaken, and still obeys.”
–Screwtape, from the Screwtape Letters. (Truly an excellent book, I definitely recommend it).
#20
“The moral of this story is that no matter how much we try, no matter how much we want it … some stories just don’t have a happy ending.” Leaving Time by Jodi Picoult.
#21
“Alas! Ear wax!” Albums Dumbledore Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
I use this quote way more than I probably should.
#22
“But in the end it’s only a passing thing, this shadow; even darkness must pass.” – The Lord of the Rings
#23
“I will take any monsters my mind will give me, but I will not be a monster myself.”
“one should never save cake for later when it can be eaten now.”
“I might as well be crazy, for everyone tells me so”
-winter, from various books in the lunar chronicles
#24
what is essential is invisible to the eye.
The Little Prince
#25
“As the entire moon is reflected in a single dewdrop, so the entire
universe is reflected in the mind of man.”
– Moon in a Dewdrop: Writings of Zen Master Dogen
#26
“Goddamn money, it always ends up making you blue as hell.”
-Holden Caulfield
Catcher in the Rye
#27
“Today is going to be a good day and here’s why. Today, today at least, you’re you and that’s enough.”
Dear Evan Hansen
(It’s such a good book! Please read it!)
#28
Always.
-Severus Snape, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling.
#29
“You have to flaunt the weird, my friends.”
-Alex Fierro, supreme being with no need for fixed binary gender, as that is of lesser beings.
#30
A broken heart cannot fly,
But who decides the time to die.
– Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.
A beautiful book.
#31
WAR IS PEACE
FREEDOM IS SLAVERY
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH
1984, George Orwell
#32
We are men of action, lies do not become us.
– Princess Bride, S.Morgenstern/William Goldman
#33
Isabelle: “What do you know? You weren’t even paying attention.”
Alec: “I was. I said Jace was right.”
Jace: “Yeah, but there’s like a 90% chance of me being right most of the time, so that’s not proof you were listening, that’s just a good guess.”
– the mortal instruments, cassandra clare
#34
i survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me
Aelin Galathynius
#35
“All your life, other people will try to take your accomplishments away from you. Don’t you take it away from yourself.” – Sarah Harding to Kelly Curtis “The Lost World” by Michael Crichton
#36
“I’m wearying to escape into that glorious world, and to be always there: not seeing it dimly through tears, and yearning for it through the walls of an aching heart: but really with it, and in it.”
― Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights
It has always resonated with me, and it’s my favorite novel.
#37
Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose.
-YODA
#38
“If you try, you might fail,
But if you don’t try, you’ll never succeed.”
-Thomas A. Knight, author of the “Time Weaver Chronicles” and don’t remember which book. It’s my favorite quote.
#39
All we can know is that we know nothing. And that’s the height of human wisdom.” — Leo Tolstoy, War and Peace
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” — Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.” ― Paulo Coelho, Aleph
#40
“Before you tumbled me,
You promised me to wed”
-Ophelia,
Hamlet
#41
“I wanted to get in my truck and bang down corrugated roads, grind gears, thunder across plank bridges. I wanted to drive deep into the Atchafalaya Swamp, past the confines of reason, into the past, into a world of lost dialects, gator hunters, busthead whiskey, moss harvesters, Jax beer, trotline runners, moonshiners, muskrat trappers, cockfights, bloodred boudin, a jigger of Jim Beam lowered into a frosted schooner of draft, outlaw shrimpers, dirty rice black from the pot, hogmeat cooked in rum, Pearl and Regal and Grand Prize and Lone Star iced down in washtubs, crawfish boiled with cob corn and artichokes, all of it on the tree-flooded, alluvial rim of the world, where the tides and the course of the sun were the only measures of time.”
‘Jolie Blon’s Bounce’ by James Lee Burke
My family came from the bayous of Louisiana, and this particular passage hits me way down deep in that Ubi Sunt sorta way.
#42
“So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
#43
“of course duct tape works on mars. duct tape works everywhere. it is magic and should be worshipped”
The Martian
#44
“Treasure the experience. Dreams fade away after you wake up.” – Your Name
#45
“I only know that summer sang in me
A little while, that in me, sings no more.”
