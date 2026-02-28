“Who Is The Biological Dad?”: Paris Jackson Under Fan Scrutiny After Her Reunion With Mom Debbie Rowe

On February 26, Paris Jackson shared a rare photo smiling beside her mother, Debbie Rowe, on her Instagram Stories, quickly sparking speculation among fans.
While the two appeared cozy and affectionate, even wore matching necklaces, online viewers zeroed in on Paris’ striking resemblance to Rowe and questioned whether Michael Jackson was her biological father.
“I genuinely wonder who her father is,” one user wrote.
Paris Jackson’s reunion with mom Debbie Rowe left social media users questioning the singer’s paternity
As soon as Paris shared the photo of her reunion with Debbie, social media users insisted the resemblance to Rowe was proof of something more.
“Who is the biological Dad? 0 probability it’s Michael Jackson,” one person questioned, while another said, “There is no possible way she is Michael’s biological child.”
One more commenter echoed a similar sentiment, “Bruh, there’s zero chance she’s MJ’s biological child.”
Meanwhile, others focused completely on physical similarities. “Paris’s entire smile and face is Debbie Rowes,” one said.
The recent speculation is not new, as Jackson’s children’s appearances have been dissected online for years, particularly those of Paris and her older brother, Prince. The late pop icon shared both children with Rowe.
Paris Jackson has consistently identified Michael Jackson as her father
Image credits: parisjackson
Despite persistent internet theories, Paris has always maintained and referred to Michael Jackson as her father. Throughout her adult life, she has fiercely defended him.
Jackson had three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket.
At just 11 years old, Paris spoke at his 2009 public memorial in Los Angeles, telling the crowd, “Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine.”
In later interviews, she described him as supportive, including of her individuality. Paris has also shown independence regarding projects tied to her father.
She recently distanced herself from the upcoming biopic Michael, stating she had “0% involvement” after her feedback on early drafts was not incorporated.
“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest [and] didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and godspeed.”
While Paris’s relationship with the late singer has always been scrutinized, her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, evolved over the years.
Paris Jackson’s relationship with Debbie Rowe evolved slowly after childhood separation
Rowe married Michael Jackson in 1996 and gave birth to Prince in 1997 and Paris in 1998. After their divorce in 1999, Rowe granted Jackson full custody.
Following Michael’s passing, Paris and her brothers were raised by their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
Paris revealed that she only began truly getting to know her mother in her mid-teens.
Image credits: parisjackson
“It’s cool, like, getting to know her,” she said during an appearance on Red Table Talk in 2021. “Seeing how similar we are… We look a lot alike.”
Their bond deepened significantly when Rowe was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Rowe later said of her daughter, “She’s my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out,” via Entertainment Tonight.
Beyond her parents, Paris’s relationship with her siblings remained one of the most consistent aspects of her life
Amid the paternity discourse, Paris’ relationship with her siblings, Prince and Bigi, had remained crucial.
Prince once revealed on Good Morning America that he feels protective of his sister. “The way we were raised, me being the oldest, I should be the one who’s protecting the group,” he explained.
Paris, in turn, has called Prince “everything to me.” On his birthday, she wrote, “Greatest big brother and role model a girl could ever hope for.”
Their bond further deepened publicly in 2013 when Prince canceled a scheduled television appearance to stay by Paris’s side after she was hospitalized due to a mental health crisis.
The three siblings reunited in March 2024 at the London opening night of MJ: The Musical, posing together on the red carpet.
“Who’s the father?” asked one user