-Fifteen Sonnets, Edna St. Vincent Millay
#46
Don’t do what you can’t undo without considering everything you can’t do once you’ve done it
#47
“You never have forgave me…
No matter what happens from here on out,
I will always love you.”
– Itachi (Naruto Shippuden)
#48
“The building was on fire and it wasn’t my fault.”
– from Blood Rites (a Dresden Files novel) by Jim Butcher
#49
“Domesticated dogs still bite.” -Philza Minecraft, ‘passerine’, on AO3
#50
TANSTAAFL*….Robert Heinlein. The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress
*There ain’t no such as a free lunch
#51
“Why do clothes never have enough pockets? Clothes should always have lots of pockets. The more pockets, the better!” – Sophie Foster (Shannon Messenger), Keeper of the Lost Cities – Flashback
This is pure truth. Excellent series, so many more amazing quotes, but this is the one I quote the most.
#52
We are what we think
All that we are arises with our thoughts
With our thoughts we make the world
From the Dhammapada
I never ran into a quote that gave me such a feeling of joy and freedom as that one.
#53
“What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well.”
“It is the time you have waited for your rose that makes it so special”
-The Little Prince
#54
“When a day that you happen to know is Wednesday starts off by sounding like Sunday, there is something seriously wrong somewhere.” – The Day of the Triffids, by John Wyndham.
#55
“In a garden full of violent flowers, the lawn has nowhere to hide.” – Me (From a book I’m writing)
#56
“Break my heart. Break it a thousand times if you like. It was only ever yours to break anyway. I’ll love you until my very last breath. Every beat of my heart is yours. I don’t want to die without you knowing that.” – MAXON (The One)
#57
“I thought if I could get into Harvard, everyone would finally say she’s okay, she’s a good kid. But now you’re yelling at me, and soon your sister will probably call and yell at me because of what I did to Grandma and Papa, and your whole family is going to say that I’m an awful kid, but in the meantime I’m trying so hard. I’m trying so hard. Trying so hard. Trying…”
-Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America, Elizabeth Wurtzel
This scene was so poignant, and very much a help to understand and work through my own past struggles. I highly recommend it to anyone who struggles with or knows someone who struggles with mental health.
#58
he is no fool that gives up what he cannot keep, to gain what he cannot lose. Jim Elliot-
#59
In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. – J.R.R. Tolkien
#60
“It was not the feeling of completeness I so needed, but the feeling of not being empty.”
-Everything is illuminated, by Jonathan Safran Foer
#61
Never under estimate the power of human stupidity.
Quoted by many over the years, but my fav is from:
Time Enough For Love by
Robert Heinlein
#62
“She’d laughed, and if he could have bottled the sound and gotten drunk on it every night, he would have. It terrified him.”
-Kaz Brekker, Six of Crows Duology (Leigh Bardugo)
#63
“to keep
the jeweled prize
always
at our finger tips.”
-The Ivy Crown
A poem by William Carlos Williams
#64
Never sniff a gift fish. Patrick F. McManus
#65
Don‘t know the exact quote in English, but probably something like: „Only those without guilt/sin, may throw rocks/the first stone“. To me, this is the wisest, most life-loving advice…
#66
Out beyond the ideas of rightdoings and wrongdoings there is a field, I’ll meet u thr. -Zibran
#67
at first, when we truly love someone, our greatest fear is that the loved one will stop loving us. what we should fear and dread, of course, is that we wont stop loving them, even after they are dead and gone. for i still love you with the whole of my heart. i still love you. and sometimes, my friend, the love that i have and cant give to you, crushed the breath from my chest. sometimes, even now, my heart is drowning in a sorrow that has no stars without you, and no laughter, and no sleep. – Shantaram
#68
“when people say impossible they usually mean improbable!”
Nikolai lantsov / sturmhond
Seige and storm
(exclamation mark because they are about a thousand feet in the air on…. Wait for it. A flying boat.)
#69
“Stand strong, and walk like you belong, and no one will be any the wiser.” The Luck Uglies
#70
“Great, let’s round up all the useless cats and hope a tree falls on them.”
-Jayfeather, Warriors, Power of Three, The Sight
#71
“Get to know yourself” – what good is that? What if you get to know yourself and find out you’re a total harpy?’
The Stupidest Angel by Christopher Moore.
#72
“The world stands out on either side/ No wider than the heart is wide; / Above the world is stretched the sky/ No higher than the soul is high. / The heart can push the sea and land / Farther away on either hand; / The soul can split the sky in two, / And let the face of God shine through.” Renascence, by Edna St. Vincent Millay
#73
Although the dawn had just broken, it had already flash-fried into a hard yellow yolk on the eastern horizon – Odd Thomas by Dean Koontz
#74
‘She’s not here. Not as I remember here anyway. She’s something else now, some part of this swirling light and energy I don’t understand.’
– The House with Chicken Legs (Sophie Anderson)
This part of the story is where the main character (Marinka) learns that her Babushka (Baba Yaga) is gone, her soul has returned to the stars. I like the phrase because the story is about moving on and accepting life but also creating your own destiny and finding out who you are, which is nicely summed up here.
#75
Somewhere along the line I knew there’d be girls, visions, everything. Somewhere along the line, the pearl would be handed to me.
~Sal Paradise
Jack Kerouac, On the Road
Every single line of this book can be a quote anyway, but this gives me a sense I can’t even explain.
#76
‘You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope.’
(Captain Wentworth’s letter to Anne) Persuasion by Jane Austen
#77
“And I felt, I don’t know, connected with him.
Not in the quantum sense in which everything was connected to everything else, and in which every atom spoke to and negotiated with every other atom. No. This was on another level. A level far, far harder to understand.”
The Humans, Matt Haig
#78
“I do love nothing in the world so well as you – is that not strange?”
Much ado about nothing
Shakespeare
#79
“Beneath the darkest of visages, usually gleams the softest of hearts.”
~This is Go
Nikki Sixx
#80
“History huh, bet we could make some.”
Red, White, and Royal Blue
#81
literally EVERYTHING from The Song of Achilles but
“Their hands meet, and the light spills in a flood like a hundred golden urns pouring out the sun.”
#82
What kind of sigh was that? Peril wondered. Was it an “I wish I were alone with Peril” sigh? Or a “worried about my students” sigh? Knowing Clay, it could also be a “we’re all out of goats and I really wanted one” sigh
– Peril, thinking about Clay in Escaping Peril
#83
So it goes.
-Vonnegut.
#84
“I feel like I could eat the world raw” – Madeline Miller, in The Song of Achilles
#85
“You were the sun and I was crashing into you.”
Carry On, by Rainbow Rowell
#86
“I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul… A dream, all a dream, that ends in nothing, and leaves the sleeper where he lay down, but I wish you to know that you inspired it.”
~ Sydney Carton, Tale of Two Cities
#87
This is actually from a book that was never made, but the subject of a TV episode. In Death in Paradise, there was a book called “The Flame Tree” written by Lizzie Baptiste. In it is the quote “Perhaps, if I jump, I will be fly. Perhaps, if I jump, I will be free.” This was a statement the main character in the book makes as she contemplates throwing herself off a cliff to get away from an abusive man.
#88
“What they don’t understand about birthdays and that they never tell you is that when you’re eleven, and ten, and nine, and eight, and seven, and six, and five, and four, and three, and two, and one.
And when you wake up on your eleventh birthday you expect to feel eleven but you don’t. You open your eyes and everything’s just like yesterday.”
Rachel in Eleven by Sandra Cisneros
#89
“Adventure should be 80 percent ‘I think this is manageable,’ but it’s good to have that last 20 percent where you’re right outside your comfort zone. Still safe, but outside your comfort zone.” Bear Grylls, Mud, Sweat and Tears
#90
I serve up my heart. You send it back to the kitchen saying “too salty”.
– Danielle Woerner ‘I Never Promised You a Cherry Orchard’
#91
From Maison Ikkoku (by Rumiko Takahashi, roughly translated from Korean)
Mr. Otonashi: “Kyoko, in the past, when a man died, his wife’s name would be carved in red, together on his grave. ‘Widow (未亡人)’. The wife who didn’t die yet. But this is wrong. [You] are not the one who didn’t die yet, but a person who lives.”
#92
“You have to be realistic about these things.”
– Logen Ninefingers
The First Law trilogy by Joe Abercrombie
#93
“You’re right,” she said. “All my life I have desperately wanted an ugly necklace.”
– Peril to Soar (Escaping Peril)
